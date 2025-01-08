Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form top
Add Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Discover If You’re A Cybersecurity Pro Or A Scammer’s Favorite Target In 15 Questions
Entertainment

Discover If You’re A Cybersecurity Pro Or A Scammer’s Favorite Target In 15 Questions

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Would you fall for a scam?

Scams are everywhere—suspicious emails, too-good-to-be-true deals, or “long-lost relatives” suddenly leaving you millions. How good are you at spotting the red flags?

This fun trivia quiz will test your cybersecurity instincts with everyday scenarios you might face online. Answer honestly and find out how safe you really are in the digital world!

Ready? Let’s dive in! 🔍

RELATED:
    Discover If You’re A Cybersecurity Pro Or A Scammer’s Favorite Target In 15 Questions

    Image credits: Pixabay

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda