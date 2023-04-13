Dad Asks For Advice After He Confronted His Son For Asking Out A Girl As A Prank

Recently, a dad turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement. In a post that amassed 3.5k upvotes and 1.2k comments, dad explained that he overheard his 16-year-old son talking about something he didn’t like.

“My son recently had some friends over and things were going fine, I went upstairs at one point to bring them the pizza they had ordered when I overheard my son talking about how his friends owed him something,” the dad wrote.

It turned out the teen son pulled a prank on a girl in his class and this didn’t sit well with his father.

A dad wonders if he crossed the line by punishing his teen son for pulling a prank on a girl from his class

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Max Fischer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

Image credits: advicedadneeds39

Many people expressed their support for the dad in the comments

Others shared similar stories