Great Britain was connected to mainland Europe until 9,000 years ago by a land bridge known as Doggerland (haha). However, modern humans have inhabited it for around 30,000 years! And a lot were quite memorable. Like the Queen who raised Corgis, the Prime Minister who delivered epic speeches, or the half-blood wizard who found the philosopher’s stone. To get a better understanding of this colorful bunch and their current problems, check out the memes we found on the subreddit r/GreatBritishMemes.

#1

Hate This Thing

Scene from Harry Potter meme showing confusion and a close-up of a bottle cap, representing chaotic British memes humor.

StrawChime Report

    #2

    Amazing

    A British meme about handling unsociable people by pretending to leave or just arriving home.

    greeLisa Report

    #3

    Accurate

    Comparison of England weather from gray and rainy to clear blue sky in chaotic British memes about UK life.

    TarottTease Report

    #4

    Just Need Another 20

    Man using a £15 fan from Argos attempting to cool down a bedroom engulfed in flames British memes humor humor chaos UK

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Every Brit Today And Yesterday

    Classical painting humorously edited with a fan, highlighting chaotic British memes and relatable UK humor.

    Equivalent-Lie-2516 Report

    #6

    It's Now An Educational Music Trip

    Vintage blue iPod playing music on a textured carpet, representing chaotic British memes nostalgia from the U.K. culture.

    AngelRipple , devecs Report

    #7

    The Real Queen

    Large crowd at a concert with a band singing to raise money in a chaotic British meme referencing UK culture.

    benswami Report

    #8

    Thanks, Never Would've Thought Of That 👍

    Sign on grass near fence stating the car park is small and advising visitors to leave and try later British memes.

    SunnyIvyBlossom Report

    #9

    Best Flag At Glastonbury So Far

    Flag featuring a chaotic British meme of a man eating with a whisk, hanging on a metal structure against a cloudy sky.

    rorecrs Report

    #10

    Returned The Favour

    British meme text about a humorous Evri delivery driver interaction during hot weather in chaotic British memes style.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #11

    Genius, Happy Birthday To Him ❤️

    Elderly man wearing multiple birthday badges, smiling and holding a glass in a home setting, British memes humor.

    albertpullinger , sarahsky23 Report

    #12

    Meanwhile, In Yorkshire

    Display of colorful mouth operated air fresheners in a UK shop as a humorous response to the disposable vape ban.

    GreatBritishMemes , ActivePatriotUK Report

    #13

    Aldi Madness

    Man with facial expression of confusion wearing a hat-umbrella combo in a chaotic British memes style.

    AwesomeSauce1976 Report

    #14

    I Think They Will Find It Is Our Fish

    Two British and French doge memes showing historical rivalry and modern fish dispute, chaotic British memes humor.

    Paradoxbox00 Report

    #15

    Learn To Parent

    Screenshot of a social media post about protecting children online, shared in the context of chaotic British memes.

    Haethen_Thegn , RepMaryMiller Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Politicians want to control what you can and cannot see under the guise of "protecting the children". Don't fall for it.

    #16

    -2 Strangers United By An Egg-

    Tweet about being served half an egg at a restaurant with a photo of a cold noodle dish topped with egg and vegetables, British memes.

    Budget_Cry_6178 , Junferno Report

    #17

    Oh No

    British memes featuring Doge comparing the British Empire map with a GOV.UK social media post on internet behavior.

    crysta_lure Report

    #18

    Please Upload A Form Of ID

    Calculator meme comparing British school kids typing 5318008 in the 90s versus today with a ban message.

    TheSmokingHorse Report

    #19

    Welcome To Scotland

    Man teaching baby to play online slot machines on train, a chaotic British meme many from the U.K. might understand

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #20

    Sister With An Appetite For An Argument

    Small TV in a cozy living room with British meme text about wanting a bigger tele from the U.K. humor collection.

    Human_Armadillo_1585 Report

    #21

    LOL

    Two men in a music studio having a chaotic British meme conversation about casting choices in a life movie.

    DuskFlorette Report

    #22

    This Is Your Captain Speaking...once I Verify My Age

    Pilot pointing at British Airways screen showing age verification error, with tweet about London airport delays, chaotic British memes.

    SaadMirror Report

    #23

    UK Online Safety Act Be Like

    Yellow gate standing alone in a British neighborhood, blocking a sidewalk path with houses and a car in the background.

    Historical_Proof1109 Report

    #24

    Very Accurate

    Tweet about selecting images with traffic lights, featuring British meme humor understood mostly by U.K. audiences.

    albertpullinger Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What annoys me are those ones with fire hydrants and crosswalks. Who do you think we are? One of them kettle dodging, handegg playing, bald eagle bothering barbarians from across the pond?

    #25

    😆😂

    Medical form dropdown showing languages including Old English, highlighting chaotic British memes understood by people from the U.K.

    RabbitBabe Report

    #26

    Just Doing My Part To Not Look Like I’d Rob Their Garden Shed. 🤭

    British memes showing awkward smiles used to prove you're not a chav when walking past older people in the U.K.

    Natalierosexx Report

    #27

    It's Getting There

    Crowded street in the U.K. with multiple police cars and vans, illustrating chaotic British memes humor and local events.

    hestuing Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took how many rozzers? Do they think his díck was armed and dangerous?

    #28

    /Top Bloke

    A man in a pub resembling the portrait on a five-pound note, part of chaotic British memes about UK humor.

    No_Act_6154 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this pub I can promise you nothing but blood, sweat, and beers.

    #29

    Bet He’s Feeling Deflated

    British meme about a customer complaining about tyre pressure machine costs and inflation humor in the UK.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #30

    British Pub Experience

    Chaotic British meme showing a creature wearing a flat cap in a pub with multiple pints of beer on the table.

    Dry_Macaron_832 Report

    #31

    Brits Right Now

    Homer Simpson wearing British and Russian flag shirts, hiding behind a bush with VPN text in a chaotic British meme.

    hoovesfortoes Report

    #32

    Won't Someone Please Think Of The Children

    Chaotic British meme showing a person trying to relax with The Beatles while being held by the UK Government character.

    hoovesfortoes Report

    #33

    The Future Is Bleak

    British meme with police officer joking about needing a license for an unhealthy chocolate bar held by a person’s hand

    finkyleon Report

    #34

    Well Played

    White Range Rover Sport parked next to four identical white lawn chairs in a humorous British meme setting.

    albertpullinger Report

    #35

    Lord Sugar-Tax

    British meme about a school lunch ketchup squirt scheme making money, showcasing chaotic British humor.

    Sage_Dust Report

    #36

    But Why

    Chaotic British meme about age verification on apps featuring cartoon animals and a UK flag.

    SeorangKacang Report

    #37

    If Anybody Ever Says "Well In Britain They", Immediately Show Them This

    Series of British TV licence warnings on public billboards showing database tracking and penalty messages UK memes humor

    EasyNoya Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're assuming that people give their real address when asked. 😉

    #38

    Public Finances Sorted

    British meme with satirical text about NHS funding and politicians, featuring two people in front of a traditional UK house.

    Jumpy-Pilot6135 Report

    #39

    Isn't It Possible For Us To Dream

    Screenshot of a chaotic British meme highlighting music heritage and train reliability in the UK’s northern cities.

    Material-Counter4860 Report

    #40

    Worth It With The Discount?

    Screenshot of a UK government webpage offering rod fishing licences with a humorous red starburst promotion.

    din0sawr- Report

    #41

    Hoo, Boy! Who Could've Seen That Coming?

    Two men in suits at a press event, related to British memes highlighting chaotic UK political moments.

    crow_warrior Report

    #42

    We Need More Companies To Do This. God Speed Apple

    SpongeBob meme reflecting chaotic British memes about Apple, Wikipedia, and UK government legal actions.

    FoxLife_Real Report

    #43

    Want To Change Your Dlss Version, You Must Be A Paedo

    Screenshot of a chaotic British meme showing a tweet about age restrictions on Nvidia app use in the UK.

    5secondhumiliation Report

    #44

    Alan!

    Social media post humor about a woman chasing her toddler named Alan, fitting chaotic British memes theme.

    benswami Report

    #45

    Accurate Depiction Of Reform Voters

    Man angrily typing at computer with meme text about foreigners, EU exit, and immigration in chaotic British memes.

    forcedsignup1 Report

    #46

    Piss Poor Behaviour That

    Tweet about a chaotic and funny pub toilet incident, reflecting typical British humor and relatable UK meme culture.

    Woulded , thisstuartlaws Report

    #47

    Don't Think This Ones Blowing Over

    Man in a pub holding a pint, winking, with text referencing chaotic British memes and UK humor.

    din0sawr- Report

    #48

    State Of The UK

    British memes showing a table with grocery items highlighting high food prices and relatable UK shopping humor.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    #49

    We Should Do This In The UK

    Tweet about a mystery bus in Brussels with public transport theme, fitting chaotic British memes and UK humor context.

    GreatBritishMemes Report

    Love A Heatwave

    Man sweating heavily and smiling awkwardly, illustrating chaotic British memes about enduring a British heatwave.

    CupExpensive7582 Report

    #51

    The Name's Starmer. Kier Starmer

    Man in glasses and tuxedo with British meme parody text featuring a humorous take on a 007 license theme.

    Classicalrelic Report

    #52

    What A Classic😂

    Social media post about chaotic British memes featuring a fan selling Oasis concert tickets on wedding day.

    ApriliaNest Report

    #53

    I'm Ready

    Moisturising lotion, toilet paper, and a UK passport laid out on a beige surface, representing chaotic British memes.

    bad_kind_of_wink Report

    #54

    The Fun Police Are Doing Their Usual Thing In Facebook Local Community Groups

    A British meme showing a small dog looking uneasy next to colorful fireworks illustrating loud noise dislike.

    sweetbabexoo Report

    #55

    Tldr - Every Petition Ever

    Batman slapping Robin meme with UK petitions and the public versus UK government rejecting online safety act repeal request.

    FoxLife_Real Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The petition says the item will be discussed in parliament. It doesn't mention that it'll be discussed with the cleaner then rejected as irrelevant, like they do with pretty much every petition.

    #56

    Think Of The Children!

    Meme comparing ease of control from traditional media to social media platforms in chaotic British memes style.

    din0sawr- Report

    #57

    So Many Places Like This In The UK

    British memes showing 2000s urban waterfront development with balconies and distinctive quay wharf architecture in the U.K.

    albertpullinger Report

    #58

    Notice

    Purple British meme with a crown graphic and bold text referencing chaotic British memes about the online Safety Act.

    BlueEagle284 Report

    #59

    If They K**l Wikipedia I Will Start Doing Bad Things

    Cartoon of the grim reaper labeled UK Government knocking on a Wikipedia door with blood trails from other labeled doors, chaotic British meme.

    Roadkillgoblin_2 Report

    #60

    Greggo Sauce

    Young couple posing with a humorous pregnancy sash in a chaotic British meme about sausage rolls, UK humor style.

    __globalcitizen__ Report

    #61

    Many A Brit Recently

    Chaotic British meme featuring Simpsons characters discussing online safety act and using a VPN in a pub setting.

    CTeaA_ Report

    #62

    The UK Right Now

    Comic strip showing a chaotic discussion about stopping children from watching adult content with humorous British meme style.

    FoxLife_Real Report

    #63

    By The Order Of The United Fookin Kingdom

    Two-part chaotic British meme with characters in suits, emphasizing strict no wanking rules, capturing U.K. humor and culture.

    Ok_Possibility6612 Report

    #64

    The Great British Bargain vs. The Great British Heist

    Man saving 3p on milk at Tesco checkout contrasted with man sitting on millions in cash British memes UK humor.

    Emotional-Touch7243 Report

    #65

    🇺🇸🇺🇸

    British meme featuring a king in royal attire sitting on a throne holding a scepter and orb with humorous text.

    Starry_Night0123 Report

    #66

    Looks Good To Me 🤷‍♀️

    British food meme showing traditional dishes with brown meat, potatoes, peas, Yorkshire pudding, and an Indian curry plate.

    Sad_Cow_577 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's proper food that is. Just needs an English breakfast added. And a beans on toast.

    #67

    Law Needs To Think About The Kids Imo

    Blurred photo through a rain-covered car window showing people outside and a meme about British smoking laws and kids in the rain.

    Gary_Garibaldi Report

    #68

    Unfortunately, True

    Classroom scene with kids and teacher delivering chaotic British meme about England’s capital and offshore bank accounts.

    GenXcellency Report

