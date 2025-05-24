ADVERTISEMENT

Adorable animal photos automatically bring positive vibes. If you’ve been around these parts of the internet long enough, you’ve likely been entertained, maybe even cheered up by the snapshots on some of our previous posts. 

But it’s another thing to turn these pictures into memes. Now, you’ve got a source of hearty laughs that could uplift your day if needed. And to prove that point, you can begin scrolling through this list. 

We collected these images from the Chonky Woofers Facebook page. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that connect with you the most!

#1

Adorable dog holding broccoli in its mouth, a cute animal photo that may bring instant smiles.

Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #2

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob holding a guilty dog, representing adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #3

    Adorable baby opossum in a city setting wearing a cute outfit, showcasing one of the most adorable animals that bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    In a similar post, we discussed how looking at animal photos may improve your well-being. But did you know that it may also increase relationship satisfaction? 

    A 2017 study published in Psychological Science found that people who viewed these adorable photos alongside their spouses had more positive automatic responses when they saw their partner. They’ve also shown more overall satisfaction in their marriages.

    #4

    Adorable small puppy napping while leaning against a couch, cute moment from adorable animals collection

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #5

    Adorable stray dog with a purple unicorn plush toy, bringing smiles and warmth to animal lovers.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #6

    Happy golden retriever dog smiling widely as hands gently stretch its cheeks, adorable animals bringing instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    Another perceived benefit of viewing cute animal photos is a boost in productivity. A group of Japanese researchers discovered this in a study entitled The Power of Kawaii, which means “adorable” in their language. 

    The researchers had one group of participants look at Grumpy Cat videos and watch panda cams before and after performing tasks that required concentration, like playing the board game Operation.

    #7

    Adorable dog wearing colorful pajamas sitting on a chair, one of 75 photos of adorable animals that may bring smiles

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #8

    Pug dog with wrinkled skin sitting on a blanket, an adorable animal likely to bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #9

    Chubby cat with white and tabby fur sitting near a cat tree, one of the adorable animals likely to bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    lauralawson_3 avatar
    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once dreamed that someone broke my nose. It was, in fact, my large 20 pound cat whacking me in the face because he was hungry.

    The study, which was led by researcher Dr. Hiroshi Nittono, found that those who viewed the cute photos performed significantly better than those who didn’t. They also discovered that baby animal videos gave the participants a more narrowed focus. 

    #10

    Sleeping kitten tucked in a blanket with feet sticking out, one of the adorable animals sure to bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #11

    Cat sitting inside extra pants on a wooden floor, showing adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #12

    Three adorable dogs touching noses, capturing a heartwarming moment in photos of adorable animals that bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    If you’ve ever uttered something along the lines of, “It’s so cute, I could crush it,” and felt like something was wrong with you, fret not. According to experts, the aggression you feel is a typical response during cross-wiring in the brain. 

    As cognitive neuroscience lecturer Dr. Anna Brooks tells Vice, the dopamine release when we see something adorable also brings out our aggressive tendencies. However, our developed brains also help mitigate those strong emotions.

    “The ability to regulate one’s strength of emotional response is highly adaptive: It stops us from investing too much energy into things,” she explained. 

    #13

    Orange cat drinking water in a funny pose with another cat watching, one of the adorable animals that may bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #14

    Close-up of a cobra with big eyes, capturing an adorable animal that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #15

    Small paw print tattoo on skin next to a close-up of an adorable animal nose, evoking instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #16

    Hummingbird resting on a flower petal surrounded by adorable animals that may bring you instant smiles.

    MyBeauDes Report

    #17

    Elderly woman in wheelchair pushed by large dog, showing adorable animals that may bring instant smiles and joy.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #18

    Golden retriever wearing a party hat surrounded by hundreds of tennis balls, a scene of adorable animals bringing instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #19

    Adorable animal peeking through hole dug under fence, showcasing cute and playful behavior in an outdoor setting.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #20

    Minimalist dog tattoo on arm beside smiling dog photo, showcasing adorable animals that bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #21

    Two people feeding fish to a seagull in an outdoor setting, capturing adorable animals bringing instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #22

    Text post about a cat named Jeff and a new worker called Human Jeff, with a comment saying stay in your lane human Jeff.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #23

    Adorable otters playing on a water slide, part of 75 photos of adorable animals that may bring you instant smiles

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #24

    Black cat outside on a leash looking bewildered and curious in four adorable animal photos that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #25

    Beaver in a car at a drive-thru window, part of adorable animals that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #26

    Dog with a phone balanced on its shoulder looking surprised, one of the adorable animals that may bring smiles.

