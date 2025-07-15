Don’t get us wrong - we’ve got nothing against dogs, but it’s fair to say that cats have ruled the internet from day one. From their bleps to their beans to their meme-worthy behavior, they just have a way of keeping us engaged in the most relatable way.

One Instagram account, @catlollies, is dedicated to posting purrfect pics of only the sweetest cats and, with a community 126K followers strong, we’d say they know exactly what they’re doing. Tune in if you’re a fan of felines and bask in this collection of our furry favorites. 

#1

Tabby cat sitting on a person's back while they clean up spilled cat food in a funny and cute moment from cat pictures.

catlollies Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Cutest-Funny-Cat-Pictures

    catlollies Report

    #3

    Two cats wearing funny black hats with eyes and teeth, looking surprised and adorable, perfect for cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    Cats are cute, and we’re actually hardwired to find their big eyes, tiny noses, and round furry faces absolutely adorable. Just what is it, however, what makes them so photogenic? Well, it turns out it’s a combination of things. 

    They have expressive features, graceful postures, diverse coat patterns and colors, and display intriguing behaviors. This heady mix has made them a favorite subject of photographers basically since the camera was invented - and more than a few meme makers too.

    #4

    Tabby cat with white paws touching human fingers forming a star shape on a red carpet in a cute funny cat pictures moment.

    catlollies Report

    #5

    Two playful kittens on a black office chair, one orange and one striped, in a bright room with a wooden desk.

    catlollies Report

    #6

    Cat dressed in a bow tie sitting in a floral stroller, being pushed outdoors at a formal event, cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory and published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942 - 2018.

    “I relished the challenge of mak­ing photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” he wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photo­graphic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
    #7

    Black and white cat sitting on wooden floor in laundry room with mouth open, reflected in oven door, cute funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #8

    Cat stuck in a chaotic window blind, creating one of the funniest and cutest funny cat pictures moments.

    catlollies Report

    #9

    Tabby and white cat sitting in dark grass at night, showing cutest funny cat pictures with a calm expression.

    catlollies Report

    So, who is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and she is celebrated for her golden fur (she’s been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though. 

    Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t get enough of. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
    #10

    Close-up of a cat's paw reaching out and gripping a person's fingers, showcasing a cute and funny moment.

    catlollies Report

    #11

    Wet black and white cat with spiky fur and sleepy eyes, making one of the cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #12

    Tabby cat with white paws sitting comfortably inside a washing machine, showcasing one of the cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.

    Beyond their cute faces and derpiness, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution, designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary reflexes, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.
    #13

    Close-up of a curious orange cat with wide eyes looking into the camera in cutest funny cat pictures style.

    catlollies Report

    #14

    White cat on a man's shoulder appearing to breathe fire, creating a funny and cute moment for cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #15

    Siamese cat wearing a yogurt cup as a hat, sitting indoors with a curious expression in cutest funny cat pictures style.

    catlollies Report

    So, there you have it - cats are born charmers, schizophrenic freaks, marvels of evolution, and endlessly photogenic, even when they’re blepping. It’s no wonder netizens can’t get enough of them, whether they’re lounging, loafing, or waging war on glasses resting near the edge of kitchen counters.

    What do you think of the cats in this list? Are you smitten by kittens, or more of a doggo person? Either way, we hope these fluffy felines have boosted your dopamine levels and given you a cuteness overload. Upvote your favorites and don’t be shy to leave a comment if you can’t resist!

    #16

    Newborn kitten with big eyes and soft fur looking up on a cozy blanket, cutest funny cat pictures moment.

    catlollies Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a smoll fuzz ball, so adorable. Is it just me or is this little one's left front paw ok? It looks like they're missing a toe or 2?

