Anxious Daughter Asks Mom To Take Her Home During Brother’s Wedding, Mom Says She’s Selfish

Probably most of us feel anxious sometimes. It may be triggered from being in daily stressful situations, having negative thoughts, conflicts or various exams or public speaking. However, people with anxiety disorders frequently suffer overwhelming and significant fear and worry. Unfortunately, anxiety ‘comes’ during various times so it may come during important days and destroy everything that you have been planning.

One Reddit user shared her story online after refusing to drive her daughter home on the day of her brother’s wedding because she was starting to feel anxious with many people around.

No parents want to miss their kid’s wedding day, and most couples want their parents to be with them on their special day as well

Woman shares that her daughter has bad anxiety, and since she stopped going to therapy, her anxiety has been out of control and due to this, she stopped driving

She added that her older son was getting married and the teen was uncomfortable with so many people around thus asked her to take her home, to which the woman answered no

Share icon

Her daughter didn’t like it and said that she was going to have an attack if she didn’t leave, but after mom’s suggestion to take an Uber, the whole conversation turned into an argument

The woman had enough and told her daughter that she was being selfish as she was not going to miss her son’s wedding

Recently, a Reddit user shared her story online, asking the most judgemental community members if she was being a jerk for telling her daughter that she was being selfish and needed to take an Uber since she was not leaving her older brother’s wedding. The post caught a lot of attention and collected almost 11K upvotes and 2.3K comments.

The original poster (OP) started her story by explaining that her daughter has very bad anxiety and when she stopped going to therapy, it became even worse. Because of her anxiety, she refuses to drive, despite having a driver’s license. Now, the main issue started on OP’s son’s wedding day. Due to there being many people around, OP’s daughter started feeling uncomfortable and asked mom to take her home.

OP refused and suggested she wait in the car. However, she didn’t like this suggestion and said that she was going to have an anxiety attack if she stayed. This also wasn’t enough to convince mom as she then said to take an Uber home. Well, long story short, the whole situation turned into an argument. OP then had enough and said that she was being selfish and she would not miss her son’s wedding day.

Community members didn’t come a the joint decision on whether OP was being a jerk, but most folks voted ‘Not the A-hole’. “NTA 100% as you’ve stated as she is now an adult you can’t force her to do things. She quit therapy and that’s on her. If she has a panic attack it is not your responsibility. She is now an adult and needs to figure out how to handle this,” one user wrote. “Expecting the mother to miss the son’s wedding was a loyalty test, not an anxiety attack,” another added.

Today, more and more attention is paid to mental health. It’s a common issue that should be talked about, people should be educated and most importantly – it shouldn’t be ignored or labeled as ‘not that serious’. According to statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health Disorders, 1 in 4 adults in the United States, or 26% of those who are 18 years of age and older, suffer from a diagnosable mental illness.

Speaking about anxiety disorders, they affect roughly 18% of people between the ages of 18 and 54. Panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and phobias (specific, social, and agoraphobia) are examples of anxiety disorders.

Now, while most of us know that therapy is useful and it helps many people, many folks still refuse to visit therapists. So let’s talk a little bit about the benefits of it. According to Talk Space, therapy can assist you in developing healthy, positive, and constructive communication abilities.

Also, it helps acquire skills in managing conflicts, treating mental health issues, and developing a deeper understanding of oneself—including emotional and mental well-being, past experiences, and overall behavior.

So guys, what do you think about this situation? Was mom being too harsh to call her daughter selfish? Or was the daughter in fact being selfish? Share your takes below!

Community members backed up the author, stating that her daughter quit therapy and that’s on her

