ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddly Bats is back with fresh comics and a brand-new book to brighten up your day. Not familiar with Cuddly Bats? Cuddly Bats is a comic about the adorable bat couple Luna and Shadow. The lovely bat duo, who just love to cuddle, make pizza, and have movie nights together.

Their uplifting and frequently humorous stories will definitely charm you with cuteness and fill your heart with happiness. See more of my comics on Bored Panda by checking out the previous articles.

More info: cuddlybats.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What's This?

What's This? Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Under Control

Under Control Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Win

I Win Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Photo Filter

Photo Filter Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

It's Easy

It's Easy Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Huggy First

Huggy First Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#7

What?

What? Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Boo Boo

Boo Boo Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Couple Bonding Activities

Couple Bonding Activities Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#10

He Said It Again

He Said It Again Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Read My Mind

Read My Mind Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Autumn

Autumn Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Halloween Shopping

Halloween Shopping Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Witchcraft

Witchcraft Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Heart Shower

Heart Shower Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Unflattering

Unflattering Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Miss You

Miss You Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Love You!

I Love You! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Real Spider

Real Spider Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Pizza

Pizza Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Cuddly Bats
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!