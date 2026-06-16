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We all know that blended families can be more complicated than regular ones, especially for kids. Change is always difficult for them, so they should never be forced to bond with their new relatives immediately. Unfortunately, some parents are just not able to digest this obvious fact.

Take this mom, for instance, who threw a fit when her children rejected her new family. Apparently, she had this illusion of creating the most perfect bond between them, and even tried to force it. Read on to find out what the children did when their mom’s eternal rage refused to dissipate!

More info: Reddit



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Just because a person welcomes their new family doesn’t mean that their kids should be forced to do the same

Image credits: vh-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s mom married her new husband, he and his sister didn’t want anything to do with the new family, just like the guy’s children

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The siblings had a massive fight with their mother, as she refused to see things from their perspective and tried to force her blended family agenda on them

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Image credits: Bizon / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Their fights went on for years, and their mother accused them of ruining the fantasy she had of a perfect blended family

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Image credits: ThrowRA_Orchlends

However, since their last fight, the poster and his sister were completely exhausted with her drama and went no-contact with their mother

Today, the original poster (OP) shares why he and his sister finally cut ties with their mother. They lost their dad pretty young, and four years later, she met her future husband. He was divorced and also had two kids. However, his family was very unwelcoming towards his wife’s family, but the OP and his sister were fine with it, as they could be with their dad’s relatives.

Much to their disappointment, their mother was vehemently against this. She felt that no matter what her new in-laws said, her children had to go with her for family get-togethers. That’s when a massive fight broke out among the three. The siblings kept protesting that they wanted to spend time with their own relatives, and it triggered immense anger within their mother.

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In fact, she held a grudge against her children since that day, and kept bringing it up constantly. Also, she blamed them for ruining her illusion of having the perfect blended family, but conveniently forgot that it was her husband’s relatives who were unwelcoming in the first place. The worst part was that she never really tried to understand things from her kids’ perspective.

Recently, things escalated as the woman again accused her kids of having a twisted ideology that only blood relatives are family. In fact, she even shut down the author who tried to explain that she was wrong. Well, the siblings were completely exhausted from her rage and constant fights for years. Finally, they said they had had enough and went no-contact with the cruel mother.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Blended families are pretty common, with a survey revealing that 1,300 new stepfamilies are forming every day, while over 50% of US families are remarried or re-coupled. Data also shows that as of 2023, some 17% of children were living in a blended family. However, I think that kids should have the freedom to choose whether they really want to be a part of one or not.

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After all, experts highlight that “66% of second marriages involving children from previous marriages end. The stress all members of a new blended family go through may factor into this, while there are also many other challenges.” People online felt that the mother in the story was totally entitled, as she expected her kids to suffer just so that she could be happy.

Research emphasizes that folks with an extreme sense of entitlement lack empathy, have high demands, expect others to do things for them, act melodramatically, and lash out when others refuse to cater to their wishes. In some cases, such people might even have narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), and netizens were quick to call her a narcissist.

I feel that they have a point because she was totally dismissive of what her children were going through. Also, her happiness mattered more to her, and she was willing to sacrifice the kids’ well-being over it. Well, it seems like the OP and his sister going no-contact with her was a smart resolution to the issue, right? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens felt that the mother was extremely selfish for giving her children a hard time just so that she could fulfill some absurd fantasy

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