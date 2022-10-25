Cuddly Bats is a comic about a couple that started its journey in 2020. It takes us into the adorable little world of Luna and Shadow.

The lovely bat duo, who just love to cuddle, make pizza, and have movie nights together, share their heartwarming and often funny stories that will charm you with cuteness and fill your heart with happiness.

Follow Cuddly Bats on social media, where you will find new adventures weekly.

#1

Miss Pumpkin

Miss Pumpkin

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

Tiny children dressed as clowns are a whole extra level of terrifying.

Cuddly Bats comics are mostly inspired by everyday life, so whenever something cute or funny occurs, it will often trigger an idea for a comic. I always try to write it down right away, even if the whole concept is not fully developed yet. By collecting every idea, even if not perfect, you can prevent having art blocks, because you will always have this collection of ideas waiting for you to complete them. If I would have to choose my favorite comic, I would choose Miss Pumpkin. As someone who really loves combining spooky and cute, I think this comic is a perfect reflection of that. And it's also really nice seeing people smile when Miss Pumpkin changes her facial expression!
#2

Watermelon

Watermelon

Cuddly Bats
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
55 minutes ago

the little fat belly lol xx

#3

Always Return The Love You Have Received

Always Return The Love You Have Received

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

High-speed charging

The most fun part of creating these comics is when I play with the facial expressions and emotions of the characters. Luna and Shadow can be pretty different sometimes, so putting the light on their differences and still showing the love and affection between them is the process that always makes me smile.
#4

Spooky Season

Spooky Season

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

Halloween hairbows! I love the tiny skulls!

#5

I Love Hanging With You

I Love Hanging With You

Cuddly Bats
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
54 minutes ago

awwwww

I started my art journey as a graphic designer, but besides that, being a photographer and photo editor. I was also making pencil portraits and designing different characters. Even though this was not related to comics, having experience and knowledge in different art fields can be really helpful. You can work more independently on your projects and not rely on other people's expertise.
#6

A Message

A Message

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh, almost!

#7

Pretending

Pretending

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

My dog must be a fan of horror movies because I hug her and pet her so much when I watch them.

Creating something that makes you happy can be particularly rewarding. Especially when you see people connecting with your characters, sharing comics with their partners, and remembering those precious moments of their lives. I couldn't ask for anything more from these two little bats. For me, the most challenging thing about being a full-time creator is learning how to take time off. Sometimes you can get so engaged with the project that you simply forget to take breaks, which can cause burnout. So always remember to take care of yourself first.
#8

A Little Longer

A Little Longer

Cuddly Bats
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I wish I had a relationship like this… (They’re so wholesome and nice!)

#9

You Always Know How To Make Me Feel Better

You Always Know How To Make Me Feel Better

Cuddly Bats
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
52 minutes ago

awww now we know their names <3

#10

So Tired

So Tired

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

Tomorrow night is always the night I will start exercising.

#11

Oops!

Oops!

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

Doomed forever. There is no coming back from that.

#12

When She Asks Those Questions

When She Asks Those Questions

Cuddly Bats
harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 day ago

That question is always a trap.

#13

Perfect Cuddle

Perfect Cuddle

Cuddly Bats
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Aw! The last part made me giggle.

#14

Shiny

Shiny

Cuddly Bats
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited)

Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiinnnny!

#15

How Much

How Much

Cuddly Bats
Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
14 minutes ago

He loves you thiiiiis much:🦇

#16

Just Happy You Are Here

Just Happy You Are Here

Cuddly Bats
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Still lovely!

#17

It’s Not Always The Place That Matters, But The Person You’re With

It's Not Always The Place That Matters, But The Person You're With

Cuddly Bats
#18

Cuddly Bats
#19

Empty

Empty

Cuddly Bats
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
2 days ago

By one bite she means the rest of it, make her happy and share it.

#20

Which One?

Which One?

Cuddly Bats
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
35 minutes ago

The purple one!

#21

Let's Ignore It

Let's Ignore It

Cuddly Bats
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Yeah! Cuz we have pizza!

#22

I Love You

I Love You

Cuddly Bats
