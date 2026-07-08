ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat, photos almost overwhelmingly litter our lives these days. In all honesty, I really love how we can freeze our memories forever in these images. From paintings back in the day to digital pictures today, humans have come a long way.

Speaking of humans and photos, we have compiled the creepiest ones taken in history. Some of them are so unhinged that they will leave you questioning what was wrong with people back then. Make sure to turn the lights on before you scroll through this disturbing list of eerie photographs!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Séance 1920

A Séance 1920

William Hope Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Nan De Gallant 9-Year-Old Cartoner, 4 Clark St., Eastport, Maine

    Nan De Gallant 9-Year-Old Cartoner, 4 Clark St., Eastport, Maine

    Mother and two sisters work in a factory. One sister has made $7 in one day. During the rush season, the women begin work at 7 a.m., and at times work until midnight. Brother works on boats. The family comes from Perry, Maine, just for the summer months. Work is very irregular. Nan is already a spoiled child. 

    Lewis Wickes Hine Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments

    I don’t know about you, but I found some of these pictures quite petrifying. I mean, what was the obsession with those bizarre masks, right? However, it got me thinking about how novel cameras were back then; people probably didn’t even know what was truly “aesthetic.” In fact, it was not until 1839 that the word “photography” was coined by the British polymath, Sir John Herschel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He used two Greek words: phos, which means “light,” and graphê, meaning “drawing” or “writing.” So quite literally, it means “drawing with light.” The technology behind it is actually a cool mix of two sciences. First, optics bends light to project an image inside the camera. Then, chemistry steps in to permanently freeze and record that image onto a light-sensitive surface.
    #3

    1921 Wrangel Island Expedition Team

    1921 Wrangel Island Expedition Team

    The 1921 Wrangel Island Expedition team: Ada Blackjack, Allan Crawford, Lorne Knight, Fred Maurer, Milton Galle, and Victoria the cat.

    Internet Archive , Internet Archive Report

    8points
    POST
    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read the book. It's terrifying

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Bison Skull Pile

    Bison Skull Pile

    1892: Bison skulls await industrial processing at Michigan Carbon Works in Rogueville (a suburb of Detroit). Bones were processed to be used for glue, fertilizer, dye/tint/ink, or were burned to create "bone char," which was an important component for sugar refining.

    Detroit Public Library Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the word’s invention in 1839, the camera has been around longer than that. Way back during the Renaissance, artists were already using a primitive type of it called a camera obscura, which is Latin for “dark room.” They used it as a tool to help them draw nature much more accurately.

    The concept relies on natural physics that people had actually noticed for thousands of years. Basically, if you have a completely dark room or box with just a tiny pinhole on one side, light from the bright world outside streams through that hole. Those light rays cross and project a perfect, upside-down image of the outside world onto the wall opposite the hole.

    However, the camera obscura could only show the image in real time. If an artist wanted to keep a permanent copy of it, they still had to sit inside the dark space and trace the projected lines by hand.
    #5

    Inger Jacobsen And Jackie Hein Bülow Jantzen, 1954

    Inger Jacobsen And Jackie Hein Bülow Jantzen, 1954

    National Archives of Norway Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Fatty Ice Day Guys From Alfta Parish, Hälsingland

    Fatty Ice Day Guys From Alfta Parish, Hälsingland

    Nordic Museum Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    A Young Girl With A Strange Doll

    A Young Girl With A Strange Doll

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Around 1800, an Englishman named Thomas Wedgwood actually managed to capture a black-and-white negative image inside a camera obscura. He did this by coating paper and white leather with silver nitrate, a chemical people knew would turn dark when light hit it.

    There was just one massive problem, as he couldn’t figure out how to freeze or fix the image. The moment he took the paper out into the light to look at it, the remaining light-sensitive areas would also turn dark within a few minutes, ruining the picture.

    Even though it wasn’t perfect, a chemist named Humphry Davy wrote about Wedgwood’s breakthrough in a scholarly journal in 1802. The news eventually got translated into French, spreading the word to other inventors.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Collection Of Masks Designed To Protect Doctors From The Plague

    Collection Of Masks Designed To Protect Doctors From The Plague

    Forlurn Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Vintage Japanese Post Card

    Vintage Japanese Post Card

    pixeldustnz Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    The Mari Llwyd At Llangynwyd In Glamorgan, LED By Sianco'r Castell. The Photograph Was Taken By Frederic Evans Between 1904 And 1910

    The Mari Llwyd At Llangynwyd In Glamorgan, LED By Sianco'r Castell. The Photograph Was Taken By Frederic Evans Between 1904 And 1910

    Frederic Evans Report

    6points
    POST

    Flash forward to 1816, a French inventor named Nicéphore Nièpce managed to capture some small camera images on paper treated with silver chloride. Unfortunately, just like Wedgwood, he hit a wall when it came to making them permanent.

