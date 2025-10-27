ADVERTISEMENT

Around a third of the world’s population has at least one allergy, and yet they’re still not taken seriously enough by some people.

Like this dad, who, for his son’s birthday, bought a strawberry cake, which he’s severely allergic to. Since this wasn’t the first time the parent exhibited such self-centered behavior, his teen called him out on it, which made him super mad.

With allergies being so common, it’s surprising people don’t take them seriously enough

With allergies being so common, it's surprising people don't take them seriously enough

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato

Like this dad, who almost endangered his kid on his birthday with a cake he’s allergic to

Text post from a teen telling dad would've remembered if he cared after a cake allergy fail controversy.

Teen expressing disappointment to dad after cake fail, implying lack of care and remembrance in their relationship.

Text excerpt showing a teen reflecting on limited time with dad, highlighting feelings after a cake fail.

Teen expressing feelings of being overlooked by dad, highlighting cake fail and emotional disappointment in family dynamics.

Text about a teen explaining what they wanted for Christmas, highlighting a cake fail and teen telling dad would’ve remembered if cared.

Text excerpt from a teen telling dad about a cake fail and mentioning getting a PS4 game instead.

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail expressing birthday gift disappointment and mixed feelings.

Strawberry and cream cake decorated with daisies on a wooden table with balloons and flowers nearby, teen cake fail theme.

Image credits: fnattisnattis / Reddit

Teen telling dad about cake fail, expressing disappointment and feeling uncared for on birthday surprise.

Teen telling dad about cake fail, explaining allergy to strawberries and emphasizing how serious the reaction is.

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail, expressing frustration over dad’s reaction and effort.

Text excerpt showing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared after a cake fail incident.

Text message conversation discussing a teen telling dad they would have remembered if he cared after cake fail incident.

Teen arguing with dad in living room, expressing frustration after cake fail and feeling uncared for.

Image credits: dvatri / Envato

Text describing a tense family argument after a cake fail, highlighting a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared.

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if cared after cake fail, expressing mixed feelings and regret in a text message.

Image credits: dadandbirthday

75% of parents of children with food allergies said it causes them anxiety

75% of parents of children with food allergies said it causes them anxiety

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash

In the US, roughly 40% of children have allergies, while the percentage for adults is 30%. Among kids, the most common allergens are milk, eggs, nuts, wheat, trees, grass, and weed pollens. While some children are known to outgrow their allergies, it doesn’t mean that any allergy should be taken less seriously.

If allergies aren’t seen as important, they can have severe consequences. For example, people with serious allergies may go into anaphylactic shock, which can swell up the airways, drop the blood pressure, and result in loss of consciousness.

No one wants to go through such an experience, that’s why it’s crucial to stress the importance of allergy awareness. To help people with allergies avoid an emergency that can happen anytime, anywhere, as many people as possible have to know how to be around people with allergic reactions.

Not to mention parents whose kids have allergies. For a lot of them, such a life event is an enormous stressor and emotional load to navigate every day. In fact, a 2019 Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America study found that 75% of parents of children with food allergies said it causes them anxiety, and 82% of parents admitted to thinking about it all the time.

With such statistics, it’s surprising to see that the dad in this story managed to forget or not even know his son’s food allergy. From the teen’s description, the parent seems to be quite self-centered, which might explain a little bit why he didn’t concern himself with such important details about his kid.

“If you do not take them seriously, you are putting people’s lives at risk”

"If you do not take them seriously, you are putting people's lives at risk"

Image credits: Lia Bekyan / Unsplash

Self-centered or not, this dad and everyone, for that matter, should do better when it comes to taking allergies more seriously and helping others stay safe.

In terms of parents, every caregiver responsible for their children should have a plan for how they can best manage their child’s allergy. This should involve an emergency plan and having an EpiPen on hand at all times. They may also decide what to do with the allergen in the home, whether to remove it entirely or just simply keep it out of reach and avoid cross-contamination.

Children themselves should be educated by their parents about their situation as well, so they can avoid what’s safe and not safe for them.

As for everyone else, supporting people with allergies can be as simple as knowing the allergy and what its symptoms look like. In case of an emergency, it’s also good to know what to do. There are other habits that you might adopt, too, like washing your hands after eating the allergen or avoiding sharing your meal with someone who is allergic to something. All of these actions, even though simple, can help a person avoid risking their life.

“Perhaps some people may think allergies are ‘fussiness’ or ‘attention-seeking’. If you do not take them seriously, you are putting peoples lives at risk,” said Bethany, who lost her best friend to a severe allergic reaction.

Most readers sided with the teen

Most readers sided with the teen

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared after birthday cake fail in emotional online post discussion.

Reddit comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared after a cake fail incident.

Reddit comment discussing teen’s feelings of neglect after dad’s forgetfulness in a cake fail situation.

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if cared after cake fail, highlighting a missed allergy and lack of attention.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if cared after cake fail.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen telling dad wouldve remembered if you cared after cake fail.

Comment on cake fail from a teen telling dad they would have remembered if he cared about allergies.

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail in a heartfelt message about family and disappointment.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a cake fail, highlighting a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared.

Comment discussing parenting mistakes and apology after a teen tells dad would’ve remembered if he cared cake fail.

Comment expressing frustration with a father figure after a cake fail, highlighting respect and care issues from a teen.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared after a cake fail incident.

Comment discussing teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared after cake fail and parenting responsibility.

Teen telling dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail highlights parenting and allergy awareness issues.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy after a teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared cake fail.

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail in a heartfelt online discussion about parental disappointment.

Comment on cake fail where teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared, discussing family time and communication advice.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail.

Comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if you cared after a cake fail, expressing a red flag.

Comment about a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if you cared after cake fail, highlighting a strained parent-child relationship.

Comment discussing teen telling dad would have remembered if he cared after cake fail involving forgotten strawberry allergy.

Comment discussing teen telling dad would’ve remembered if cared after cake fail and the significance of forgetting allergies.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if he cared after a cake fail incident.

Comment discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if cared after cake fail, highlighting family and allergy concerns.

Commenter discusses teen tells dad cake fail and strained father-teen relationship with emotional support from mom.

Comment discussing a teen telling dad would have remembered if cared after a dangerous cake fail due to allergies.

While some disagreed

Teen tells dad would’ve remembered if you cared after birthday cake fail in a heartfelt online discussion.

Comment thread discussing a teen telling dad would’ve remembered if you cared after a cake fail incident.

Comment discussing a teen tells dad cake fail and expressing feelings about care and forgetfulness in a family situation.

