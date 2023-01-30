Dad Gets Mad At Daughter For Throwing Hair Away In The Trash Because He Doesn’t Want Anyone Taking Their DNA

This unusual story comes from a 23-year-old daughter who shared a post on the Ask Reddit subreddit.

“My (23F) dad (61M) has this thing where he asks everyone in the family to collect their shed hair from their wash days or combing or brushing and place it in a drawer in his room,” the author explained and added, “I wish I was making this up, but I swear I’m not.”

Turns out, the author’s dad has been afraid of strangers finding out and tracing his family’s DNA. In fact, he asked his whole family to not toss their hair out in random places but carefully collect it so he can safely discard it.

Let’s see what the author herself had to say about her dad’s quirk and what happened when she refused to do what he asked.