    Realizing he needed a different approach, he began experimenting with other light-sensitive materials. By 1822, he had developed a brand-new process called heliography. Keeping with the Greek trend, this basically translated to “sun drawing.” 

    Then, somewhere between 1826 and 1827, Nièpce finally made history by snapping the world’s earliest surviving photograph. He captured the view outside his estate window in Le Gras, Burgundy, by coating a pewter plate with a mix of bitumen and lavender oil. It worked, but it wasn’t a quick job, as the exposure time took several days.
    #11

    Air Raid Precautions On The British Home Front: Mother And Baby In Gas Masks, C 1941

    Air Raid Precautions On The British Home Front: Mother And Baby In Gas Masks, C 1941

    A mother cradles her newborn baby in bed, shortly after giving birth. The mother is wearing her civilian respirator, whilst the baby is encased in a baby gas helmet, which buckles up around the baby's bottom. The mother is demonstrating how the bellows on her baby's gas mask are pumped to supply the baby with air.

    Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Defense Of The Pioneers, 1937

    Defense Of The Pioneers, 1937

    Victor Bulla Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    So, I Found This Picture In My History Book

    So, I Found This Picture In My History Book

    deleted Report

    6points
    POST

    Nièpce later partnered with Louis Daguerre to improve the process. After Nièpce's demise in 1833, Daguerre discovered that exposing treated silver plates to mercury fumes brought out hidden images in just minutes, rather than hours. In 1839, the French government bought the rights to this daguerreotype process, making it free to the public while granting Daguerre a lifetime pension.

    It became an overnight global sensation, offering the rising middle class an affordable alternative to painted portraits. Photo studios quickly popped up everywhere. In fact, there are even historical suggestions that gear was sent to St. Helena in 1840 to photograph Napoleon Bonaparte’s exhumed body, though the equipment failed.
    #14

    Creepy Woman Crawling Off The Couch

    Creepy Woman Crawling Off The Couch

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Added My Sister On Kik. This Was Her Picture. Anyone Know What It Is Because It Is Bothering Me

    Added My Sister On Kik. This Was Her Picture. Anyone Know What It Is Because It Is Bothering Me

    StarSkaype Report

    6points
    POST
    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about, you know, asking her?

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Rubber Beauty Masks, Worn To Remove Wrinkles And Blemishes, 1921

    Rubber Beauty Masks, Worn To Remove Wrinkles And Blemishes, 1921

    Wellcome Collection Report

    5points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now these are available with LED lights

    0
    0points
    reply

    Right around the same time, William Fox Talbot was working on his own method. By 1841, he perfected the calotype. While his paper negatives weren’t quite as sharp as Daguerre’s metal plates, they had one massive advantage.

    As they were translucent, you could use a single negative to print unlimited positive copies. This genius concept of a negative-to-positive process became the foundation of all film photography for the next 150 years, until digital took over.
    #17

    Alone In An Old Japanese Department Store

    Alone In An Old Japanese Department Store

    rpbob Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Friern Hospital, London: A Boy With Rotten Teeth. Photograph, 1890/1910

    Friern Hospital, London: A Boy With Rotten Teeth. Photograph, 1890/1910

    Wellcome Collection Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    A Full-Faced Swimming Mask Helped Protect Women’s Skin From The Sun, 1920s

    A Full-Faced Swimming Mask Helped Protect Women’s Skin From The Sun, 1920s

    Hulton Archive Report

    5points
    POST
    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That must lead to a very awkward looking tan

    0
    0points
    reply

    Not everyone was thrilled about photography. Traditional artists feared for their livelihoods, and critics mocked it as pure narcissism. Yet, some painters embraced the medium. Gustave Le Gray pioneered the “wet collodion” glass negative, which combined the best of both worlds: the sharpness of a daguerreotype with the ability to print multiple copies like a calotype.

    Le Gray became the official photographer for Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte. Like Queen Victoria, Louis-Napoleon used mass-produced photos, such as pocket-sized visiting cards, as a powerful PR tool to humanize the royal family.

