Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Worker Gets Chewed Out By Boss For Spending $20 On Chicken Noodle Soup, So She Costs Them Thousands In Malicious Compliance
33points
Work & Money1 hour ago

Worker Gets Chewed Out By Boss For Spending $20 On Chicken Noodle Soup, So She Costs Them Thousands In Malicious Compliance

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Corporate policies help keep things fair, transparent and standardized across organizations that can employ thousands of people around the world, but we can’t ever forget the human factor. When one person on Reddit was reprimanded for a “generous” tip to waiters who noticed they were sick and took care of them, they decided to stop playing nice and use the company’s own policies to cost it hundreds of dollars.

Actions like these are called “malicious compliance”, and they are a popular and fitting act of revenge when workers are forced – usually against all common sense – to toe the company line. Read on to see how this guy’s story turned out and to see what other stories people shared in response.

Exceptional service often deserves exceptional tips, but gratuities can also lead to problems if you’re on a company-compensated work trip

Image credits: MargJohnsonVA (not the actual photo)

One worker was treated with extraordinary kindness by waiters while on a work trip, but the tip they left as a token of gratitude got them into trouble

Image credits: Kelly (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sebastian_Studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Eureecka

The author stuck around to clarify a few questions that commenters had

Corporate expenses are always a sensitive issue, so plenty of commenters had their own stories and insights to share

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
similarly
similarly
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A corporate policy of a 10% tip? I hate the whole tipping culture, and even I want to burn that company to the ground. A tip for BASIC performance is (and has been for all of my very long life) 15%, and a lot of people now say it should be 20% for a standard tip. A 10% tip means substandard service, and I think I've only ever done that once or twice in my 50+ years, and not since I was young and a lot less sympathetic. I don't think I'd give less than 15% now.

0
0points
reply
POST
similarly
similarly
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A corporate policy of a 10% tip? I hate the whole tipping culture, and even I want to burn that company to the ground. A tip for BASIC performance is (and has been for all of my very long life) 15%, and a lot of people now say it should be 20% for a standard tip. A 10% tip means substandard service, and I think I've only ever done that once or twice in my 50+ years, and not since I was young and a lot less sympathetic. I don't think I'd give less than 15% now.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda