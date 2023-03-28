Person Gets Re-Employed By Their Old Job, Only To Find Out That Their Current Wage Is 50% Lower Than Before

Most of you will probably agree that finding a decent job these days seems like a literal mission impossible. Salaries that barely meet the living wage, hostile environments, and normalized burnout – the list is, quite frankly, never-ending.

My favorite scenario, though, is when an employer tries to take you for a fool, and oh, how the stars have aligned, because the author of today’s story recently faced this exact issue!

Former workplace calls this person back on board after “ghosting” them mid-pandemic

They accept, but because the front office is staffed with interns, they can’t obtain a clear answer on the pay rate

“Company shocked I won’t take 50% wage cut” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to work-related struggles to tell its members a tale about how they recently had to resign from a job they worked at pre-pandemic before they even got the chance to start. The post managed to garner over 2K upvotes as well as 150 comments discussing the situation.

They later learn that the wage is now 50% lower. When confronted, the company tiptoes around it, so they quit

u/Kind-Designer-5763’s story is, however, not about a good employer. Just a quick recap: the netizen did a side hustle with a well-known home care company, but they ended up being cut once the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Surprisingly enough, though, two weeks ago, they received a call from the company’s recruiter who wanted to know if they would like to get back on board and even receive a bonus after completing 40 hours.

Long story short, the author eventually found out that this office had a pay rate that was 50% lower than what they got paid for the work they did back in 2019, so they brought up the issue – however, the representative denied the discrepancy, provoking the OP to quit before they could even start again.

Now, arguably, the Redditor handled things as best as one could. They found a problem, tried to resolve it, and when they realized that it was a dead end, they walked away.

However, not everybody has the opportunity to quit on the spot. But fear no more! Negotiate This, a blog dedicated to equipping every person with the tools they need to negotiate a better future and take action in their career, came out with a helpful step-by-step guide that will allow those affected to tackle these sneaky companies.

Molly, the creator, has divided the process into seven easy steps. First things first, the expert advises folks to feel their emotions. I know – to some of you, it might seem self-explanatory and perhaps even useless, but acting out of rage will never get you to the desired result, so allow your body to feel the things it wants to feel and then go right ahead!

Now it’s time to direct your feelings and start collecting evidence. The author of the Reddit post had personally experienced the salary drop, so all they had to do was present that to the interested party – however, if you found out the news from a secondary source, it’s time to play detective and confirm the legitimacy of the info.

The next step is to determine what you want. The netizen wanted their old salary back, but the Negotiate This creator also suggests employees have three numbers ready:

i) The asking price;

ii) The desired price;

ii) The walk-away price.

Next, identify the reasons, and then practice. It’s always good to be prepared for a conversation with your superior, especially when it’s such a crucial one. Write down all of the causes, motivations, and grounds, and you’ll have a better chance of proving your point.

Last but certainly not least, ask! Chances are the majority of you will agree how nerve-racking it is to bring an issue to your boss. Perhaps it’s the power that terrifies you, or maybe you’re just not good at confrontation – the point is, many of us have put off voicing our concerns, but was it ever for the best?

Remember, your personal well-being is your number one priority. If you think you’re being wronged by your workplace, speak out. And if it doesn’t work – start searching for a place that’ll actually appreciate your labor.