    #17

    Gray kitten sipping bubble tea with a small designer purse on concrete floor in a cute and funny cat pictures moment.

    catlollies Report

    #18

    Adorable kitten lying on a bed looking curious and relaxed in cutest funny cat pictures style.

    catlollies Report

    #19

    Cutest-Funny-Cat-Pictures

    catlollies Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always loved this picture, esp. the soldiers' faces. :)

    #20

    Adorable orange kitten surrounded by daisies with a yellow flower on its head in cute funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #21

    White fluffy kitten with a playful stance on a bed, one paw raised in this cutest funny cat pictures moment.

    catlollies Report

    #22

    Orange kitten with paw on bananas in a fruit bowl, touching face in a cute and funny cat moment indoors.

    catlollies Report

    #23

    Orange kitten wrapped in a patterned blanket with big eyes being gently held, showcasing cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #24

    Person lying on a bed with cartoon pillow and blanket, while a cute cat rests by the window at night.

    catlollies Report

    victoriahowell avatar
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just kan't kompete with all those kute kitties on Bored Panda...I need new hooman.

    #25

    Cutest-Funny-Cat-Pictures

    catlollies Report

    #26

    Orange cat wearing headphones drinking from a soda bottle while sitting in front of a computer gaming setup with keyboard.

    catlollies Report

    #27

    A cute kitten yawning next to a small owl, capturing an adorable and funny cat moment in nature.

    catlollies Report

    #28

    Black kitten with raised tail standing on carpet near a cat-shaped bowl, one of the cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #29

    Tiny orange kitten sitting alone on a large paved area, highlighting one of the cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #30

    Two adorable ginger kittens posing closely together on a soft blanket, showcasing cutest funny cat pictures charm.

    catlollies Report

    #31

    Two cats cuddling peacefully on a quilted blanket by the window, showcasing cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #32

    Two adorable cats cuddling and resting together, showcasing the cutest funny cat pictures in a cozy setting.

    catlollies Report

    #33

    Three cutest funny cat pictures showing kittens playing inside and around an open computer case with cables and components.

    catlollies Report

    #34

    A cute cat with wide eyes sitting next to a phone screen displaying a funny and emotional text message.

    catlollies Report

    #35

    Orange cat standing protectively over a tiny kitten hiding beneath, creating one of the cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #36

    Tabby cat with big eyes held in arms, showing a relaxed and funny expression in a cozy indoor setting.

    catlollies Report

    #37

    Black cat with wide eyes peeking out of a LEGO box featuring a black cat model, cutest funny cat pictures moment.

    catlollies Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lego has really stepped their game up, this cat figure looks so life like.

    #38

    Cutest-Funny-Cat-Pictures

    catlollies Report

    #39

    Cat with spiked wet fur wearing sunglasses and a black Thrasher shirt in a funny and cute cat picture.

    catlollies Report

    #40

    Two cats on a sidewalk, a tabby sniffing an orange striped cat, creating one of the cutest funny cat pictures moments.

    catlollies Report

    #41

    Black kittens with bright eyes being held closely, showcasing the cutest funny cat pictures in a cozy setting.

    catlollies Report

    #42

    Close-up of a cat's pink nose and funny crooked teeth showing in a cute and amusing cat picture.

    catlollies Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teefs! Poor kitty appears to be missing a few of their teefies, tho.

    #43

    White cat resting peacefully with colorful rainbow light reflections on its fur in a cozy dark setting, cutest funny cat pictures.

    catlollies Report

    #44

    Calico cat standing on a stone path wearing a leaf on its head, one of the cutest funny cat pictures outdoors.

    catlollies Report

    #45

    Cutest-Funny-Cat-Pictures

    catlollies Report

    #46

    Fluffy kitten standing on bed next to person resting, captured in one of the cutest funny cat pictures indoors by window light.

    catlollies Report

    #47

    Two adorable kittens cuddling and sleeping closely on a red blanket in the cutest funny cat pictures style

    catlollies Report

    #48

    Kitten wearing a tiny witch hat and cape sitting on a bed surrounded by colorful blankets in cutest funny cat pictures style.

    catlollies Report

    evaturner avatar
    HelmGrass
    HelmGrass
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    .... sooo... this spell went wrong a bit....miao what....?

    #49

    Two adorable kittens cuddling in hands, showcasing cutest funny cat pictures with playful and heartwarming expressions.

    catlollies Report

    #50

    Playful orange kitten running on green grass under a bright blue sky in cutest funny cat pictures setting.

    catlollies Report

    #51

    Two curious cats posing for a selfie with a badminton racket in a sports hall, cute and funny cat pictures moment.

    catlollies Report

    #52

    Orange and white kitten with blue eyes looking up, captured in one of the cutest funny cat pictures at home.

    catlollies Report

