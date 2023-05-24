“This Is Not A Competition”: Father Refuses To Make His Son Fund His Step-Sister’s Wedding Just Because His Wife Fears Gossip
Sibling rivalry is real and Reeditor u/Arctic-Bear11345 recently made a post on the popular subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ that illustrates how it can put stress on families.
He shared a dilemma regarding his children’s upcoming weddings. With Tom, his 26-year-old son, and Judy, his 22-year-old stepdaughter, planning to tie the knot during the same summer, tensions have arisen over the difference in plans and expenses.
Image credits: Arctic-Bear11345
I would get the wife's perspective if both children were at the same age and the parents paid the bill. But the son is four years older than the daughter and both are using their own money. The son has waited longer and saved more money. The daughter can just do the same. It's absolutely not fair to penalize the son for the decision of the daughter to marry while still in school. That's on her! She can just do what her brother did, wait four more years and save some money. Maybe try to get a job before they marry to pay for it. Expecting her brother to foot her bill just so she can marry four years earlier than him is entitled and ridiculous. And yes, I know they're marrying in the same year, but since she's younger it's four years earlier in her life than for him. And that's what makes this unfair. Their situations are not the same, and her brother is not responsible for that difference. Her hurry is the reason why she can't afford a similar wedding.
Yup, if it’s not a gift from the parents, the parents are not obligated to try to make it even. And big brother sure as heck isn’t obligated to do so. I’m normally a big proponent of family helping family, but not in this case
