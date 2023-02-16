Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Asks If He’s A Jerk For Saying He Didn’t Like His Fiancée’s Wedding Dress After She Wanted An Honest Opinion
32points
6 hours ago

Guy Asks If He’s A Jerk For Saying He Didn’t Like His Fiancée’s Wedding Dress After She Wanted An Honest Opinion

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Palšytė

Honesty is one of the key factors in any healthy relationship. Especially in romantic ones. Even more so if you’re thinking of spending the rest of your lives together. Though, even with the best of intentions, it can get you into quite a pickle because the truth often hurts.

Redditor u/paolde told the AITA community how he got into trouble for being too open with his fiancée. She wanted an honest opinion about her wedding dress and he said he didn’t like it. Little did the guy know that it would be the start of their first fight. The community members couldn’t believe he didn’t see it coming, though.

Honesty is the best policy, but it might lead to trouble nevertheless as the truth can hurt sometimes

Image credits: andriymedvediuk (not the actual photo)

A guy told his honest opinion about his fiancée’s wedding dress, which didn’t help their relationship one bit

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: paolde

The groom-to-be found a picture of a similar dress to help the community members get a better idea of what he was talking about

The guy answered some questions in the comments, providing more details about the situation and the wedding

Community members split into two camps about the guy being a jerk, but most of them agreed he was foolish

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.


Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.



Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm a bit torn on this one. On one hand, since she has already bought it, it's a bit too late to criticize it. On the other hand, she asked for an honest opinion and, if he is to be believed, gave her one without insulting her. Plus, if her dress looks like the one on the picture, it's genuinely ugly and boring and isn't worth 9k by any stretch of imagination. So I don't know how I'd react. Plus, blocking him was a bit overdramatic on her part.

6
6points
reply
MiriPanda
MiriPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Considering his grandma gave them 200,000 fricking dollars to spend on the wedding, it should be possible to get another one and give this nightmare to charity. And I like the comment that suggests that she subconsciously knows that her current dress doesn't fit her wedding theme at all, perhaps her girls talked her into it, and he just confirmed her doubts.

3
3points
reply
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

Peri-Colosa1 had a very good comment. I think she doubted her choice. But blocking him isn't the way to go. Did you guys notice the budget?? $ 200K for a wedding... WOW

3
3points
reply
