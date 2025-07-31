I Blend Dreams And Reality Through Surreal Collages, Here Are 35 Of My Weirdest Creations
I'm Fabian Artunduaga, a contemporary surreal artist whose work blends photography, digital collage, and subconscious symbolism. My intuitive process merges reality and dreamlike elements, inviting viewers to explore layered meanings, perceptual contradictions, and emotional landscapes that challenge how we see the world.
More info: housecatstudio.com | Instagram
MoonSharks: This is what happens when the Sharknado Sharks leave Earth's Orbit.