Legal Expert Explains Why Dad Who Ended Daughter’s Life After Trump Argument Won’t Face Charges
Father and daughter smiling together in a casual setting, related to legal expert explaining no charges after incident.
Crime, Society

Legal Expert Explains Why Dad Who Ended Daughter’s Life After Trump Argument Won’t Face Charges

Samridhi Goel
A Texas father who sh*t and slain his 23-year-old daughter after a political argument about President Donald Trump will not face criminal charges, despite a UK coroner later ruling her passing an unlawful k*lling.

On January 10, 2025, Lucy Harrison from Warrington, Cheshire, was fatally wounded in the chest by her father, Kris Harrison, at his home in Prosper, Texas.

Highlights
  • A heated political argument regarding Donald Trump and gun rights reportedly preceded the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Lucy Harrison.
  • Kris Harrison claimed his Glock 9mm discharged spontaneously while he was showing it to his daughter, though he could not recall if his finger was on the trigger.
  • Evidence presented at the inquest confirmed Harrison had relapsed on the day of the sho*ting, consuming multiple cartons of wine prior to the incident.
  • Legal analysts suggested the decision was symptomatic of the "political climate" and conservative legal standards regarding firearm handling in Collin County.

Although the case was initially investigated as possible manslaughter, a Collin County grand jury declined to indict him.

Now, a legal expert has come forward to explain the reasoning behind the decision.

    Before barraging his daughter, Kris Harrison and Lucy had an escalated political argument at their Texas home

    Father and daughter sitting closely at a table, depicting a family moment related to legal expert discussion on charges.

    Father and daughter sitting closely at a table, depicting a family moment related to legal expert discussion on charges.

    Image credits: AFpost

    Tweet discussing the politics and family divide related to the dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument case.

    Tweet discussing the politics and family divide related to the dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument case.

    Image credits: phiphiMT

    An inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court heard that Lucy and her father had a “big argument” earlier that day about Trump, who was preparing to be inaugurated for a second term later that month.

    Lucy was visiting her father with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who told the court the disagreement became heated during a discussion involving g*n rights and s*xual a*sault.

    “How would you feel if I were the girl in that situation and I’d been s*xually a*saulted?” Lucy asked her father, according to Littler.

    Man speaking at a podium with US flags behind him, related to legal expert discussing dad who won't face charges.

    Man speaking at a podium with US flags behind him, related to legal expert discussing dad who won't face charges.

    Image credits: Firstpost

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing family values in response to a legal expert on a father's case after a Trump argument.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing family values in response to a legal expert on a father's case after a Trump argument.

    Image credits: mylesgaston25

    The inquest heard Kris replied that it would not upset him that much because he had two other daughters living with him. Littler shared that Lucy became “quite upset” and ran upstairs.

    About 30 minutes before the couple was due to leave for the airport, Littler alleged Kris took Lucy by the hand and led her into his ground-floor bathroom. Nearly 15 seconds later, he heard a loud bang.

    “I remember running into the room, and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom, and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” he told the court.

    Kris Harrison defended himself, claiming the firearm discharged accidentally while showing it to Lucy

    Man taking a selfie in a gym setting, related to legal expert explanation on dad not facing charges.

    Man taking a selfie in a gym setting, related to legal expert explanation on dad not facing charges.

    Image credits: notcapnamerica

    In a statement read to the court, Kris claimed he had offered to show Lucy his Glock 9mm semi-automatic handg*n after they had been watching a news item on g*n crime.

    “As I lifted the g*n to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” he said.

    He further admitted that he could not recall whether his finger was on the trigger.

    Man in black shirt inside home, captured by police body camera, related to legal expert explaining no charges in family case.

    Man in black shirt inside home, captured by police body camera, related to legal expert explaining no charges in family case.

    Image credits: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing politics and family, related to the legal expert on dad ending daughter's life case.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing politics and family, related to the legal expert on dad ending daughter's life case.

    Image credits: _akamike

    Harrison claimed he purchased the firearm a few years earlier for what he described as “a sense of security” for his family. Under Texas law, no license is required to own a firearm.

    Kris also admitted that he was an alcoholic who had relapsed on the day of the e*ecution and had drunk three glasses of wine, per the BBC. CCTV footage showed he had bought two 500ml cartons of Chardonnay from a 7-Eleven store.

    The a*cohol consumption was confirmed after police officer Luciana Escalera noticed the smell of a*cohol on Kris’ breath.

    Despite the circumstances, Collin County grand jury declined to indict Kris, citing insufficient evidence

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a Trump supporter who k****d his daughter after a political argument.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a Trump supporter who k****d his daughter after a political argument.

    Image credits: Steve_Spud1968

    Young woman with long blonde hair smiling at the camera in an outdoor setting, related to legal expert and charges topic.

    Young woman with long blonde hair smiling at the camera in an outdoor setting, related to legal expert and charges topic.

    Image credits: Cheshire Police

    A Collin County grand jury declined to bring charges against Harrison in June 2025, determining there was insufficient evidence to proceed with manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

    The decision was analyzed by an Austin-based criminal defense lawyer and a former prosecutor, Lindsay Richards.

    “I honestly believe that the fact that he was not indicted and has not had any consequences for doing this is symptomatic of a very conservative county in Texas,” Richards told The Post.

    Young woman smiling for a selfie in a bedroom setting, related to legal expert explaining no charges in Trump argument case.

    Young woman smiling for a selfie in a bedroom setting, related to legal expert explaining no charges in Trump argument case.

    Image credits: AFpost

    “The only thing we can boil this down to is looking at our political climate. A conservative county in Texas, and this was the result,” she said.

    She added that criminally negligent homicide would have required prosecutors to prove Kris failed to recognize a substantial and unjustifiable risk.

    “Certainly an individual taking a firearm, showing it to his daughter — and had to have been pointing it at her — that doesn’t typically happen,” she said.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Trump and referencing children in a controversial political context.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Trump and referencing children in a controversial political context.

    Image credits: thatdayin1992

    Tweet discussing the legal expert's explanation on why dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument won't face charges.

    Tweet discussing the legal expert's explanation on why dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument won't face charges.

    Image credits: zukyoons

    Richards further noted that a*cohol consumption should have been a significant factor.

    “He had been drinking that day as well. So that’s another element to this that I cannot believe was not considered in his criminal negligence.”

    She emphasized that Texas “stand-your-ground” laws would not apply in this situation because the fatal encounter did not involve self-defense.

    Lucy was described as a “real force of life” and worked for fashion brand Boohoo

    Young woman in graduation cap and gown, smiling outdoors, illustrating legal expert explains dad won't face charges concept.

    Young woman in graduation cap and gown, smiling outdoors, illustrating legal expert explains dad won't face charges concept.

    Image credits: Jane Coates

    Lucy lived with her mother, Jane Coates, in Warrington, England. Coates described the grand jury’s decision as “baffling” and “beyond comprehension” at the time.

    She described her daughter as a “real force of life.”

    “She cared. She was passionate about things. She loved to have debates about things that meant a lot to her.”

    After the grand jury made its decision, Kris, who did not attend the inquest, issued a statement.

    Blonde young woman with long eyelashes and light makeup, posing indoors related to legal expert explaining case.

    Blonde young woman with long eyelashes and light makeup, posing indoors related to legal expert explaining case.

    Image credits: FomboLega

    He said, “I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss – a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused.”

    “I cannot undo what happened, but I can honour Lucy by being the best father I can be to her sisters and by carrying her memory forward in everything we do.”

    “I am deeply sorry for the pain others feel from this tragedy. Lucy’s spirit – her warmth, her humour, her kindness – will live on in all of us who loved her,” he concluded.

    “Why would a Texas grand jury not indict him on any charges?” questioned one netizen

    Legal expert discusses why dad involved in daughter’s death after political argument won’t face criminal charges.

    Legal expert discusses why dad involved in daughter’s death after political argument won’t face criminal charges.

    Image credits: TheFateofAlexis

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing politics and religion related to the dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing politics and religion related to the dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument.

    Image credits: PamEphraim

    Twitter user replying to BBC News with a controversial statement about children after Trump argument legal expert case.

    Twitter user replying to BBC News with a controversial statement about children after Trump argument legal expert case.

    Image credits: emkenobi

    Legal expert in a suit explaining why dad who ended daughter’s life after Trump argument won’t face charges.

    Legal expert in a suit explaining why dad who ended daughter’s life after Trump argument won’t face charges.

    Image credits: Abdulherphyz

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the legal expert's view on a dad who ended his daughter's life after a Trump argument.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the legal expert's view on a dad who ended his daughter's life after a Trump argument.

    Image credits: LuminanceMental

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning why dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument won’t face charges.

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning why dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument won’t face charges.

    Image credits: laneybabyart

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a dad who ended his daughter’s life after a Trump argument.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a dad who ended his daughter’s life after a Trump argument.

    Image credits: spaceisace

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning why a Texas grand jury won’t indict a dad who ended his daughter’s life after a Trump argument.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning why a Texas grand jury won’t indict a dad who ended his daughter’s life after a Trump argument.

    Image credits: SophiaTesfaye

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing a legal expert's explanation about a dad who ended daughter's life after political argument.

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing a legal expert's explanation about a dad who ended daughter's life after political argument.

    Image credits: bobzepmt

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing political extremism linked to parties turning into cults.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing political extremism linked to parties turning into cults.

    Image credits: zulfimyfriend

    Twitter user reacting strongly to a dad ending his daughter's life after Trump argument and legal expert's explanation.

    Twitter user reacting strongly to a dad ending his daughter's life after Trump argument and legal expert's explanation.

    Image credits: ColonizerJak

    Tweet discussing legal expert's take on dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument avoiding charges.

    Tweet discussing legal expert's take on dad who ended daughter's life after Trump argument avoiding charges.

    Image credits: Kimmer4444

    Legal expert discussing why dad who ended daughter's life after argument won't face charges, shown in a social media post.

    Legal expert discussing why dad who ended daughter's life after argument won't face charges, shown in a social media post.

    Image credits: kimann1966

    Crime

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Thomas Grant
    Thomas Grant
    Thomas Grant
    Community Member
    This has somehow made me more sad than anything recently. And given the recent times, thats saying something...

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    I wish I were more surprised.

    Thomas Grant
    Thomas Grant
    Thomas Grant
    Community Member
    This has somehow made me more sad than anything recently. And given the recent times, thats saying something...

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    I wish I were more surprised.

