Longtime Bored Panda readers would know the therapeutic, soul-soothing effects of animal photos. Seeing these adorable snapshots of pets in their element can quickly put a fat grin on your face.

Here’s another serving of wholesomeness for you, courtesy of the Wholesome Animal Images Facebook page. We’ve picked out some of the best pictures to give you belly laughs and warm fuzzies at the same time. 

If you’re having a rough day, hopefully, this list can help turn it around. Enjoy scrolling!

#1

A tabby kitten being petted, capturing a wholesome animal moment.

animalunusual Report

ericgibbs avatar
Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The look that says, "I wake you hooman, not the other way around. Guess who's going to run around hollering at 2:00 a.m. tonight?"

RELATED:
    #2

    Adorable animals snuggling with bananas, showcasing wholesome moments that invite cuddles and smiles.

    animalunusual Report

    #3

    Cat snuggles with turtle in a terrarium, showcasing wholesome animal companionship.

    animalunusual Report

    Looking at adorable animals immediately gives a calming effect. According to science, these images do help in reducing stress and anxiety by up to 50%. 

    In late 2019, the University of Leeds conducted a study in which 19 people watched a montage of photos and clips of cute animals. The results indicated a drop in blood pressure in the participants, who were due to take an exam 90 minutes after the research. The focus groups described their session as “relaxing” and “enjoyable.”
    #4

    Fluffy cat sitting near open fridge with cucumbers on the floor, wholesome animal scene.

    animalunusual Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a Pallas Cat, a very aggressive wild animal, and he's about to tell you what you can do with your cucumbers.

    #5

    Child cuddling a dog with a cone, showing wholesome animal affection.

    animalunusual Report

    #6

    Horse licking a dog, with another dog nearby, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    Dr. Andrea Utley, who headed the research, shared more data with CNN, revealing that participants’ blood pressure dropped from 136/88 to 117/71. For context, the standard and healthy range is 120/80. The average heart rate also fell to 67.4 bpm, a 6.5% reduction. The resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 bpm. 
    #7

    A dog comfortably rests with its body hanging between two couches, looking content. Wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #8

    Cat sneaking a waffle from toaster, evoking a wholesome, snuggle-worthy moment with a furry friend.

    animalunusual Report

    #9

    Dalmatian playfully standing on a bike path drawing, resembling a cyclist, showcasing wholesome animal behavior.

    animalunusual Report

    Studies from around the world show similar results. In 2015, Hiroshima University in Japan conducted research that revealed how adorable pictures of baby animals can help improve attention and concentration.

    Specifically, humans naturally respond to these younglings' “baby schema” characteristics, such as their large heads and high, protruding foreheads.

    #10

    A cat sits on a desk in front of a computer with "defeat" on the screen, blocking a person with headphones. Wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #11

    Close-up of a curious black bird looking directly at the camera, set against a natural blurred background.

    animalunusual Report

    #12

    Golden retriever carrying a puppy in a backpack while sitting beside a person, capturing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    Associate Professor Hiroshi Nittono led the study involving three experiments and 132 participants. He concluded that these cute images could help improve performance on detail-oriented tasks. 

    “This study shows that viewing cute things improves subsequent performance in tasks that require behavioral carefulness, possibly by narrowing the breadth of attentional focus,” Nittono wrote.

    #13

    Cat sitting at a dining table with spaghetti and wine, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #14

    Two adorable hamsters being held gently, showcasing a wholesome animal moment on a wooden surface.

    animalunusual Report

    #15

    Child and cats drinking spilled milk on the floor, capturing a wholesome moment with fluffy animals.

    animalunusual Report

    Researchers have suggested that caregivers' improved attention to detail may be due to their close attention to their babies, including their vigilance against potential threats. 

    “Perceiving cuteness exerts immediate effects on cognition and behavior in a wider context than that related to caregiving or social interaction,” Nittono and his team wrote.

    #16

    Dog snuggled among a flock of sheep, showing its joyful face amidst fluffy friends. Wholesome scene with animals.

    animalunusual Report

    lorynorton avatar
    JohninND
    JohninND
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵 Happy Dog, happy dog 🎵-(Song I used to sing to dog sam, RIP.

    #17

    Workers smoothing concrete while a cat leaves paw prints on it, leading to a playful scene with a furry friend.

    animalunusual Report

    #18

    Close-up of a dog with big eyes and a curious face on a bed, highlighting wholesome animal pics.

    animalunusual Report

    #19

    Kitten and rat licking frosting off cupcakes, showcasing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #20

    A cat with a sticker that says "SPECIAL" on its forehead, creating a wholesome and adorable animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #21

    Pilot holding a bulldog in the cockpit, highlighting a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #22

    A cute rat peeking over a pie tin, eyeing a spoonful of food, showcasing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #23

    Cute cat peeking from a LEGO box, resembling the box design, evoking a wholesome and snuggly vibe with furry friends.

    animalunusual Report

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that takes all the fun out of it-Lego isn't meant to arrive ready-assembled.

    #24

    Wholesome animal pic of a dog appearing to "eat" people due to optical illusion on a beach.

    animalunusual Report

    #25

    A sleepy dog snuggles in a person's arms, showcasing wholesome animal charm.

    animalunusual Report

    #26

    Cat nibbling on a burger, showcasing a wholesome moment with a furry friend.

    animalunusual Report

    #27

    Cat and dog curiously looking at a half-eaten watermelon on a table, capturing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #28

    Husky with funny expression enjoying car ride, cheek pressed against window, showcasing wholesome animal antics.

    animalunusual Report

    #29

    Dog in a striped sweater standing on a man's shoulders at a concession stand, surrounded by people.

    animalunusual Report

    #30

    Two cats relaxing on a person's lap, holding cute cat-shaped biscuits, embodying wholesome animal vibes.

    animalunusual Report

    #31

    A large polar bear stepping out of a tram, surprising passersby in urban setting, showcasing a unique animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #32

    A duck with a slice of bread around its neck showcases a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #33

    Dog wearing sunglasses sitting on a sidewalk with a mural of itself in the background, capturing a wholesome moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #34

    A cute dog in a blue hoodie sits by a glass with a curious seal behind, showcasing wholesome animal interaction.

    animalunusual Report

    #35

    A lizard wearing a black sweater labeled "Security" crawls on a tiled floor near a large tank, embodying wholesome animal humor.

    animalunusual Report

    #36

    Tiny dog next to a giant bone on a wooden floor, showcasing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #37

    Sleeping hunter in an orange cap with rifle in woods, while a deer peeks curiously behind him. Wholesome animal encounter.

    animalunusual Report

    #38

    Two playful cats sprint across a wooden bridge, with people posing for pictures in the background.

    animalunusual Report

    #39

    Wholesome animal plate with a fish and a cat-shaped garnish, accompanied by lime slices.

    animalunusual Report

    #40

    Silhouette of a horse seen through a window, creating a unique cityscape with wholesome animal charm.

    animalunusual Report

    #41

    Dog sitting at a store counter surrounded by pet products, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #42

    A toad watching from behind a fence as a group of people plays soccer on a field at night.

    animalunusual Report

    #43

    Horse wearing a pink bucket on its head in a barn, showcasing wholesome animal moments.

    animalunusual Report

    #44

    Adorable dog gazing at barbecue, showcasing wholesome animal moments.

    animalunusual Report

    #45

    Close-up of curious owls in a field, with one owl flying in the background, capturing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #46

    A pug wrapped in bubble wrap standing on moving boxes, surrounded by stacks of cardboard.

    animalunusual Report

    #47

    Curly-haired orange cat sitting comfortably, looking at the camera, showcasing wholesome animal charm.

    animalunusual Report

    #48

    Cat dressed as a superhero, wearing a black mask and cape, looking adorable and wholesome.

    animalunusual Report

    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Gross
    Nikki Gross
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CATMAN is waiting for Bones and his team, to stage another heist and rob the pet food store to steal all of the the Catnip.

    #49

    A playful cat with a bell collar is having its cheeks gently stretched, showcasing its wholesome, furry charm.

    animalunusual Report

    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Gross
    Nikki Gross
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little Jimmy was once again, caught by Aunt Martha at the family reunion.

    #50

    A deer leaping gracefully through a lush green forest path, embodying wholesome animal energy.

    animalunusual Report

    #51

    A cow snuggling with a person lying on grass, showcasing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #52

    A dachshund with a surprised expression being held near a large fish, showcasing a humorous animal interaction.

    animalunusual Report

    #53

    Young woman playfully pretending to eat a small turtle, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #54

    Person playfully puckering lips near a surprised black cat; a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #55

    Husky sitting playfully on a pony's back, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #56

    Man feeding a baby and a cat, using a bottle holder, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #57

    Dog balancing a champagne glass on its head in a garden. Wholesome animal pic creating a playful, snuggly vibe.

    animalunusual Report

    #58

    Kitten playfully nibbling on a bun held by a person, showcasing wholesome animal behavior.

    animalunusual Report

    #59

    A donkey stands among parked motorcycles, capturing a wholesome and amusing animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #60

    Wholesome scene of a dachshund inside a store, waiting patiently behind a sign prohibiting dogs.

    animalunusual Report

    #61

    Tortoise breaking through wall, showcasing wholesome animal antics.

    animalunusual Report

    #62

    Corgis in colorful jackets excitedly racing on a track, capturing joyful animal moments.

    animalunusual Report

    #63

    Smiling dog showing teeth while playfully nibbling on a hand, lying on a colorful and floral patterned bedding.

    animalunusual Report

    #64

    A relaxed cat with a tower of stacked cups balanced on its head in a cozy room, featuring various decorations.

    animalunusual Report

    #65

    Person in a cow costume with a friendly dog sniffing in a cozy shop, creating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #66

    A cat swiftly leaps towards a person sitting on a couch with a bowl, capturing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #67

    Colorful parrot enjoying a shower in a sink, evoking a wholesome and playful moment with animals.

    animalunusual Report

    #68

    Cat snuggling with food inside a refrigerator, showing a humorous and wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #69

    Cat wearing a chef's hat reaching up to a man in a kitchen, illustrating a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #70

    Close-up of a cat with humorous text exchange. Wholesome animal pic inviting snuggle vibes.

    animalunusual Report

    #71

    Wholesome cat playfully biting a wine bottle, creating a funny and cute moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #72

    Woman and cat relaxing on a bed, with a book open and a TV in the background. Wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #73

    A small gecko clinging upside down to a ceiling, showcasing a curious and wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we talk about your insurance needs, or do I send in the cavemen?

    #74

    A creature with a fish body and a cat head held in a hand, showcasing a unique wholesome animal mashup.

    animalunusual Report

    #75

    Monkey sitting with lettuce, embodying a wholesome moment among animals.

    animalunusual Report

    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Gross
    Nikki Gross
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stanley stared into the distance as he dreamt of a cheeseburger.

    #76

    A small chick snugly wrapped in fabric, with a person gently holding a trimmer nearby.

    animalunusual Report

    #77

    Dog wearing a hat and cape, sitting humorously in a kitchen setting, evoking wholesome animal vibes.

    animalunusual Report

    #78

    Cat wearing a chip bag on its head, looking adorable. Wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

    #79

    Illusion of a horse with its head and tail creating a unique shape, showcasing wholesome animal creativity.

    animalunusual Report

    #80

    Puppy held next to a large flan on a table, creating a wholesome animal scene.

    animalunusual Report

    #81

    Giant cat outline drawn in snow on a street, with car tracks and a building in the background. Wholesome animal scene.

    animalunusual Report

    #82

    A calico cat stands on the tiled floor as someone playfully makes a sandwich around its head with buns and lettuce.

    animalunusual Report

    #83

    A dog in a knight's armor, creating a funny and wholesome animal scene.

    animalunusual Report

    #84

    Adorable kitten peeking from a Pringles can, showcasing wholesome animal charm.

    animalunusual Report

    #85

    White cat yawning near a microphone, creating a humorous scene with a furry friend.

    animalunusual Report

    #86

    Bird perched on a black cat's head near a wall socket, embodying wholesome animal companionship.

    animalunusual Report

    #87

    Wholesome cat wearing a cone collar, lounging on a decorative wooden chair with a cushion.

    animalunusual Report

    #88

    Cats, dog, and a frog lounging together on a concrete slab, showcasing a wholesome animal gathering.

    animalunusual Report

    #89

    Gray cat playfully interacting with glowing lights under a Christmas tree, embodying wholesome animal charm.

    animalunusual Report

    #90

    Gorilla gently playing keyboard, showcasing a wholesome animal moment.

    animalunusual Report

