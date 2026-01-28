Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Admits Horrific Charges Over Pregnant Sister’s Homicide Saying She Was ‘No Longer Innocent’
Mugshot of man who admits horrific charges in pregnant sisteru2019s homicide case with serious expression.
Crime, Society

Man Admits Horrific Charges Over Pregnant Sister’s Homicide Saying She Was ‘No Longer Innocent’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
8

30

8

ADVERTISEMENT

The state of Minnesota has been shaken to the core after a man admitted to the homicide and dismemberment of his pregnant sister and her unborn child, telling investigators he believed she was “no longer innocent.”

The case was deemed “deeply disturbing and horrific” by law enforcement, hinting at the psychological trauma experienced by officers.

Highlights
  • A Minnesota man pleaded guilty to the premeditated homicide and dismemberment of his pregnant sister and her unborn child.
  • Investigators say the suspect left journals explaining he believed his sister was “no longer innocent.”
  • Prosecutors revealed they are seeking the maximum sentence in Minnesota: life without parole.

24-year-old Jack Joseph Ball pleaded guilty last week (January 21) to the premeditated crimes that took the lives of Bethany Ann Israel and her son, as per Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.

Prosecutors have reportedly recommended a life sentence without parole for Ball, but many remain unconvinced.

“He deserves capital punishment! He’s a monster, not a brother,” a citizen wrote.

Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of violent crime.

RELATED:

    A Minnesota man accused of dismembering his pregnant sister has pleaded guilty

    Man with dark hair and beard in a green jacket facing camera in a mugshot related to pregnant sister homicide charges.

    Man with dark hair and beard in a green jacket facing camera in a mugshot related to pregnant sister homicide charges.

    Image credits: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The crimes occurred on the night of May 23, 2024, after Ball and Israel,  who was about 30 years old and 17 to 18 weeks pregnant, shared dinner at his home in Lakeville, Minnesota.

    Family members began to worry when Bethany Ann Israel failed to return home after dinner.

    By around 11 pm, her mother decided to drive to her brother’s residence to check on her.

    Young woman smiling outdoors with blurred trees in the background related to pregnant sister homicide news.

    Young woman smiling outdoors with blurred trees in the background related to pregnant sister homicide news.

    Image credits: Bethany Israel/Facebook

    As she arrived, she saw Jack Joseph Ball quickly leaving the property, prosecutors said. When she went inside moments later, she was confronted with a horrific scene and immediately called 911.

    Lakeville police officers responding to the call found blood pooled across the kitchen floor.

    Court documents state that a bloody saw, a hatchet, and several large knives were scattered inside the home, along with dismembered body parts believed to belong to Israel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple posing outdoors at sunset dressed formally, linked to man admitting horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Couple posing outdoors at sunset dressed formally, linked to man admitting horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Image credits: Bethany Israel/Facebook

    While officers were still processing the scene, police received a second 911 call from a resident in nearby Rosemount.

    The caller reported that their doorbell camera had captured a man placing what appeared to be a body part on their front porch.

    Officers responding to that location found Ball hiding in the backyard of a neighboring home, covered in blood and suffering from what investigators described as a self-inflicted knife wound to his neck.

    Ball had left behind journals in which he detailed the reasons behind his horrific actions

    Comment expressing outrage over man admitting horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment expressing outrage over man admitting horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media about man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    User comment on social media about man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    As investigators worked to piece together what had happened, court records reviewed at the time of Ball’s arrest revealed journals allegedly written by him that laid out his motive.

    In the writings, investigators said, Ball expressed a desire to end the life of his sister because he believed she was “no longer innocent.”

    Police vehicles and crime scene tape outside a suburban house linked to pregnant sister’s homicide investigation.

    Police vehicles and crime scene tape outside a suburban house linked to pregnant sister’s homicide investigation.

    Image credits: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

    A medical examiner later determined that Israel was between 17 and 18 weeks pregnant at the time she and her unborn child were attacked, confirming the scope of the crime.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When charges were first filed, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena struggled to describe the case.

    “Words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,” she said.

    Crime scene team members discussing a homicide investigation involving a pregnant woman at an outdoor location.

    Crime scene team members discussing a homicide investigation involving a pregnant woman at an outdoor location.

    Image credits: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite pleading guilty, Ball has since asserted a defense of mental illness. Prosecutors have said the case will proceed to a separate trial phase in late May 2026.

    According to Minnesota law, a defendant is not criminally responsible only if a mental illness made them unable to understand what they were doing or know that it was wrong when the offense was committed.

    Comment by Kathy Shields discussing mental health and expressing sympathy for victim and family in a tragic homicide case.

    Comment by Kathy Shields discussing mental health and expressing sympathy for victim and family in a tragic homicide case.

    Comment by Shaw LaVonne expressing heartbreak over horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment by Shaw LaVonne expressing heartbreak over horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Ball now faces the possibility of life imprisonment if that defense is rejected. Capital punishment is not legal in Minnesota, having been abolished in 1911.

    The family launched a fundraiser in 2024 to support Israel’s family, which has received more than 550 donations so far

    Young couple embracing in a dry field, unrelated to man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    Young couple embracing in a dry field, unrelated to man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    In the aftermath of the homicides, Israel’s family remembered her in a May 2024 fundraiser campaign as “a cherished wife, daughter, sister, and an expectant mother,” as well as “a beloved figure in the volleyball community.”

