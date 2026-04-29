Obviously, it can be insufferable, right? However, it can also be comedy gold, all thanks to these cringey LinkedIn influencers. We have compiled some of the most hilarious ones for you. If you are having a dull work day, just scroll down to have a good laugh at these roast-worthy LinkedIn posts!

Once upon a time, it really was a respectable platform, where you could actually make genuine corporate connections . However, lately, it has turned into a site where people show off or preach how they have become “successful” in life, using some silly mantra they've created. Also, it's all about competing for a few views.

Just the other day, my friend was whining about how every time she checks her LinkedIn , it triggers her inferiority complex. With “influencers” and “professionals” constantly posting about their “milestones” and "achievements," I get where her frustration is coming from.

#1 Absolutely Tone Deaf I've been following this person for a while on LinkedIn. She's a workaholic lunatic who pushes her desire to work all the time onto her followers. We should not be pushing a culture that drives us to work all the time, especially while we're in the hospital recovering from an emergency or on vacation with our families. This just drove me insane.



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#2 I Think I'm Done With LinkedIn

The LinkedIn feed is like a digital land where dropping your toast isn't just a breakfast mishap; it’s a masterclass in global leadership strategy. Experts say these posts generally boil down to a mix of performative vulnerability and calculated success. Moreover, every personal struggle or mundane morning routine is carefully polished into a "teachable moment" designed to sell a personal brand. ADVERTISEMENT Whether it’s the "humble" brag masked as disbelief or the dramatic rags-to-riches story, the goal is usually the same: to turn a standard resume into a film-like hero's journey. Also, with the use of AI, almost everyone is a philosopher-king of industry. Some of them are so extra that all you feel like doing is screaming at the poster, "WHY?"

#3 Grind 24/7, 365

#4 LinkedIn Really Flies Under The Radar As The Social Media Platform That’s Absolutely The Most Unhinged

The platform is also to blame for such cringe stuff. LinkedIn is officially nudging us to move past the "digital CV" phase. It is encouraging users to transform their profiles into fully fledged personas, much like we do on Instagram or X. It tricks us into blurring the line between our work life and our real life. When folks are more open and act like real people, they feel they can trust each other more. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT In 2021, the platform launched Creator Mode to make this transition easier. It swaps your "Connect" button for a "Follow" button and highlights your content right at the top of your profile. To sweeten the deal, LinkedIn even put its money where its mouth is by investing $25 million in creator programs across the globe.

#5 Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame

#6 “Embrace Skin Cancer”

#7 Sir, This Isn’t Twitter

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There has been a huge shift in how people show up on LinkedIn, all thanks to the pandemic. When our home and work lives were jumbled up, people started sharing vulnerable, real-life stories, like the chaos of homeschooling while working. It changed the platform's vibe from a stiff office environment to a supportive community where being "real" actually helps you get ahead. Today, while the tone remains more personal, the focus is shifting toward knowledge-sharing. Users are now using their reach to teach others, sharing things like business plan tips instead of just life updates. Essentially, LinkedIn wants you to treat it like any other social media. You just keep your "business hat" on while you do it, and the platform has been successful so far, hence all the cringe posts. ADVERTISEMENT

#8 One Of The Top 5 Most Depressing LinkedIn Posts I Have Ever Seen Next month: What my divorce taught me about B2B SaaS sales.



#9 Love Language

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#10 Yeah, Ok Buddy

While being real is great, there’s a fine line between “human” and “cringe.” Many execs are now hiring ghostwriters just to help them sound like normal people and avoid viral disasters, like the infamous crying CEO selfie. It turns out that when you’re the boss, centering your own feelings during a tough time, like layoffs, can come across as out of touch rather than vulnerable. The platform’s power structure is also a bit of a maze. LinkedIn is cool because it connects entry-level workers with big-shot CEOs, but that “equality” has a price tag. With expensive premium features, those who can afford to pay get better access to recruiters and networking tools, which can feel a bit unfair in a tough job market.

#11 Never Go To Bed To Start With. Imagine How Much You Can Accomplish

#12 I Finally Found One

#13 Not Because Anyone Asked. Proceeds To Asking

Despite the awkward selfies and "pay-to-play" hurdles, LinkedIn is still a massive win for many. It’s an important space for marginalized groups and neurodivergent pros to find community and break down old-school barriers. Plus, in a cost-of-living crisis, if building a "LinkedInfluencer" brand helps you pay the rent, a little bit of online embarrassment is a small price to pay. At the end of the day, LinkedIn is just one of the many digital avatars we use to navigate life. The trick is remembering that not every professional moment needs a deep, "inspiring" backstory. We’ve all seen those posts where someone tries to turn a simple life event into a business lesson. What they need to know is that sometimes, a project management tip is just a project management tip!

#14 Made A Mistake And Blamed The Candidate

#15 Let Me Set Up My Camera And Fake Emotion Really Quickly

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#16 This Is Crazy

An expert also offered a very insightful, different perspective. He stressed that the "cringe" on LinkedIn is actually baked into its DNA, mostly because it forces us to wear what sociologist Erving Goffman calls a "mask." When you're on the site, you aren't just you; you're "CV You." It’s a place where we write things about ourselves that we’d never actually say out loud to another human being. Beyond just the masks we wear, the platform itself nudges us into awkward social situations. It constantly prompts us to do things normal people just don't do, like "endorsing" someone for a skill or wishing a stranger a happy "workversary." As the site is built around professional self-promotion and automated interactions, the cringe isn't an accident; it’s a feature.

#17 Thanks For Sharing

#18 "Sorry For The Bad Humor, I Can't Help Myself"

#19 He Sure Did

The same expert emphasized that LinkedIn is a financial powerhouse that answers to recruiters rather than advertisers, creating a unique world where HR managers are the "rockstars." As the big money comes from hiring tools, users are incentivized to perform for the boss, leading to a feed full of humble-brags and "faux gurus" trying to look employable. Technically, the algorithm has evolved from rewarding "Broetry" (dramatic, one-sentence-per-line clickbait posts) to favoring real connections. By prioritizing comments from your actual network over random celebrity likes, LinkedIn is trying to foster genuine conversation. Since the business thrives regardless of how cringey the content gets, there’s little pressure to make the feed feel like a normal social space.

#20 It Was Him All Along

#21 It's 100% AI, A Fresh Tattoo Doesn't Look Like That

#22 Imagine Getting Fired, Heading Over To LinkedIn, And Seeing This

If you have any doubts, we can provide some facts. The Independent has officially declared LinkedIn as "the most cringe-inducing social media platform." It also mocks the way performative storytelling outranks actual expertise. While specialists are calling for a return to professional boundaries, the LinkedInfluencer culture persists. Unfortunately, that is because the algorithm thrives on that high-drama "authenticity." We're essentially watching a live experiment to see how much "personal branding" a professional space can handle before it turns entirely into a reality show.

#23 Bro, That's Not Your Girlfriend, She's Your Employee

#24 I Want You To Start Before You Are Even Hired, Or I’ll Fire You

#25 And Then They All Stood Up And Clapped

While these posts can actually be super annoying, watching them get roasted is also kind of fun, right? In fact, lately I have been checking the site just to see such cringe posts, laugh out loud, and lighten gloomy days. If you are like me, I am pretty sure you will also enjoy this list just as much as I did. We would love to hear your thoughts about it, so don't forget to type them in the comments section!

#26 Let Me Brag About My Husband Ignoring Me. Bonus Points For Self-Like

#27 Billion-Dollar Dating Advice. Unfortunately, This Was Genuine

#28 If You Don't Want To Work At Your Job 24/7, Then Just Find A New Job

#29 “Hey, Can You Take A Picture Of Me Where I Am “Working” And Not Looking At The Camera?”

#30 Alright. Now We Know He’s Actually Trolling

#31 Let's Post A Selfie With My Kid In The ER And Announce My Coming Back To LinkedIn

#32 I Know It’s A Repost, But Remember When Just Eat Invented Lunch Breaks

#33 Sorry, Y'all Lost Your Jobs, I'm Just Here Celebrating My Two Months In Hawaii

#34 Another One By Our Friend

#35 If You Don't Get Married At Work, You Aren't A Team Player

#36 It’s True. I Was The Waiter

#37 Youth Loneliness Is Cured By Adults Going Into The Office I find her entire post here to be insane. But the piece that stood out to me most was "we could solve most of youth loneliness if we got back in in-person..."



#38 This Is Just Sad

#39 Hired And Fired On The Same Day. Can’t Be More Lunatic Than This

#40 The Kind Of Content I Love To See On LinkedIn

#41 Remote Work Was Perfect For My Company, And For My Employees, So I Ruined It For Everyone Without Any Reason

#42 Take A Look At This Guy's LinkedIn And You Be The Judge. No Wonder He Got Demoted From Sales Back To Recruiting

#43 What Does This Even Mean?

#44 Next-Level Cringe

#45 LinkedIn Culture Is So Bad

#46 Some More LinkedIn Cringe For You

#47 This Is How You Save A Profession

#48 I Guess We’re Doing Baby Gender Disappointment On LinkedIn Now? But What Did It Teach You About B2B Sales?

#49 To Be Clear, Your Competition Was Born Rich And Works Maybe One Or Two Days A Month

#50 I Am The Paracetamol

#51 I Don’t Even Know What To Say To This One

#52 He’s Getting Dragged In The Comments At Least

#53 Respect To The Top Comment

#54 Personally, I Rejected A Founder For Sleeping. How Are They Supposed To Maximise Profits If They're Laying Unconscious For Hours On End?

#55 I'm Guessing This Guy Doesn't See Himself As An Ant

#56 The Entitlement Over Ice Cream. And The Fact That He Was Serious About The Comments As Well. "Crazy Entrepreneur" Checks Out

#57 Is This A Normal Convo In LinkedIn?

#58 It's Alright, They Were Very Understanding

#59 Yikes

#60 What A Petty Person

#61 "My Desire For Constant Knowledge"

#62 Be The 1%, Simple As That

#63 This Guy's AI-Generated Profile Pic vs. What He Actually Looks Like

#64 Found One

#65 Well, This Is Cringe

#66 Final Boss Of LinkedIn Cringe

#67 "Her Jaw Dropped Like She Just Saw Beyoncé"

#68 Cringe

#69 “Two People Choosing To Grow Stronger Romantically Independently So That We Can Build Even Stronger Together”

#70 Hats Off To This Wonderful CEO Reminding Us We're All Human

#71 Kinda Funny. I’d Love A 9-5 Sleep Session

#72 "My Friend Just Doesn't Care And Is A Liability"

#73 Another "5 AM Success Bro"

#74 LinkedIn Saved Her Son

#75 This Man Is So Cringe

#76 Grounded From Video Games?

#77 Hard Work Pays Off

#78 New Perk Just Dropped

#79 Laid Off? Couldn’t Be Her. She Got Multiple Offers, And She’d Like You To Know That

#80 Insane Take On The Recent Boeing Crash

#81 A Lunatic Thinks You Can Just Work From Any Office. Am I Expected To Believe They Invited This Random Person To Internal Meetings?

#82 Critical Skill