    Hoodville_ Report

    #27

    Large adorable dog being carried with a confused expression, showing charming and lovable animal moments that bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #28

    Elderly man warmly interacting with a cat, capturing adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #29

    Chubby adorable animal raccoon lying on the floor and held by hand, showcasing adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #30

    Two pugs resting on a couch with a realistic human doll as a dummy, showing adorable animals comforting dogs.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #31

    Whitetail deer gracefully running with a playful cat chasing, one of the adorable animals from smile-inducing photos.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #32

    Tweet describing a woman picking dandelions for her 32-year-old tortoise, a gift from her late husband, sharing an adorable animal moment.

    Pandamoanimum Report

    #33

    Cat wrapped tightly in a yellow towel resembling a burrito, one of the adorable animals that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #34

    Dog playfully jumping on person in a Pikachu costume, showcasing one of the adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    spork_girl Report

    #35

    Fluffy white dog with an oversized groomed coat creating an adorable look in photos of adorable animals.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #36

    Hand opening a step grandmother’s locket revealing adorable animals inside, capturing heartwarming moments and smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #37

    Cat playing with a plant protector made of forks to keep animals away, showcasing adorable animals and happy moments.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #38

    Adorable golden retriever puppy wearing a giraffe vest on a boat, showing smiles and cuteness from adorable animals.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #39

    Fluffy white cat growing from scruffy kitten to elegant animal with soft fur indoors, adorable animals instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks JUST like Blissa from "barbie life in the dream-house"

    #40

    Man taking photos with adorable cat making funny faces, showcasing the charm of adorable animals and instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #41

    Older man wearing a dog-themed shirt and mask sitting next to a golden retriever, showcasing adorable animals that bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #42

    Four adorable animals standing together outside a hospital entrance, showcasing the bond between street dogs and their caretaker.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #43

    Two adorable rats being held up to the camera, showcasing cute and lovable animals that bring smiles.

    wuooods Report

    #44

    Older dog snuggling with a stuffed banana plush toy, showing adorable animal comfort and affection.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #45

    Sketch of a cat with a funny expression and text about the way cats look at toxic plants, featuring adorable animals.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #46

    Small dog tucked into bed looking cozy and sleepy, one of the adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #47

    Fluffy dog sitting in a small bed on wooden floor with a cat walking in the background adorable animals photo

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #48

    Fawn resting under a vehicle surrounded by crumbs, an adorable animal from a collection of photos that bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #49

    Dog dismounting sofa in a unique way, one of the adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #50

    Funny dog meme illustrating quirky behavior, part of adorable animals that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #51

    A black dog sitting at a dining table with a glass of white wine, capturing adorable animals bringing smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #52

    Adorable dog waiting by door flap for daily treat from mailman, capturing cute animal moment that brings smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #53

    Adorable animal cat named Steve visiting daily, standing outside a glass door looking inside for playtime.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    Robin nesting in a fry basket attached to a drain pipe surrounded by trees, showcasing adorable animals bringing instant smiles

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #55

    Snail climbing a curb casting a shadow that looks like a person doing parkour in adorable animals photo.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #56

    Black dog standing near a stove with a towel showing a dog silhouette, showcasing adorable animals bringing smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #57

    Adorable animal snek with a small head and strong jaw biting a piece of bread, bringing instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #58

    Groundhog enjoying a cupcake with pink frosting, one of the adorable animals likely to bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #59

    Adorable dog wrapped in a blanket with a hole, sitting quietly for an hour, one of the adorable animals that may bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #60

    Man covered in mud carries a muddy dog on shoulders, showcasing an adorable animals moment that may bring instant smiles

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #61

    Black dog head edited onto a person’s body wearing trainers, sitting in a window of a brick building, adorable animals photo.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    Two adorable guinea pigs eating grass together, showcasing cute animals that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #63

    Two adorable animals before and after adoption, showing their transformation from sad shelter dogs to happy companions.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #64

    Front door hung upside down with small window at the bottom where dogs look out, showing adorable animals for instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #65

    Small dog wearing a sombrero and red bandana, an adorable animal likely to bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    Text post sharing a humorous story about ants and adorable animals that may bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #67

    Close-up of an adorable cat with airplane ears, showcasing one of the adorable animals that may bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #68

    Cat at home stretched awkwardly on a scratching post, an adorable animal photo likely to bring instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #69

    Adorable small dog with long hair in a dark background, hopeful expression, bringing smiles with cute animal charm.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    Anime-style couple in bed with a creepy cat holding a squeak toy, evoking adorable animals that may bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #71

    Cat at the vet looking anxious and cozy next to its owner, one of the adorable animals that may bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #72

    Six adorable owls gathered around and inside a pink kiddie pool in a backyard bringing instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #73

    Cute yellow bird nestled in a coffee cup handle, one of the adorable animals sure to bring you instant smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    Adorable animal curled up on a patterned chair, blending in and bringing instant smiles with its cozy pose.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

    #75

    Two adorable corgis playfully wrestling at the start of a dog race, showcasing cute animal moments that bring smiles.

    Chonky Woofers for my depression Report

