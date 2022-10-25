I Make Comics About A Cute Bat Couple (22 New Pics)
Cuddly Bats is a comic about a couple that started its journey in 2020. It takes us into the adorable little world of Luna and Shadow.
The lovely bat duo, who just love to cuddle, make pizza, and have movie nights together, share their heartwarming and often funny stories that will charm you with cuteness and fill your heart with happiness.
Follow Cuddly Bats on social media, where you will find new adventures weekly.
Miss Pumpkin
Cuddly Bats comics are mostly inspired by everyday life, so whenever something cute or funny occurs, it will often trigger an idea for a comic. I always try to write it down right away, even if the whole concept is not fully developed yet. By collecting every idea, even if not perfect, you can prevent having art blocks, because you will always have this collection of ideas waiting for you to complete them. If I would have to choose my favorite comic, I would choose Miss Pumpkin. As someone who really loves combining spooky and cute, I think this comic is a perfect reflection of that. And it's also really nice seeing people smile when Miss Pumpkin changes her facial expression!
Watermelon
Always Return The Love You Have Received
The most fun part of creating these comics is when I play with the facial expressions and emotions of the characters. Luna and Shadow can be pretty different sometimes, so putting the light on their differences and still showing the love and affection between them is the process that always makes me smile.
Spooky Season
I Love Hanging With You
I started my art journey as a graphic designer, but besides that, being a photographer and photo editor. I was also making pencil portraits and designing different characters. Even though this was not related to comics, having experience and knowledge in different art fields can be really helpful. You can work more independently on your projects and not rely on other people's expertise.
Pretending
Creating something that makes you happy can be particularly rewarding. Especially when you see people connecting with your characters, sharing comics with their partners, and remembering those precious moments of their lives. I couldn't ask for anything more from these two little bats. For me, the most challenging thing about being a full-time creator is learning how to take time off. Sometimes you can get so engaged with the project that you simply forget to take breaks, which can cause burnout. So always remember to take care of yourself first.
A Little Longer
I wish I had a relationship like this… (They’re so wholesome and nice!)
I like the art style mostly
Gorgeous and sweet as usual, I love their little adventures :0) x
So cute!