    The medium quickly expanded into documentary work. It was used to catalog historic buildings for restoration. Research shows that by the 1850s, the Crimean War was the first conflict in history to be recorded through a camera lens.
    #20

    “Hidden Mother” Photo. Mothers Needed To Assist In Keeping Children Still Enough For The Long Exposure Necessary For A Successful Photo In Victorian Times

    “Hidden Mother” Photo. Mothers Needed To Assist In Keeping Children Still Enough For The Long Exposure Necessary For A Successful Photo In Victorian Times

    SorasNobody1317 Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Portrait Of A Man Who Received A Rhinoplasty After Losing His Nose In An Injury. The "Prosthetic" Nose, In The Case, Is One Of His Fingers

    Portrait Of A Man Who Received A Rhinoplasty After Losing His Nose In An Injury. The "Prosthetic" Nose, In The Case, Is One Of His Fingers

    OG Mason Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    A Jumping Ceremony. 1920s

    A Jumping Ceremony. 1920s

    Mongoliahistory Report

    4points
    POST

    Photography went from a luxury hobby to a global norm after 1888, when flexible roll film and the first mass-market Kodak camera entered the market. The technology rapidly advanced through instant Polaroid prints, precise film SLRs, and the digital camera boom of the late ‘80s. Today, smartphone cameras have integrated high-quality photography into our everyday lives.

    Looking at all the effort that went into this invention we use today, these “weird” pics from history kind of make sense. However, let’s not forget how research shows that Victorians were obsessed with taking pictures of their late family members. That’s probably how some people in these photographs have that “look,” you know.
    #23

    Hamatsa Emerging From The Woods--Koskimo

    Hamatsa Emerging From The Woods--Koskimo

    Hamatsa shaman, three-quarter length portrait, seated on ground in front of tree, facing front, possessed by supernatural power after having spent several days in the woods as part of an initiation ritual.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    A Tsam Mask Dance At Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, CA. 1925 [670x550]

    A Tsam Mask Dance At Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, CA. 1925 [670x550]

    ibkeepr Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    A Group Of Boys In The Churchyard

    A Group Of Boys In The Churchyard

    John Thomas Report

    4points
    POST

    Well, I don’t think I will ever look at photography the same way now, but that was definitely one interesting history lesson, wasn’t it? Who knew that this art also faced resistance once upon a time! Anyway, dear readers, that’s it from our end, but you can “enjoy” the rest of this creepy list. Feel free to share what you thought about it in the comments section! 
    #26

    Horatio Robley, Seated With His Collection

    Horatio Robley, Seated With His Collection

    Wellcome Collection Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Men's Fashions. Creepy Mannequins

    Men's Fashions. Creepy Mannequins

    Eugène Atget Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Disney Used To Be A Scary Place

    Disney Used To Be A Scary Place

    muricason Report

    3points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid looks like he's the district attorney for Los Angeles County

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Two Wax Department Store Mannequins Melt During A Heat Wave In London, 1929

    Two Wax Department Store Mannequins Melt During A Heat Wave In London, 1929

    Hexylvania Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Portrait Of Emily Of Stratford (Just Hours After She Died) And Carl Weber

    Portrait Of Emily Of Stratford (Just Hours After She Died) And Carl Weber

    rkd.nl Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A Girl On A Horse Beside Santa Claus

    A Girl On A Horse Beside Santa Claus

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    1920s Circus Clown

    1920s Circus Clown

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Kids In Masks, 1930s

    Kids In Masks, 1930s

    mistermajik2000 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    A Child Standing On A Chair

    A Child Standing On A Chair

    John Thomas Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    He Stairway To The Rampart, Pujini Citadel, Pemba

    He Stairway To The Rampart, Pujini Citadel, Pemba

    Francis Barrow Pearce Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Dust Storm Approaching Stratford, Texas

    Dust Storm Approaching Stratford, Texas

    George Everett Marsh Jr. Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    View From The Wrecked Uss Trenton, With Uss Vandalia Sunk Alongside

    View From The Wrecked Uss Trenton, With Uss Vandalia Sunk Alongside

    United States Navy Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Yup'ik Shaman Exorcising Evil Spirits From A Sick Boy, Nushagak, Alaska, 1890s

    Yup'ik Shaman Exorcising Evil Spirits From A Sick Boy, Nushagak, Alaska, 1890s

    Frank George Carpenter Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Cabaret De L'enfer (Hell Cabaret) In Paris

    Cabaret De L'enfer (Hell Cabaret) In Paris

    Harry C. Ellis Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow