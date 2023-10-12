We were wondering if the artists could tell us more about the challenges they faced while creating and promoting "The Life of Sharks". Sophie Hodge told us: “When it comes to challenges, the biggest one for me is keeping up the momentum by making new content! One of the key things that keeps us going is our partnership - we regularly use each other as a sounding board or critique to help hone ideas. We're often switching between being the shark and the pilot fish - who's the idea hunter and who's the supporter?”

Christian also shared his biggest struggles: “Running the social media accounts can be challenging sometimes. We stand up for what we believe in. We're supporters and allies of what we think is important. We're not afraid to make a statement and if people don't like it, maybe our comic is not for them.”