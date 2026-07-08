Despite the word’s invention in 1839, the camera has been around longer than that. Way back during the Renaissance, artists were already using a primitive type of it called a camera obscura, which is Latin for “dark room.” They used it as a tool to help them draw nature much more accurately.

The concept relies on natural physics that people had actually noticed for thousands of years. Basically, if you have a completely dark room or box with just a tiny pinhole on one side, light from the bright world outside streams through that hole. Those light rays cross and project a perfect, upside-down image of the outside world onto the wall opposite the hole.

However, the camera obscura could only show the image in real time. If an artist wanted to keep a permanent copy of it, they still had to sit inside the dark space and trace the projected lines by hand.