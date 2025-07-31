ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Fabian Artunduaga, a contemporary surreal artist whose work blends photography, digital collage, and subconscious symbolism. My intuitive process merges reality and dreamlike elements, inviting viewers to explore layered meanings, perceptual contradictions, and emotional landscapes that challenge how we see the world.

More info: housecatstudio.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MoonSharks: This is what happens when the Sharknado Sharks leave Earth's Orbit.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    How The Contemporary Surrealism Looks Like

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Fabian Artunduaga (HouseCatStudio)
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!