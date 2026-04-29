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Just the other day, my friend was whining about how every time she checks her LinkedIn, it triggers her inferiority complex. With “influencers” and “professionals” constantly posting about their “milestones” and "achievements," I get where her frustration is coming from.

Once upon a time, it really was a respectable platform, where you could actually make genuine corporate connections. However, lately, it has turned into a site where people show off or preach how they have become “successful” in life, using some silly mantra they've created. Also, it's all about competing for a few views.

Obviously, it can be insufferable, right? However, it can also be comedy gold, all thanks to these cringey LinkedIn influencers. We have compiled some of the most hilarious ones for you. If you are having a dull work day, just scroll down to have a good laugh at these roast-worthy LinkedIn posts!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Absolutely Tone Deaf

Absolutely Tone Deaf

I've been following this person for a while on LinkedIn. She's a workaholic lunatic who pushes her desire to work all the time onto her followers. We should not be pushing a culture that drives us to work all the time, especially while we're in the hospital recovering from an emergency or on vacation with our families. This just drove me insane.

joeyd199 Report

16points
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michaellargey avatar
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to indicate a photo was taken in the US without saying it was taken in the US.

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    #2

    I Think I'm Done With LinkedIn

    I Think I'm Done With LinkedIn

    No_Sandwich1 , deleted Report

    15points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5. Always keep the receipt in case you want to do a return or exchange. 6. As usual, there's no point in going for the extended warranty. 7. Remember that you are risking one of the worst forms of buyer's remorse.

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    The LinkedIn feed is like a digital land where dropping your toast isn't just a breakfast mishap; it’s a masterclass in global leadership strategy. Experts say these posts generally boil down to a mix of performative vulnerability and calculated success. Moreover, every personal struggle or mundane morning routine is carefully polished into a "teachable moment" designed to sell a personal brand.

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    Whether it’s the "humble" brag masked as disbelief or the dramatic rags-to-riches story, the goal is usually the same: to turn a standard resume into a film-like hero's journey. Also, with the use of AI, almost everyone is a philosopher-king of industry. Some of them are so extra that all you feel like doing is screaming at the poster, "WHY?"
    #3

    Grind 24/7, 365

    Grind 24/7, 365

    igetbuckets55 Report

    15points
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    #4

    LinkedIn Really Flies Under The Radar As The Social Media Platform That’s Absolutely The Most Unhinged

    LinkedIn Really Flies Under The Radar As The Social Media Platform That’s Absolutely The Most Unhinged

    emily_murnane Report

    14points
    POST
    banzhee76 avatar
    Fransanchez
    Fransanchez
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaaaaannnnndddddd thats why I never drink coffee from my hotel room 🤢🤢

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    The platform is also to blame for such cringe stuff. LinkedIn is officially nudging us to move past the "digital CV" phase. It is encouraging users to transform their profiles into fully fledged personas, much like we do on Instagram or X. It tricks us into blurring the line between our work life and our real life. When folks are more open and act like real people, they feel they can trust each other more.

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    In 2021, the platform launched Creator Mode to make this transition easier. It swaps your "Connect" button for a "Follow" button and highlights your content right at the top of your profile. To sweeten the deal, LinkedIn even put its money where its mouth is by investing $25 million in creator programs across the globe.
    #5

    Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame

    Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame

    Th3_Child Report

    14points
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    #6

    “Embrace Skin Cancer”

    “Embrace Skin Cancer”

    TnnsNbeer Report

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    #7

    Sir, This Isn’t Twitter

    Sir, This Isn’t Twitter

    RepresentativeMoose Report

    13points
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    There has been a huge shift in how people show up on LinkedIn, all thanks to the pandemic. When our home and work lives were jumbled up, people started sharing vulnerable, real-life stories, like the chaos of homeschooling while working. It changed the platform's vibe from a stiff office environment to a supportive community where being "real" actually helps you get ahead.

    Today, while the tone remains more personal, the focus is shifting toward knowledge-sharing. Users are now using their reach to teach others, sharing things like business plan tips instead of just life updates. Essentially, LinkedIn wants you to treat it like any other social media. You just keep your "business hat" on while you do it, and the platform has been successful so far, hence all the cringe posts.

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    #8

    One Of The Top 5 Most Depressing LinkedIn Posts I Have Ever Seen

    One Of The Top 5 Most Depressing LinkedIn Posts I Have Ever Seen

    Next month: What my divorce taught me about B2B SaaS sales.

    anothercohen Report

    13points
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    #9

    Love Language

    Love Language

    thebossbaby_123 Report

    13points
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    #10

    Yeah, Ok Buddy

    Yeah, Ok Buddy

    R-O-Stu Report

    12points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going to have a heart attack before 40.

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    1point
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    While being real is great, there’s a fine line between “human” and “cringe.” Many execs are now hiring ghostwriters just to help them sound like normal people and avoid viral disasters, like the infamous crying CEO selfie. It turns out that when you’re the boss, centering your own feelings during a tough time, like layoffs, can come across as out of touch rather than vulnerable.

    The platform’s power structure is also a bit of a maze. LinkedIn is cool because it connects entry-level workers with big-shot CEOs, but that “equality” has a price tag. With expensive premium features, those who can afford to pay get better access to recruiters and networking tools, which can feel a bit unfair in a tough job market.
    #11

    Never Go To Bed To Start With. Imagine How Much You Can Accomplish

    Never Go To Bed To Start With. Imagine How Much You Can Accomplish

    TrungTPhan Report

    12points
    POST
    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My #1 business hack: insomnia

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    #12

    I Finally Found One

    I Finally Found One

    Expensive-Chart-6700 Report

    12points
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see how "sharp" you are when you pass out from low blood sugar.

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    #13

    Not Because Anyone Asked. Proceeds To Asking

    Not Because Anyone Asked. Proceeds To Asking

    kalemi Report

    12points
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    Despite the awkward selfies and "pay-to-play" hurdles, LinkedIn is still a massive win for many. It’s an important space for marginalized groups and neurodivergent pros to find community and break down old-school barriers. Plus, in a cost-of-living crisis, if building a "LinkedInfluencer" brand helps you pay the rent, a little bit of online embarrassment is a small price to pay.

    At the end of the day, LinkedIn is just one of the many digital avatars we use to navigate life. The trick is remembering that not every professional moment needs a deep, "inspiring" backstory. We’ve all seen those posts where someone tries to turn a simple life event into a business lesson. What they need to know is that sometimes, a project management tip is just a project management tip!
    #14

    Made A Mistake And Blamed The Candidate

    Made A Mistake And Blamed The Candidate

    Ilovemybewbs Report

    12points
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    juliejunquet avatar
    Julie
    Julie
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And everybody clapped

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    #15

    Let Me Set Up My Camera And Fake Emotion Really Quickly

    Let Me Set Up My Camera And Fake Emotion Really Quickly

    Difficult_Main_5617 Report

    11points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Is Crazy

    This Is Crazy

    deleted Report

    10points
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    An expert also offered a very insightful, different perspective. He stressed that the "cringe" on LinkedIn is actually baked into its DNA, mostly because it forces us to wear what sociologist Erving Goffman calls a "mask." When you're on the site, you aren't just you; you're "CV You." It’s a place where we write things about ourselves that we’d never actually say out loud to another human being.

    Beyond just the masks we wear, the platform itself nudges us into awkward social situations. It constantly prompts us to do things normal people just don't do, like "endorsing" someone for a skill or wishing a stranger a happy "workversary." As the site is built around professional self-promotion and automated interactions, the cringe isn't an accident; it’s a feature.
    #17

    Thanks For Sharing

    Thanks For Sharing

    princess_peach_xox Report

    10points
    POST
    #18

    "Sorry For The Bad Humor, I Can't Help Myself"

    "Sorry For The Bad Humor, I Can't Help Myself"

    JamesMCC17 Report

    10points
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    #19

    He Sure Did

    He Sure Did

    Pink8unny Report

    10points
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    The same expert emphasized that LinkedIn is a financial powerhouse that answers to recruiters rather than advertisers, creating a unique world where HR managers are the "rockstars." As the big money comes from hiring tools, users are incentivized to perform for the boss, leading to a feed full of humble-brags and "faux gurus" trying to look employable.

    Technically, the algorithm has evolved from rewarding "Broetry" (dramatic, one-sentence-per-line clickbait posts) to favoring real connections. By prioritizing comments from your actual network over random celebrity likes, LinkedIn is trying to foster genuine conversation. Since the business thrives regardless of how cringey the content gets, there’s little pressure to make the feed feel like a normal social space.
    #20

    It Was Him All Along

    It Was Him All Along

    oli_badger Report

    10points
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    #21

    It's 100% AI, A Fresh Tattoo Doesn't Look Like That

    It's 100% AI, A Fresh Tattoo Doesn't Look Like That

    This_Abies_5566 Report

    10points
    POST
    #22

    Imagine Getting Fired, Heading Over To LinkedIn, And Seeing This

    Imagine Getting Fired, Heading Over To LinkedIn, And Seeing This

    RobertFreundLaw , TheGreatestView99 Report

    10points
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    If you have any doubts, we can provide some facts. The Independent has officially declared LinkedIn as "the most cringe-inducing social media platform." It also mocks the way performative storytelling outranks actual expertise. While specialists are calling for a return to professional boundaries, the LinkedInfluencer culture persists.

    Unfortunately, that is because the algorithm thrives on that high-drama "authenticity." We're essentially watching a live experiment to see how much "personal branding" a professional space can handle before it turns entirely into a reality show.
    #23

    Bro, That's Not Your Girlfriend, She's Your Employee

    Bro, That's Not Your Girlfriend, She's Your Employee

    LinkedInLunat1c Report

    10points
    POST
    #24

    I Want You To Start Before You Are Even Hired, Or I’ll Fire You

    I Want You To Start Before You Are Even Hired, Or I’ll Fire You

    FancyNothings Report

    10points
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A person comes to work on their legally contracted start day, gets fired for not working for free on the day before their start day.

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    #25

    And Then They All Stood Up And Clapped

    And Then They All Stood Up And Clapped

    ELRUST0 Report

    10points
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    While these posts can actually be super annoying, watching them get roasted is also kind of fun, right? In fact, lately I have been checking the site just to see such cringe posts, laugh out loud, and lighten gloomy days. If you are like me, I am pretty sure you will also enjoy this list just as much as I did. We would love to hear your thoughts about it, so don't forget to type them in the comments section!
    #26

    Let Me Brag About My Husband Ignoring Me. Bonus Points For Self-Like

    Let Me Brag About My Husband Ignoring Me. Bonus Points For Self-Like

    Pancovnik Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    Billion-Dollar Dating Advice. Unfortunately, This Was Genuine

    Billion-Dollar Dating Advice. Unfortunately, This Was Genuine

    Turtledoug Report

    10points
    POST
    #28

    If You Don't Want To Work At Your Job 24/7, Then Just Find A New Job

    If You Don't Want To Work At Your Job 24/7, Then Just Find A New Job

    unknown Report

    10points
    POST
    #29

    “Hey, Can You Take A Picture Of Me Where I Am “Working” And Not Looking At The Camera?”

    “Hey, Can You Take A Picture Of Me Where I Am “Working” And Not Looking At The Camera?”

    spectralblade352 Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    Alright. Now We Know He’s Actually Trolling

    Alright. Now We Know He’s Actually Trolling

    DerrainCarter Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    Let's Post A Selfie With My Kid In The ER And Announce My Coming Back To LinkedIn

    Let's Post A Selfie With My Kid In The ER And Announce My Coming Back To LinkedIn

    deleted Report

    9points
    POST
    #32

    I Know It’s A Repost, But Remember When Just Eat Invented Lunch Breaks

    I Know It’s A Repost, But Remember When Just Eat Invented Lunch Breaks

    4laman Report

    9points
    POST
    #33

    Sorry, Y'all Lost Your Jobs, I'm Just Here Celebrating My Two Months In Hawaii

    Sorry, Y'all Lost Your Jobs, I'm Just Here Celebrating My Two Months In Hawaii

    PreliminaryThoughts Report

    9points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Working in the USA is rewarding, unlike any other country." Yeah, because in other countries, you actually get paid time off to go on holiday and don't need to take your work with you, and getting healthcare isn't dependent on you working full-time. Most employment practices in the US would result in an employer being sued into the ground in the UK. In the US, you can be fired for no reason. In the UK, you can take legal action if you've got back pain and your employer refuses to get you a special chair.

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Another One By Our Friend

    Another One By Our Friend

    Vegetable-Cry-8643 Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    If You Don't Get Married At Work, You Aren't A Team Player

    If You Don't Get Married At Work, You Aren't A Team Player

    ManagementLocal4332 Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    It’s True. I Was The Waiter

    It’s True. I Was The Waiter

    TheTanadu Report

    9points
    POST
    #37

    Youth Loneliness Is Cured By Adults Going Into The Office

    Youth Loneliness Is Cured By Adults Going Into The Office

    I find her entire post here to be insane. But the piece that stood out to me most was "we could solve most of youth loneliness if we got back in in-person..."

    JerrithCutestory Report

    9points
    POST
    #38

    This Is Just Sad

    This Is Just Sad

    Curious-Search-794 Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    Hired And Fired On The Same Day. Can’t Be More Lunatic Than This

    Hired And Fired On The Same Day. Can’t Be More Lunatic Than This

    xiaodaireddit Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    The Kind Of Content I Love To See On LinkedIn

    The Kind Of Content I Love To See On LinkedIn

    tocra Report

    9points
    POST
    #41

    Remote Work Was Perfect For My Company, And For My Employees, So I Ruined It For Everyone Without Any Reason

    Remote Work Was Perfect For My Company, And For My Employees, So I Ruined It For Everyone Without Any Reason

    legocrash Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    Take A Look At This Guy's LinkedIn And You Be The Judge. No Wonder He Got Demoted From Sales Back To Recruiting

    Take A Look At This Guy's LinkedIn And You Be The Judge. No Wonder He Got Demoted From Sales Back To Recruiting

    CapitalBarracuda Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    What Does This Even Mean?

    What Does This Even Mean?

    r0bbyr0b2 Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    Next-Level Cringe

    Next-Level Cringe

    Aromatic_Campaign_11 Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    LinkedIn Culture Is So Bad

    LinkedIn Culture Is So Bad

    treyyx Report

    9points
    POST
    #46

    Some More LinkedIn Cringe For You

    Some More LinkedIn Cringe For You

    WanderingIllusions Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    This Is How You Save A Profession

    This Is How You Save A Profession

    crimemastergogo4 Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    I Guess We’re Doing Baby Gender Disappointment On LinkedIn Now? But What Did It Teach You About B2B Sales?

    I Guess We’re Doing Baby Gender Disappointment On LinkedIn Now? But What Did It Teach You About B2B Sales?

    -not-a-bear Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    To Be Clear, Your Competition Was Born Rich And Works Maybe One Or Two Days A Month

    To Be Clear, Your Competition Was Born Rich And Works Maybe One Or Two Days A Month

    LinkedInLunat1c Report

    9points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking both weekend days off? Lazy bastards. 🙄

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    #50

    I Am The Paracetamol

    I Am The Paracetamol

    originalchubbychaser Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    I Don’t Even Know What To Say To This One

    I Don’t Even Know What To Say To This One

    brandonbsh Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    He’s Getting Dragged In The Comments At Least

    He’s Getting Dragged In The Comments At Least

    samuraidogparty Report

    9points
    POST
    #53

    Respect To The Top Comment

    Respect To The Top Comment

    nktvys Report

    9points
    POST
    #54

    Personally, I Rejected A Founder For Sleeping. How Are They Supposed To Maximise Profits If They're Laying Unconscious For Hours On End?

    Personally, I Rejected A Founder For Sleeping. How Are They Supposed To Maximise Profits If They're Laying Unconscious For Hours On End?

    throwawaayyayayyayay Report

    9points
    POST
    #55

    I'm Guessing This Guy Doesn't See Himself As An Ant

    I'm Guessing This Guy Doesn't See Himself As An Ant

    AffectionateAd631 Report

    9points
    POST
    #56

    The Entitlement Over Ice Cream. And The Fact That He Was Serious About The Comments As Well. "Crazy Entrepreneur" Checks Out

    The Entitlement Over Ice Cream. And The Fact That He Was Serious About The Comments As Well. "Crazy Entrepreneur" Checks Out

    Thvnderclap Report

    9points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you could have just waited the 12 minutes for them to open.

