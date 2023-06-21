Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Drama Ensues After Dad Finds Out Wife Is Making Their 14-Year-Old Daughter Water Fast For Beauty Pageants
34points
Parenting, Social Issues5 hours ago

Family Drama Ensues After Dad Finds Out Wife Is Making Their 14-Year-Old Daughter Water Fast For Beauty Pageants

Ignas Vieversys and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Sometimes parents can view their little ones as an extension of themselves, to the extent that the kids become a representation of unrealized dreams and goals that didn’t pan out.

In a heartfelt post to the Am I The [Jerk] community, a concerned father revealed that this was the cause of a rift between him and his wife, who was once a prize-winning pageant queen. Troubled by his wife’s insistence on enforcing a strict dieting regimen and relentlessly criticizing their 14-year-old daughter’s appearance, which mirrored her own journey, the father could not bear to witness his child being traumatized for life. Taking a stand against all this, one thing led to another, leaving Dad asking for perspective from the internet.

Some parents choose to push their children to the extreme because of their unfulfilled goals

Image credits: Oswaldo Ibáñez (not the actual photo)

After discovering the regime his wife applied to their 14-year-old daughter, this dad put an end to it, sparking a messy falling out

Image credits: varyapigu (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pageantdadthrowaway

Dad filled the situation with additional info in the comments

The majority of people sided with the father, expressing their belief that it is unreasonable for any responsible parent to impose such a demanding lifestyle on their children

However, some people thought that it’s as his wife’s fault, as it is his

Oerff On Tour
Oerff On Tour
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least YOU got your priorities straight. Your daughter's health is more important than some stupid prize. Even if in the end it would pay for her education.

0
0points
