52 Of The Most Purrfect Pics Of Possibly The Sweetest Cats On The Internet
Don’t get us wrong - we’ve got nothing against dogs, but it’s fair to say that cats have ruled the internet from day one. From their bleps to their beans to their meme-worthy behavior, they just have a way of keeping us engaged in the most relatable way.
One Instagram account, @catlollies, is dedicated to posting purrfect pics of only the sweetest cats and, with a community 126K followers strong, we’d say they know exactly what they’re doing. Tune in if you’re a fan of felines and bask in this collection of our furry favorites.
Cats are cute, and we’re actually hardwired to find their big eyes, tiny noses, and round furry faces absolutely adorable. Just what is it, however, what makes them so photogenic? Well, it turns out it’s a combination of things.
They have expressive features, graceful postures, diverse coat patterns and colors, and display intriguing behaviors. This heady mix has made them a favorite subject of photographers basically since the camera was invented - and more than a few meme makers too.
Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory and published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942 - 2018.
“I relished the challenge of making photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” he wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photographic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
So, who is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and she is celebrated for her golden fur (she’s been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though.
Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t get enough of. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.
Beyond their cute faces and derpiness, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution, designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary reflexes, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.
So, there you have it - cats are born charmers, schizophrenic freaks, marvels of evolution, and endlessly photogenic, even when they’re blepping. It’s no wonder netizens can’t get enough of them, whether they’re lounging, loafing, or waging war on glasses resting near the edge of kitchen counters.
What do you think of the cats in this list? Are you smitten by kittens, or more of a doggo person? Either way, we hope these fluffy felines have boosted your dopamine levels and given you a cuteness overload. Upvote your favorites and don’t be shy to leave a comment if you can’t resist!
Such a smoll fuzz ball, so adorable. Is it just me or is this little one's left front paw ok? It looks like they're missing a toe or 2?
I've always loved this picture, esp. the soldiers' faces. :)
I just kan't kompete with all those kute kitties on Bored Panda...I need new hooman.
Yes, whisper sweet nothings in my ear...purrrr purrrrrrr.
Lego has really stepped their game up, this cat figure looks so life like.
Teefs! Poor kitty appears to be missing a few of their teefies, tho.