    0
    0points
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    #57

    Is This A Normal Convo In LinkedIn?

    Is This A Normal Convo In LinkedIn?

    SuddenHonk Report

    9points
    POST
    #58

    It's Alright, They Were Very Understanding

    It's Alright, They Were Very Understanding

    truelareon Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    Yikes

    Yikes

    Puzzleheaded_Top1629 Report

    9points
    POST
    #60

    What A Petty Person

    What A Petty Person

    deleted Report

    8points
    POST
    #61

    "My Desire For Constant Knowledge"

    "My Desire For Constant Knowledge"

    saperetic Report

    8points
    POST
    #62

    Be The 1%, Simple As That

    Be The 1%, Simple As That

    Cheery_Deery Report

    8points
    POST
    #63

    This Guy's AI-Generated Profile Pic vs. What He Actually Looks Like

    This Guy's AI-Generated Profile Pic vs. What He Actually Looks Like

    walrus_vasectomy Report

    8points
    POST
    #64

    Found One

    Found One

    Dry-Somewhere-1636 Report

    8points
    POST
    #65

    Well, This Is Cringe

    Well, This Is Cringe

    coolsnackchris Report

    8points
    POST
    #66

    Final Boss Of LinkedIn Cringe

    Final Boss Of LinkedIn Cringe

    Fly1ngsauc3r Report

    8points
    POST
    #67

    "Her Jaw Dropped Like She Just Saw Beyoncé"

    "Her Jaw Dropped Like She Just Saw Beyoncé"

    PCHarambeRace Report

    8points
    POST
    #68

    Cringe

    Cringe

    chomoney Report

    8points
    POST
    #69

    “Two People Choosing To Grow Stronger Romantically Independently So That We Can Build Even Stronger Together”

    “Two People Choosing To Grow Stronger Romantically Independently So That We Can Build Even Stronger Together”

    FFClass Report

    8points
    POST
    #70

    Hats Off To This Wonderful CEO Reminding Us We're All Human

    Hats Off To This Wonderful CEO Reminding Us We're All Human

    happytrails303 Report

    8points
    POST
    #71

    Kinda Funny. I’d Love A 9-5 Sleep Session

    Kinda Funny. I’d Love A 9-5 Sleep Session

    Budget-Ferret1148 Report

    8points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harry can take breaks from work because Harry doesn't live in the USA.

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    0points
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    #72

    "My Friend Just Doesn't Care And Is A Liability"

    "My Friend Just Doesn't Care And Is A Liability"

    Any-Eye6299 Report

    8points
    POST
    #73

    Another "5 AM Success Bro"

    Another "5 AM Success Bro"

    Apprehensive-Bug1191 Report

    8points
    POST
    #74

    LinkedIn Saved Her Son

    LinkedIn Saved Her Son

    Astone90 Report

    7points
    POST
    #75

    This Man Is So Cringe

    This Man Is So Cringe

    brownthunder317 Report

    7points
    POST
    #76

    Grounded From Video Games?

    Grounded From Video Games?

    steveo242 Report

    7points
    POST
    #77

    Hard Work Pays Off

    Hard Work Pays Off

    SpecialistSign2695 Report

    7points
    POST
    #78

    New Perk Just Dropped

    New Perk Just Dropped

    Harnhamhed Report

    7points
    POST
    #79

    Laid Off? Couldn’t Be Her. She Got Multiple Offers, And She’d Like You To Know That

    Laid Off? Couldn’t Be Her. She Got Multiple Offers, And She’d Like You To Know That

    michellelith Report

    6points
    POST
    #80

    Insane Take On The Recent Boeing Crash

    Insane Take On The Recent Boeing Crash

    cranberry19 Report

    6points
    POST
    #81

    A Lunatic Thinks You Can Just Work From Any Office. Am I Expected To Believe They Invited This Random Person To Internal Meetings?

    A Lunatic Thinks You Can Just Work From Any Office. Am I Expected To Believe They Invited This Random Person To Internal Meetings?

    rexspook Report

    6points
    POST
    #82

    Critical Skill

    Critical Skill

    rebelevenmusic Report

    6points
    POST
    #83

    The Guy He Hired Wrote This

    The Guy He Hired Wrote This

    sundaebabie Report

    6points
    POST
    Follow