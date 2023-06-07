Worker Gets Chewed Out By Boss For Spending $20 On Chicken Noodle Soup, So She Costs Them Thousands In Malicious Compliance
Corporate policies help keep things fair, transparent and standardized across organizations that can employ thousands of people around the world, but we can’t ever forget the human factor. When one person on Reddit was reprimanded for a “generous” tip to waiters who noticed they were sick and took care of them, they decided to stop playing nice and use the company’s own policies to cost it hundreds of dollars.
Actions like these are called “malicious compliance”, and they are a popular and fitting act of revenge when workers are forced – usually against all common sense – to toe the company line. Read on to see how this guy’s story turned out and to see what other stories people shared in response.
Exceptional service often deserves exceptional tips, but gratuities can also lead to problems if you’re on a company-compensated work trip
Image credits: MargJohnsonVA (not the actual photo)
One worker was treated with extraordinary kindness by waiters while on a work trip, but the tip they left as a token of gratitude got them into trouble
Image credits: Kelly (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sebastian_Studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Eureecka
A corporate policy of a 10% tip? I hate the whole tipping culture, and even I want to burn that company to the ground. A tip for BASIC performance is (and has been for all of my very long life) 15%, and a lot of people now say it should be 20% for a standard tip. A 10% tip means substandard service, and I think I've only ever done that once or twice in my 50+ years, and not since I was young and a lot less sympathetic. I don't think I'd give less than 15% now.
A corporate policy of a 10% tip? I hate the whole tipping culture, and even I want to burn that company to the ground. A tip for BASIC performance is (and has been for all of my very long life) 15%, and a lot of people now say it should be 20% for a standard tip. A 10% tip means substandard service, and I think I've only ever done that once or twice in my 50+ years, and not since I was young and a lot less sympathetic. I don't think I'd give less than 15% now.