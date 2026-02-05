ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, Bored Panda! Some of you might remember my work from a few years ago. Since then, my journey as a toy designer has only grown deeper and more magical.

I call myself a "Dream-Fulfiller" because there is nothing quite like the challenge of taking a child's scribble – full of weird shapes and impossible colors – and turning it into a 3D companion they can actually hold. During the holiday season, I often feel like Santa’s little helper, working day and night to make sure these "living drawings" find their way into Christmas sacks.

After the intense holiday rush, I finally have a moment to catch my breath and share this new collection with you. Each toy here was a unique puzzle I had to solve using only a crochet hook, yarn, and 20 years of experience. My goal is simple: to prove that no matter how wild a child's imagination is, it can become real.

It’s during these quieter days that I love to look back at the characters born in my studio and reflect on their stories. I'm excited to hear your thoughts – which of these transformations do you think I captured best?

More info: Etsy | boredpanda.com