Hi, Bored Panda! Some of you might remember my work from a few years ago. Since then, my journey as a toy designer has only grown deeper and more magical.

I call myself a "Dream-Fulfiller" because there is nothing quite like the challenge of taking a child's scribble – full of weird shapes and impossible colors – and turning it into a 3D companion they can actually hold. During the holiday season, I often feel like Santa’s little helper, working day and night to make sure these "living drawings" find their way into Christmas sacks.

After the intense holiday rush, I finally have a moment to catch my breath and share this new collection with you. Each toy here was a unique puzzle I had to solve using only a crochet hook, yarn, and 20 years of experience. My goal is simple: to prove that no matter how wild a child's imagination is, it can become real.

It’s during these quieter days that I love to look back at the characters born in my studio and reflect on their stories. I'm excited to hear your thoughts – which of these transformations do you think I captured best?

#1

Cat

Cat

    #2

    Lion

    Lion

    #3

    Giraffe

    Giraffe

    #4

    Kids Art

    Kids Art

    #5

    Kids Art

    Kids Art

    #6

    Paper Clip

    Paper Clip

    #7

    Doctor

    Doctor

    #8

    Ballerina

    Ballerina

    #9

    Capybara

    Capybara

    #10

    Monster

    Monster

    #11

    Frida Kahlos

    Frida Kahlos

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    That's a pretty good drawing and a great rendering!

    #12

    Dog

    Dog

    #13

    Rainbow

    Rainbow

    #14

    Dog

    Dog

    #15

    Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Unicorn
    Unicorn
    Unicorn
    Fliegendes Einhorn, sogar

    #16

    Kids Art

    Kids Art

    Chrissie Anit
    Chrissie Anit
    Chrissie Anit
    he looks like he has "seen things, man..."

    #17

    Kids Art

    Kids Art

    #18

    Bear

    Bear

    #19

    Cupcake

    Cupcake

    #20

    Bride

    Bride

    #21

    Cat

    Cat

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    I love this!

    #22

    Cat

    Cat

    #23

    Tractor

    Tractor

    #24

    Two Brothers

    Two Brothers

