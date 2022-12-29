Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid”: Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours
30points
Parenting, People39 minutes ago

“They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid”: Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

Jonas Grinevičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

When you work as a babysitter, two of the best qualities that your customers can have is honesty and communication. When you all know for a fact that you’re on the same page, everything runs smoothly. However, if you’re looking after the kids while their parents are changing the rules of your agreement or completely ignoring you, then it’s a disaster just waiting to happen.

Redditor u/poopfupa went viral on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit after sharing a babysitting story gone wrong. She explained how the kid’s parents were late coming back home and ignored her attempts to communicate. Not only that, there was the question of money, too… Scroll down for the full story.

Bored Panda reached out to u/poopfupa via Reddit, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

Babysitting can be a nightmare if the parents don’t live up to their promises

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

A woman turned to the internet for advice when she realized that the parents of the kid she was looking after were ignoring her

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

Image credits: poopfupa

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

Image credits: Joseph Gonzalez (not the actual photo)

Here’s how some people reacted to the situation. Some shared tips, others made jokes

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

The author of the post later gave a couple of updates on what happened

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

The author of the post found herself in quite a pickle. The kid’s parents were running very late. She was pressed for time. It’s not like she could just leave the child without supervision. And the couple completely ignored the message she sent them, trying to verify when they were coming back home.

But the cherry on top? The fact that the couple underpaid the babysitter by $13 once they finally came back home, drunk, two and a half hours late. All in all, it wasn’t a great night for the redditor. However, her story got a ton of attention online. At the time of writing, her post already had over 87.3k upvotes.

Reactions were mixed. Of course, there were plenty of people who completely sided with the OP. Some of them shared their own powerful personal stories about babysitting gone wrong.

Not all internet users were impressed, however. Some accused redditor u/poopfupa of making things up for attention online. Others thought that the OP may have overreacted.

It’s hard to know how to react in situations like these. Probably the best approach is that everyone’s on the same page before the parents leave. ‘Kidsit’ suggests finding out what time they plan to be home, whether there’s a chance that they’ll be late, and what the absolute latest time they might come back will be. The latter is important because that’s when you can officially start to worry and can reach out to the emergency contacts they left behind, if need be.

All in all, try to be as specific as you can about all the details. If the parents are answering your questions with general statements like, “We won’t be late,” try to diplomatically press them for a concrete time. And if they do end up running late, don’t be scared to give them a call. You are working a job after all. The parents expect you to show up on time; and you should expect them to honor their side of the deal.

Meanwhile, here’s what some internet users said in the aftermath of the babysitting drama

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

Some people had similar stories to share. Here’s what they said

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

"They’ve Practically Abandoned Me With Their Kid": Parents Hire A Stranger To Babysit, Then Ignore Her Messages For Hours

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda