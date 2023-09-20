 Petty Revenge: “Dad Didn’t Approve Of My Career Choice, So I Got Promoted And Took His Money” | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Petty Revenge: “Dad Didn’t Approve Of My Career Choice, So I Got Promoted And Took His Money”
31points
Parenting

Petty Revenge: “Dad Didn’t Approve Of My Career Choice, So I Got Promoted And Took His Money”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

It’s not easy to deal with parental expectations, whether it’s education, profession, relationships or whatever they relate to.

Redditor u/CheekChance6075 opened up to the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about how she dealt with her father’s expectations. He repeatedly nagged her to change her job and do “something more serious” with her life, when she was completely content with her position. The parent eventually suggested a deal to get what he wants, but to his surprise, it resulted in petty revenge instead.

Parental pressure might stem from wanting what’s best for the children, but parents don’t always know best

Image credits:  Elle Hughes (not the actual photo)

This man’s way of pressuring his daughter into changing her job didn’t result in the outcome he expected

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: fauxels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

The OP added updates following confusion and concerns in the comments

Image credits: CheekChance6075

Fellow redditors shared their reactions, some applauded the OP’s revenge

Some netizens sided with the father instead

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone ever READ this stuff??!! So many comments about a $14/hour job and borrowing money!! OP SAID THIS WAS 8 YEARS AGO AND DIDN'T NEED TO BORROW THE MONEY. OP'S FATHER DIDN'T WANT HIS MOTHER TO KNOW ABOUT THE SITUATION SO THAT'S HOW OP GOT HIM TO FOLLOW THROUGH. Sh*t...you'd think more people would have something to say about an 18 YEAR OLD WITH HER OWN APARTMENT AND CAR!! OH! AND A SAVINGS ACCOUNT!

0
0points
reply
POST
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone ever READ this stuff??!! So many comments about a $14/hour job and borrowing money!! OP SAID THIS WAS 8 YEARS AGO AND DIDN'T NEED TO BORROW THE MONEY. OP'S FATHER DIDN'T WANT HIS MOTHER TO KNOW ABOUT THE SITUATION SO THAT'S HOW OP GOT HIM TO FOLLOW THROUGH. Sh*t...you'd think more people would have something to say about an 18 YEAR OLD WITH HER OWN APARTMENT AND CAR!! OH! AND A SAVINGS ACCOUNT!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda