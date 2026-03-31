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It’s funny how some people only grow old in age, but purposely act the same mentally. Family members can play a huge part in this if they give in to all of their child’s whims and fancies. Obviously, these kids turn into extremely entitled adults.

Even this woman was babied by her family so much that, with one tear, she always got what she wanted. However, her brother-in-law refused to name his baby after her because he felt she was just a spoiled brat. As if on cue, she opened her floodgates and sparked unnecessary drama!

More info: Reddit

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If parents give in to their kids’ whims and fancies, obviously, they grow up entitled

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 22-year-old sister-in-law was extremely babied by her family and always got what she wanted by throwing tantrums

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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One day, she sparked drama by demanding that her pregnant sister name the baby after her, but the poster immediately refused

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His sister-in-law and mother-in-law immediately attacked him with texts and phone calls, but he didn’t budge

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Image credits: Sensitive_Mode_4255

In fact, he slammed them with the truth that he didn’t want his daughter to be like her spoiled aunt, so he refused to use her name

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how a name sparked drama within his whole family. His wife (Nora) was pregnant with their daughter, and they had not yet finalized a name. That’s when his 22-year-old sister-in-law (Rebecca) comes into the plot. OP was not a big fan of hers, as he found her rude and entitled, always getting what she wanted by crying to her mom.

All their relatives had babied her a lot, so she constantly threw fits over the silliest things. For instance, she cried during OP’s wedding because her shoe color was slightly off, and everyone had to comfort her. However, she just upped the drama by a notch during a family dinner. Apparently, she wanted her sister and the poster to name their baby after her.

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OP immediately shrugged it off, but after coming home, Nora was persistent about it. Fortunately, he convinced her that they both had to agree on the name, and she relayed the message to Rebecca. Much to the poster’s amazement, he was bombarded with calls and texts from his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Well, our guy refused to budge, so they kept asking why he rejected her name.

Since they wouldn’t stop bothering him, OP finally snapped and slammed them with the truth. He told Rebecca that she was a spoiled brat and he never wanted his daughter to be like her. That’s why he refused to use her name. Obviously, Rebecca broke down in tears, and everyone started hounding OP. His wife agreed with him, but wanted him to apologize to keep the peace.

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Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens felt he shouldn’t apologize because Rebecca acted exactly like an entitled brat, just after he told her so. Experts stress that such people: always need special treatment, have high demands, expect others to do things for them, act melodramatically when their needs are not met, and have a victim mentality. Well, Rebecca definitely ticks all the boxes, doesn’t she?

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However, her family is equally to blame for babying her so much. Research emphasizes that spoiling a kid definitely makes them entitled. Moreover, such children grow up to be inconsiderate, self-centered, volatile adults who struggle in relationships. The parents and even her sister didn’t realize that their pampering was actually harmful for Rebecca in the long run.

People online also called out OP’s wife for not standing up to her family on her husband’s behalf. In fact, she was also encouraging her sister’s behavior. Studies have revealed that enabling someone’s toxic actions can actually be detrimental to the enablers. Nora should focus on her pregnancy instead of her sister’s tantrums and set firm boundaries against her problematic family.

Also, it’s really wild how OP’s in-laws felt they could coax the couple into calling their baby Rebecca. After all, only the parents have the right to name, and they shouldn’t be harassed for it, should they? If you were in the poster’s shoes, would you have done the same thing? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them in the comments!

Netizens couldn’t believe this was the behavior of the 22-year-old, and some said that his wife needed to set her family straight

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