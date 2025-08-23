68 Chaotic British Memes That Only People From The U.K. Might Truly Understand (New Pics)
Great Britain was connected to mainland Europe until 9,000 years ago by a land bridge known as Doggerland (haha). However, modern humans have inhabited it for around 30,000 years! And a lot were quite memorable. Like the Queen who raised Corgis, the Prime Minister who delivered epic speeches, or the half-blood wizard who found the philosopher’s stone. To get a better understanding of this colorful bunch and their current problems, check out the memes we found on the subreddit r/GreatBritishMemes.
Hate This Thing
Amazing
Or just don't answer the door unless you've ordered food.
Accurate
Just Need Another 20
Every Brit Today And Yesterday
It's Now An Educational Music Trip
The Real Queen
Thanks, Never Would've Thought Of That 👍
Best Flag At Glastonbury So Far
Returned The Favour
Genius, Happy Birthday To Him ❤️
Meanwhile, In Yorkshire
Aldi Madness
I Think They Will Find It Is Our Fish
Learn To Parent
Politicians want to control what you can and cannot see under the guise of "protecting the children". Don't fall for it.
-2 Strangers United By An Egg-
Oh No
Please Upload A Form Of ID
Welcome To Scotland
Sister With An Appetite For An Argument
LOL
This Is Your Captain Speaking...once I Verify My Age
UK Online Safety Act Be Like
Very Accurate
What annoys me are those ones with fire hydrants and crosswalks. Who do you think we are? One of them kettle dodging, handegg playing, bald eagle bothering barbarians from across the pond?
😆😂
Just Doing My Part To Not Look Like I’d Rob Their Garden Shed. 🤭
It's Getting There
It took how many rozzers? Do they think his díck was armed and dangerous?
/Top Bloke
In this pub I can promise you nothing but blood, sweat, and beers.
Bet He’s Feeling Deflated
British Pub Experience
Brits Right Now
Won't Someone Please Think Of The Children
The Future Is Bleak
Well Played
Lord Sugar-Tax
But Why
If Anybody Ever Says "Well In Britain They", Immediately Show Them This
You're assuming that people give their real address when asked. 😉
Public Finances Sorted
Isn't It Possible For Us To Dream
Worth It With The Discount?
Hoo, Boy! Who Could've Seen That Coming?
We Need More Companies To Do This. God Speed Apple
Want To Change Your Dlss Version, You Must Be A Paedo
Alan!
Accurate Depiction Of Reform Voters
Piss Poor Behaviour That
Don't Think This Ones Blowing Over
State Of The UK
We Should Do This In The UK
Love A Heatwave
The Name's Starmer. Kier Starmer
What A Classic😂
I'm Ready
The Fun Police Are Doing Their Usual Thing In Facebook Local Community Groups
Tldr - Every Petition Ever
The petition says the item will be discussed in parliament. It doesn't mention that it'll be discussed with the cleaner then rejected as irrelevant, like they do with pretty much every petition.
Think Of The Children!
So Many Places Like This In The UK
Notice
If They K**l Wikipedia I Will Start Doing Bad Things
Greggo Sauce
Many A Brit Recently
The UK Right Now
By The Order Of The United Fookin Kingdom
The Great British Bargain vs. The Great British Heist
🇺🇸🇺🇸
Looks Good To Me 🤷♀️
That's proper food that is. Just needs an English breakfast added. And a beans on toast.
Law Needs To Think About The Kids Imo
Unfortunately, True
Ah, yes, the Online Safety Act. The time when the government decided to challenge the rest of the world to simply unplug the UK. And, given that there's no centralised and trusted age verification service (because it's utterly half-ársed like everything else the government does) I wonder how long until there's a massive data leak of PII that wouldn't be necessary if it wasn't for that stupid poorly written "I dunno and neither does Ofcom" piece of sh!t legislation that the idiot Sunak signed into law.
Ah, yes, the Online Safety Act. The time when the government decided to challenge the rest of the world to simply unplug the UK. And, given that there's no centralised and trusted age verification service (because it's utterly half-ársed like everything else the government does) I wonder how long until there's a massive data leak of PII that wouldn't be necessary if it wasn't for that stupid poorly written "I dunno and neither does Ofcom" piece of sh!t legislation that the idiot Sunak signed into law.