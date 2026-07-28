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Most of the time, people tend to get along well with their neighbors without so much as a bump in the road. This only works if everyone is respectful of each other’s personal space and doesn’t intrude, which some people just can’t seem to stop themselves from doing.

This is what one person faced because their neighbor wanted unbridled access to the hot spring on their property, and she went to extreme lengths to get her way. Unfortunately, when boundaries were set with her, she decided to dump chemicals in everyone’s water.

More info: Reddit

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It can be difficult to handle an entitled person next door, especially if they are always used to getting their way

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The poster shared that after moving in, their crazy neighbor expected to be allowed to use their hot spring any time, and secretly kept sending her kids over to use it

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Later, the entitled neighbor tried to get pipes installed to steal the poster’s water, and then polluted the community stream as revenge when her plans were foiled

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To get back at the neighbor, the poster had her arrested, and even mailed back the pipes she tried to have installed, so she retaliated by tripping their home’s breakers

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Later, the neighbor volunteered the poster’s property for a bridesmaid party, so the homeowner had to contact the lady’s husband and set the matter straight

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The poster later decided to use the neighbor’s plan to get revenge by agreeing to host the event as it was for her estranged son, only on the condition that she be banned from his wedding

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After posting the story online, folks urged the author to go skinny-dipping in the hot tub to spite their neighbor, so they allowed friends to do it, but the lady got the cops involved

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After the poster hosted the bridesmaid event, and the entitled neighbor got rejected from her son’s wedding, the lady lost her mind and attacked the author

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The altercation between the poster and their neighbor led to the lady being arrested by police and then facing a sentence of 3 or more years in prison

The poster explained that when they moved into their home, the previous owners had warned them about the crazy neighbor next door who always loved to cause problems for other people. She didn’t seem like that much of a threat until she began revealing how entitled she was and how she wanted the OP to let her children use their personal hot spring.

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Nobody wants to get into an unnecessary fight with their neighbors, which is why real estate experts emphasize the importance of handling such situations carefully. If you feel that the person next door is toxic and will continue to create chaos, it’s best to confront them and see if your words get through to them.

This is what the poster tried to do when the entitled neighbor’s children broke into the house to use the hot spring. Unfortunately, the problem didn’t end there, and the woman next door sneakily sent over a plumbing team to install pipes to direct the spring water to her house after being denied. She also tried to take revenge on the OP by dumping vinegar in the community creek.

This kind of horrifying behavior often demands quick action, and environmental professionals state that if someone is polluting a local waterbody, you should inform the authorities immediately. Either report the matter to the police or contact your area’s governing body about the contamination so they can determine the next steps.

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Since all of the neighborhood’s residents were affected by the crazy woman polluting their shared spring, they banded together to restrict the water supply until they could have it tested. On the other hand, the poster kept dealing with more issues as the lady flipped the breakers in their house. So the OP decided to slowly start taking revenge on the woman next door.

The easiest way to get back at the neighbor was to mail her the pipes she had tried to illegally install on the poster’s land. Unfortunately, the woman retaliated by convincing her estranged son that he could have his partner’s bridesmaid party in the OP’s backyard, but this turned out to be the best way to get revenge on the toxic woman.

It can definitely feel like a good idea to get back at someone living next door if they have been horrible to you, but professionals explain that it’s important not to let your actions get out of hand. Rather than going to extremes and trying to get even, it might be better to just play small pranks on them or move on.

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The problem is that the OP decided to go big by allowing the neighbor’s son to host his event in the backyard. Unfortunately, since the neighbor wasn’t invited to that party or the wedding, she showed up at the poster’s door and slapped them in the face, which ultimately led to her getting a 3-year jail sentence.

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Even though this might seem like the best karma possible, do you think the author could have dealt with this situation differently? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on the matter.

Folks were baffled by the neighbor’s unhinged behavior and were glad that the poster finally got some payback

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