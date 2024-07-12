ADVERTISEMENT

Hot springs are gorgeous places to unwind and relax in nature. There are so many beautiful spots that one can visit alone or with friends and family. However, you’ve got to know the rules of the hot spring you’re visiting to avoid committing a faux pas.

Some spots allow nudity, while others have strict policies about it. People who disregard the rules and try creating their own end up ruining things for those who just want to enjoy the hot spring. That’s exactly what happened to the “nude hot spring guy” who went for a soak.

Mom decides to bring kids along to a hot spring that specifically allows nudity, then gets mad at a guy for refusing to cover up

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster used to pay weekly visits to a natural hot spring and soak in the nude, the spot also had signs up warning folks that nudity was allowed

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

One day when he was visiting, a woman with 3 kids told him to “get decent” as her kids wanted to use the hot spring. After a bit of back and forth, she simply asked him to leave

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster and the mom’s argument got heated, and she eventually stormed off, the other woman in the hot spring ended up siding with the mother

Image credits: Ambitious-Candle9532

The man left after 20 minutes and saw the mom waiting with her kids near their car

The man in the post was just minding his business and spending a relaxed Sunday at his usual hot spring when the incident occurred. He said that he used to visit it on Sunday mornings so that it was pretty empty. Just like every week, he stripped down and got into the spring, but after about 20 minutes, a woman came over to talk to him.

The lady was initially beating around the bush and mentioned that her kids wanted to get into the thermal springs. Since the poster wasn’t picking up on her hints, she told him that he needed to cover up. He was shocked and even tried to explain to her that he wasn’t done using the spring, and that he only had one set of clothes with him.

The hot spring in question did allow nudity, and warning signs were put up all around for this exact purpose. The woman probably ignored the rules and felt she was entitled to tell other people to cover up because she had brought her kids along. But, when families with children visit nude hot springs, it’s important that they be respectful of the choices of other people. It is not within their rights to lecture others because they know what they are getting into when visiting the spot.

Some people have strong personal views about nudity in public spaces. Many express discomfort and feel guarded in such areas. Whether the mom was making a fuss because of her own discomfort or to protect her children, she had no right to enforce her personal views on the poster.

Image credits: Tirachard Kumtanom (not the actual photo)

The argument between the nude hot spring man and the mom got heated. She eventually stormed off and took her kids back to their car. Although most netizens agreed that the woman was a jerk for telling the man to wear clothes at a nude hot spring, they said that he shouldn’t have lost his cool and insulted her.

It’s slightly understandable why he lost his temper. His space of relaxation was being ruined by an entitled person. Common hot spring etiquette says that parents need to be mindful of the rules and regulations at the place. If they plan on bringing kids, they need to understand that there may be naked people there. It’s best to have a conversation with the children beforehand about what to expect.

It can be a wonderful experience to soak in the nude at clothing-optional springs. The right way to go about it is to be respectful of the other people there and to avoid staring. Regular visitors advise taking a towel or swimsuit that you can wear in case you feel awkward or uncomfortable at any point.

Not everyone needs to be comfortable with nudity. If there are signboards at a place specifically stating that it’s okay in that area, maybe we need to respect that. Hopefully, the mom learned her lesson about policing people’s bodies in public, or else the poor guy will be met with an angry mother hen again the next Sunday.

Although most people sided with the man, not everyone was happy with his response to the woman. What did you think about it? Share your thoughts in the comments.

