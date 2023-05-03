Dad Makes Stepdaughter Sleep On The Couch Because Daughter Needs “Her Own Space”, Ruins Family Vacation
Blending a family can be a real challenge. Especially when it comes to treating all children equally, regardless whether it’s your own biological child or not. You’ve got to be on your A-game and resist giving preferential treatment to your own flesh and blood. However, it’s easy to let those subconscious biases creep in and start playing favorites.
Take this dad’s “Am I The [Jerk]?” story, for instance. He and his wife decided to enjoy their first blended family vacation together. And they thought the room arrangement for their kids was fine. Until one night, the author of the post decided to side with his daughter and make his stepdaughter sleep on the couch. Let’s just say the wife wasn’t very happy when she learned about this.
Bringing two families together can be a real struggle, especially when one of the parents starts to play favorites
Image credits: Dương Nhân (not the actual photo)
This parent decided to turn to the internet to ask whether it was wrong of him to compromise by siding with his daughter
Image credits: Cristian Tarzi (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)
Image credits: couchpost
Wait, what? This was resolved by the husband getting the wife and sister in law to apologise to his kids/daughter for leaving the holiday. What in the academy awards of gaslighting happened here?
He doesn't get it 🙈😵💫
Wow, he has learned absolutely nothing from this event. First, why didn't he plan the sleeping arrangements ahead of time? Ask the kids "We have X rooms with Y beds and there are Z of you. How do you think we should share?" Then mediate the discussion with fairness. Second, I have a feeling that there are boatloads of issues at that household that have not been mentioned in the post. There is no way those two girls have been cohabitating and no one noticed the petty squabbles.
