Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Gets Mad At Daughter For Throwing Hair Away In The Trash Because He Doesn’t Want Anyone Taking Their DNA
30points
Parenting, People1 hour ago

Dad Gets Mad At Daughter For Throwing Hair Away In The Trash Because He Doesn’t Want Anyone Taking Their DNA

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

This unusual story comes from a 23-year-old daughter who shared a post on the Ask Reddit subreddit.

“My (23F) dad (61M) has this thing where he asks everyone in the family to collect their shed hair from their wash days or combing or brushing and place it in a drawer in his room,” the author explained and added, “I wish I was making this up, but I swear I’m not.”

Turns out, the author’s dad has been afraid of strangers finding out and tracing his family’s DNA. In fact, he asked his whole family to not toss their hair out in random places but carefully collect it so he can safely discard it.

Let’s see what the author herself had to say about her dad’s quirk and what happened when she refused to do what he asked.

A 23-year-old woman shared how her dad asks the whole family to not toss their hair out, but put it safely in a drawer so nobody can trace their DNA

Image source: arkhangelovaoksana (not the actual photo)

Image source: yanishevskaanna (not the actual photo)

Image source: Formal-Ad-7094

And this is how people reacted to this story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hair doesn't contain DNA unless there is root material, it can be tested for drugs and compared to other hair but that's it. (Ex forensic scientist)

8
8points
reply
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

-"Is your dad a serial killer hiding from the authorities?" - "No, he's vegan" What??

7
7points
reply
thatlesbiantacocat
thatlesbiantacocat
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweetie, cannibalism and serial killings are two different things. Unless you're a certain someone whos name starts with J.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Monday
Monday
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apart from the whole cut hair not actually containing DNA thing....how tf does this dude think just leaving someone's DNA somewhere is enough to frame them for a crime? I'd be concerned he left some DNA at his own crime scene years ago and is paranoid about getting caught.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hair doesn't contain DNA unless there is root material, it can be tested for drugs and compared to other hair but that's it. (Ex forensic scientist)

8
8points
reply
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

-"Is your dad a serial killer hiding from the authorities?" - "No, he's vegan" What??

7
7points
reply
thatlesbiantacocat
thatlesbiantacocat
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweetie, cannibalism and serial killings are two different things. Unless you're a certain someone whos name starts with J.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Monday
Monday
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apart from the whole cut hair not actually containing DNA thing....how tf does this dude think just leaving someone's DNA somewhere is enough to frame them for a crime? I'd be concerned he left some DNA at his own crime scene years ago and is paranoid about getting caught.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda