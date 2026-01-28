Man Admits Horrific Charges Over Pregnant Sister’s Homicide Saying She Was ‘No Longer Innocent’
24-year-old Jack Joseph Ball pleaded guilty last week (January 21) to the premeditated crimes that took the lives of Bethany Ann Israel and her son, as per Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
Prosecutors have reportedly recommended a life sentence without parole for Ball, but many remain unconvinced.
“He deserves capital punishment! He’s a monster, not a brother,” a citizen wrote.
Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of violent crime.
A Minnesota man accused of dismembering his pregnant sister has pleaded guilty
Image credits: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office
The crimes occurred on the night of May 23, 2024, after Ball and Israel, who was about 30 years old and 17 to 18 weeks pregnant, shared dinner at his home in Lakeville, Minnesota.
Family members began to worry when Bethany Ann Israel failed to return home after dinner.
By around 11 pm, her mother decided to drive to her brother’s residence to check on her.
Image credits: Bethany Israel/Facebook
As she arrived, she saw Jack Joseph Ball quickly leaving the property, prosecutors said. When she went inside moments later, she was confronted with a horrific scene and immediately called 911.
Lakeville police officers responding to the call found blood pooled across the kitchen floor.
Court documents state that a bloody saw, a hatchet, and several large knives were scattered inside the home, along with dismembered body parts believed to belong to Israel.
Image credits: Bethany Israel/Facebook
While officers were still processing the scene, police received a second 911 call from a resident in nearby Rosemount.
The caller reported that their doorbell camera had captured a man placing what appeared to be a body part on their front porch.
Officers responding to that location found Ball hiding in the backyard of a neighboring home, covered in blood and suffering from what investigators described as a self-inflicted knife wound to his neck.
Ball had left behind journals in which he detailed the reasons behind his horrific actions
As investigators worked to piece together what had happened, court records reviewed at the time of Ball’s arrest revealed journals allegedly written by him that laid out his motive.
In the writings, investigators said, Ball expressed a desire to end the life of his sister because he believed she was “no longer innocent.”
Image credits: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News
A medical examiner later determined that Israel was between 17 and 18 weeks pregnant at the time she and her unborn child were attacked, confirming the scope of the crime.
When charges were first filed, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena struggled to describe the case.
“Words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,” she said.
Image credits: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News
Despite pleading guilty, Ball has since asserted a defense of mental illness. Prosecutors have said the case will proceed to a separate trial phase in late May 2026.
According to Minnesota law, a defendant is not criminally responsible only if a mental illness made them unable to understand what they were doing or know that it was wrong when the offense was committed.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Ball now faces the possibility of life imprisonment if that defense is rejected. Capital punishment is not legal in Minnesota, having been abolished in 1911.
The family launched a fundraiser in 2024 to support Israel’s family, which has received more than 550 donations so far
Image credits: GoFundMe
In the aftermath of the homicides, Israel’s family remembered her in a May 2024 fundraiser campaign as “a cherished wife, daughter, sister, and an expectant mother,” as well as “a beloved figure in the volleyball community.”
“Bethany’s radiant spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the family wrote.
“Her love for life, her family, and the friendships she nurtured are the legacies she leaves behind. As a beacon of warmth and generosity, Bethany’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.”
Image credits: Josh Israel/Facebook
The campaign, which sought to support Israel’s family, has received more than 550 individual donations since its inception. Although the total amount raised has not been disclosed, some contributions have been as high as $1,700.
For now, Ball remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail, as the case moves toward its next phase.
“Speechless.” Netizens shared their condolences with Israel’s family
I loathe the thought that, if he is placed in prison for life, he'll get to have a roof over his head, daily exercise, regular meals, access to medical care, books, music, can even further his education and get a degree... but his sister and her unborn child don't get to have a chance at any of that. Capital punishment may be barbaric, but there are some times when a criminal doesn't deserve to keep on living.
Oh, prison won't be that much fun for a cutiepie like him. I'm sure he'll be someone's gf
In the US, homicide is the #1 cause of death for pregnant women...followed by s*****e.
The twisted little biťcĥ. Muŕdering his own SISTER. WTAF?! What is wrong with some people. Shouldn't even be ALLOWED to have a second trail. Should suffer what she suffered. Best wishes to the family. A child kiĺĺed before even getting to LIVE! Two angels are now in heaven 🙏🙏
sorry for the strong opinions! and the words used. have a good day!Load More Replies...
