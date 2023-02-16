Guy Asks If He’s A Jerk For Saying He Didn’t Like His Fiancée’s Wedding Dress After She Wanted An Honest Opinion
Honesty is one of the key factors in any healthy relationship. Especially in romantic ones. Even more so if you’re thinking of spending the rest of your lives together. Though, even with the best of intentions, it can get you into quite a pickle because the truth often hurts.
Redditor u/paolde told the AITA community how he got into trouble for being too open with his fiancée. She wanted an honest opinion about her wedding dress and he said he didn’t like it. Little did the guy know that it would be the start of their first fight. The community members couldn’t believe he didn’t see it coming, though.
Honesty is the best policy, but it might lead to trouble nevertheless as the truth can hurt sometimes
Image credits: andriymedvediuk (not the actual photo)
A guy told his honest opinion about his fiancée’s wedding dress, which didn’t help their relationship one bit
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)
Image credits: paolde
I'm a bit torn on this one. On one hand, since she has already bought it, it's a bit too late to criticize it. On the other hand, she asked for an honest opinion and, if he is to be believed, gave her one without insulting her. Plus, if her dress looks like the one on the picture, it's genuinely ugly and boring and isn't worth 9k by any stretch of imagination. So I don't know how I'd react. Plus, blocking him was a bit overdramatic on her part.
Considering his grandma gave them 200,000 fricking dollars to spend on the wedding, it should be possible to get another one and give this nightmare to charity. And I like the comment that suggests that she subconsciously knows that her current dress doesn't fit her wedding theme at all, perhaps her girls talked her into it, and he just confirmed her doubts.
Peri-Colosa1 had a very good comment. I think she doubted her choice. But blocking him isn't the way to go. Did you guys notice the budget?? $ 200K for a wedding... WOW
I'm a bit torn on this one. On one hand, since she has already bought it, it's a bit too late to criticize it. On the other hand, she asked for an honest opinion and, if he is to be believed, gave her one without insulting her. Plus, if her dress looks like the one on the picture, it's genuinely ugly and boring and isn't worth 9k by any stretch of imagination. So I don't know how I'd react. Plus, blocking him was a bit overdramatic on her part.
Considering his grandma gave them 200,000 fricking dollars to spend on the wedding, it should be possible to get another one and give this nightmare to charity. And I like the comment that suggests that she subconsciously knows that her current dress doesn't fit her wedding theme at all, perhaps her girls talked her into it, and he just confirmed her doubts.
Peri-Colosa1 had a very good comment. I think she doubted her choice. But blocking him isn't the way to go. Did you guys notice the budget?? $ 200K for a wedding... WOW