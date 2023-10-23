I Draw Comics About A Couple Of Bats In Love, Called “Cuddle Bats”, And Here’s 20 New Pics
Cuddly Bats is back with fresh comics and a brand-new book to brighten up your day. Not familiar with Cuddly Bats? Cuddly Bats is a comic about the adorable bat couple Luna and Shadow. The lovely bat duo, who just love to cuddle, make pizza, and have movie nights together.
Their uplifting and frequently humorous stories will definitely charm you with cuteness and fill your heart with happiness. See more of my comics on Bored Panda by checking out the previous articles.
More info: cuddlybats.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram
These are all so cute 😍😍😍
