I Turn Kids’ Drawings Into Cute And One-Of-A-Kind Toys (24 New Pics)
Hi, Bored Panda! Some of you might remember my work from a few years ago. Since then, my journey as a toy designer has only grown deeper and more magical.
I call myself a "Dream-Fulfiller" because there is nothing quite like the challenge of taking a child's scribble – full of weird shapes and impossible colors – and turning it into a 3D companion they can actually hold. During the holiday season, I often feel like Santa’s little helper, working day and night to make sure these "living drawings" find their way into Christmas sacks.
After the intense holiday rush, I finally have a moment to catch my breath and share this new collection with you. Each toy here was a unique puzzle I had to solve using only a crochet hook, yarn, and 20 years of experience. My goal is simple: to prove that no matter how wild a child's imagination is, it can become real.
It’s during these quieter days that I love to look back at the characters born in my studio and reflect on their stories. I'm excited to hear your thoughts – which of these transformations do you think I captured best?
More info: Etsy | boredpanda.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat
Lion
Giraffe
Kids Art
Kids Art
Paper Clip
Doctor
Ballerina
Capybara
Monster
Frida Kahlos
Rainbow
Dog
Kids Art
Kids Art
Bear
Cupcake
Bride
Cat
Cat
Tractor
Two Brothers
I'm so happy to be back and share my latest works with you guys! I'll be here to answer any questions about the process or the stories behind these toys. Which one would you like to see come to life next?
I'm so happy to be back and share my latest works with you guys! I'll be here to answer any questions about the process or the stories behind these toys. Which one would you like to see come to life next?