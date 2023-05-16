Some of the horror movie classics have the best villains that still creep me out to this day. But that is not the case for everyone. Illustrator Anastasia Panina, better known as Anastasia in Red on her social media accounts, reimagines these creepy characters as sweet and innocent ones.

This contrast is both funny and heartwarming, bringing a refreshing twist to the terrifying world of horror. So if you are a fan of horror movies, we highly advise you to follow Anastasia for more of her content. Also, feel free to visit our previous post on Bored Panda, where Anastasia illustrated these villains giving advice on the fight against COVID-19.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ainred.com