    “Bethany’s radiant spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the family wrote.

    “Her love for life, her family, and the friendships she nurtured are the legacies she leaves behind. As a beacon of warmth and generosity, Bethany’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.”

    Woman smiling and placing a crown on her head while sitting on an ornate wooden throne chair indoors

    Woman smiling and placing a crown on her head while sitting on an ornate wooden throne chair indoors

    Image credits: Josh Israel/Facebook

    The campaign, which sought to support Israel’s family, has received more than 550 individual donations since its inception. Although the total amount raised has not been disclosed, some contributions have been as high as $1,700.

    For now, Ball remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail, as the case moves toward its next phase.

    “Speechless.” Netizens shared their condolences with Israel’s family

    Social media comment expressing sadness and condolences over horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Social media comment expressing sadness and condolences over horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Alt text: Comment expressing grief and condolences over pregnant sister’s homicide with heartfelt emojis and prayers.

    Alt text: Comment expressing grief and condolences over pregnant sister’s homicide with heartfelt emojis and prayers.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a man admitting horrific charges in his pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a man admitting horrific charges in his pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment by Angel Witt calling someone a sickening psychotic freak in a light blue speech bubble on a white background.

    Comment by Angel Witt calling someone a sickening psychotic freak in a light blue speech bubble on a white background.

    Comment on social media post about man admitting horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide expressing disturbing intent.

    Comment on social media post about man admitting horrific charges related to pregnant sister’s homicide expressing disturbing intent.

    Comment by Crystal McKinniss discussing possible underlying issues from the brother in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment by Crystal McKinniss discussing possible underlying issues from the brother in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment about domestic violence statistics, shown in a social media post by Katharine Wright.

    Comment about domestic violence statistics, shown in a social media post by Katharine Wright.

    Facebook comment criticizing double standards related to a man admitting charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Facebook comment criticizing double standards related to a man admitting charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment saying Incel behavior and misogyny is a killer in black text on a white background with a blurred user profile photo.

    Comment saying Incel behavior and misogyny is a killer in black text on a white background with a blurred user profile photo.

    Facebook comment discussing the need for a second trial in a case involving a man admitting charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    Facebook comment discussing the need for a second trial in a case involving a man admitting charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    Facebook comment on a post, author Bretta St Romain saying he knew what he was doing regarding pregnant sister homicide case.

    Facebook comment on a post, author Bretta St Romain saying he knew what he was doing regarding pregnant sister homicide case.

    Comment from DeAnna Johnson McNally expressing that a man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide should never be freed.

    Comment from DeAnna Johnson McNally expressing that a man admitting horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide should never be freed.

    Commenter discussing mental illness and crime responsibility in relation to horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Commenter discussing mental illness and crime responsibility in relation to horrific charges over pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment from Theophania Galletti about criminals with mental illness and the impact on society after horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment from Theophania Galletti about criminals with mental illness and the impact on society after horrific charges in pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Marie Patti discussing fear of speaking up about signs and behavior related to a pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Marie Patti discussing fear of speaking up about signs and behavior related to a pregnant sister’s homicide case.

    Comment by Dani Battaglia discussing mental illness and repeat offenders in jail, related to charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    Comment by Dani Battaglia discussing mental illness and repeat offenders in jail, related to charges over pregnant sister’s homicide.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    8

    30

    8

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loathe the thought that, if he is placed in prison for life, he'll get to have a roof over his head, daily exercise, regular meals, access to medical care, books, music, can even further his education and get a degree... but his sister and her unborn child don't get to have a chance at any of that. Capital punishment may be barbaric, but there are some times when a criminal doesn't deserve to keep on living.

    3
    3points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, prison won't be that much fun for a cutiepie like him. I'm sure he'll be someone's gf

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the US, homicide is the #1 cause of death for pregnant women...followed by s*****e.

    3
    3points
    reply
    mgblasi1 avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The twisted little biťcĥ. Muŕdering his own SISTER. WTAF?! What is wrong with some people. Shouldn't even be ALLOWED to have a second trail. Should suffer what she suffered. Best wishes to the family. A child kiĺĺed before even getting to LIVE! Two angels are now in heaven 🙏🙏

    2
    2points
    reply
    mgblasi1 avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sorry for the strong opinions! and the words used. have a good day!

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loathe the thought that, if he is placed in prison for life, he'll get to have a roof over his head, daily exercise, regular meals, access to medical care, books, music, can even further his education and get a degree... but his sister and her unborn child don't get to have a chance at any of that. Capital punishment may be barbaric, but there are some times when a criminal doesn't deserve to keep on living.

    3
    3points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, prison won't be that much fun for a cutiepie like him. I'm sure he'll be someone's gf

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the US, homicide is the #1 cause of death for pregnant women...followed by s*****e.

    3
    3points
    reply
    mgblasi1 avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The twisted little biťcĥ. Muŕdering his own SISTER. WTAF?! What is wrong with some people. Shouldn't even be ALLOWED to have a second trail. Should suffer what she suffered. Best wishes to the family. A child kiĺĺed before even getting to LIVE! Two angels are now in heaven 🙏🙏

    2
    2points
    reply
    mgblasi1 avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sorry for the strong opinions! and the words used. have a good day!

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Next Article
    ADVERTISEMENT