Man Admits Horrific Charges Over Pregnant Sister’s Homicide Saying She Was ‘No Longer Innocent’

The state of Minnesota has been shaken to the core after a man admitted to the homicide and dismemberment of his pregnant sister and her unborn child, telling investigators he believed she was “no longer innocent.”

The case was deemed “deeply disturbing and horrific” by law enforcement, hinting at the psychological trauma experienced by officers.

Highlights A Minnesota man pleaded guilty to the premeditated homicide and dismemberment of his pregnant sister and her unborn child.

Investigators say the suspect left journals explaining he believed his sister was “no longer innocent.”

Prosecutors revealed they are seeking the maximum sentence in Minnesota: life without parole.

24-year-old Jack Joseph Ball pleaded guilty last week (January 21) to the premeditated crimes that took the lives of Bethany Ann Israel and her son, as per Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.

Prosecutors have reportedly recommended a life sentence without parole for Ball, but many remain unconvinced.

“He deserves capital punishment! He’s a monster, not a brother,” a citizen wrote.

Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of violent crime.

Man with dark hair and beard in a green jacket facing camera in a mugshot related to pregnant sister homicide charges.

Image credits: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office

The crimes occurred on the night of May 23, 2024, after Ball and Israel, who was about 30 years old and 17 to 18 weeks pregnant, shared dinner at his home in Lakeville, Minnesota.

Family members began to worry when Bethany Ann Israel failed to return home after dinner.

By around 11 pm, her mother decided to drive to her brother’s residence to check on her.

Young woman smiling outdoors with blurred trees in the background related to pregnant sister homicide news.

Image credits: Bethany Israel/Facebook

As she arrived, she saw Jack Joseph Ball quickly leaving the property, prosecutors said. When she went inside moments later, she was confronted with a horrific scene and immediately called 911.

Lakeville police officers responding to the call found blood pooled across the kitchen floor.

Court documents state that a bloody saw, a hatchet, and several large knives were scattered inside the home, along with dismembered body parts believed to belong to Israel.

Couple posing outdoors at sunset dressed formally, linked to man admitting horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

Image credits: Bethany Israel/Facebook

While officers were still processing the scene, police received a second 911 call from a resident in nearby Rosemount.

The caller reported that their doorbell camera had captured a man placing what appeared to be a body part on their front porch.

Officers responding to that location found Ball hiding in the backyard of a neighboring home, covered in blood and suffering from what investigators described as a self-inflicted knife wound to his neck.

Ball had left behind journals in which he detailed the reasons behind his horrific actions

Comment expressing outrage over man admitting horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide case.

User comment on social media about man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

As investigators worked to piece together what had happened, court records reviewed at the time of Ball’s arrest revealed journals allegedly written by him that laid out his motive.

In the writings, investigators said, Ball expressed a desire to end the life of his sister because he believed she was “no longer innocent.”

Police vehicles and crime scene tape outside a suburban house linked to pregnant sister’s homicide investigation.

Image credits: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

A medical examiner later determined that Israel was between 17 and 18 weeks pregnant at the time she and her unborn child were attacked, confirming the scope of the crime.

When charges were first filed, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena struggled to describe the case.

“Words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,” she said.

Crime scene team members discussing a homicide investigation involving a pregnant woman at an outdoor location.

Image credits: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

Despite pleading guilty, Ball has since asserted a defense of mental illness. Prosecutors have said the case will proceed to a separate trial phase in late May 2026.

According to Minnesota law, a defendant is not criminally responsible only if a mental illness made them unable to understand what they were doing or know that it was wrong when the offense was committed.

Comment by Kathy Shields discussing mental health and expressing sympathy for victim and family in a tragic homicide case.

Comment by Shaw LaVonne expressing heartbreak over horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide case.

According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Ball now faces the possibility of life imprisonment if that defense is rejected. Capital punishment is not legal in Minnesota, having been abolished in 1911.

The family launched a fundraiser in 2024 to support Israel’s family, which has received more than 550 donations so far

Young couple embracing in a dry field, unrelated to man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

Image credits: GoFundMe

In the aftermath of the homicides, Israel’s family remembered her in a May 2024 fundraiser campaign as “a cherished wife, daughter, sister, and an expectant mother,” as well as “a beloved figure in the volleyball community.”

“Bethany’s radiant spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the family wrote.

“Her love for life, her family, and the friendships she nurtured are the legacies she leaves behind. As a beacon of warmth and generosity, Bethany’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.”

Woman smiling and placing a crown on her head while sitting on an ornate wooden throne chair indoors

Image credits: Josh Israel/Facebook

The campaign, which sought to support Israel’s family, has received more than 550 individual donations since its inception. Although the total amount raised has not been disclosed, some contributions have been as high as $1,700.

For now, Ball remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail, as the case moves toward its next phase.

“Speechless.” Netizens shared their condolences with Israel’s family

Comment by Crystal McKinniss discussing possible underlying issues from the brother in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

Comment about domestic violence statistics, shown in a social media post by Katharine Wright.

Facebook comment criticizing double standards related to a man admitting charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

Comment saying Incel behavior and misogyny is a killer in black text on a white background with a blurred user profile photo.

Facebook comment discussing the need for a second trial in a case involving a man admitting charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

Facebook comment on a post, author Bretta St Romain saying he knew what he was doing regarding pregnant sister homicide case.

Comment from DeAnna Johnson McNally expressing that a man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide should never be freed.

Commenter discussing mental illness and crime responsibility in relation to horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide case.

Comment from Theophania Galletti about criminals with mental illness and the impact on society after horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

Facebook comment by Lisa Marie Patti discussing fear of speaking up about signs and behavior related to a pregnant sister’s homicide case.

Comment by Dani Battaglia discussing mental illness and repeat offenders in jail, related to charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.