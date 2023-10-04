ADVERTISEMENT

I make these comic strips for fun. My goal has been to write one every week. I try to make each comic into a little story with (hopefully) an unexpected twist at the end. Most of them stand alone but some have a story arc that goes through several strips.

More Potholes

KatyBComics
I used to write short stories for fun and I would doodle in the margins. The stories turned into more drawing than writing and so I switched to making comics.

The birds emerged from the doodles and I stuck with them because I am terrible at drawing people! The birds have some attributes of birds, but really, they are stand-ins for humans.
Chatter

KatyBComics
KatyBComics
I especially like the comic with the beanies flying away because (I hope) it has an unexpected ending.
Potholes

KatyBComics
Visors

KatyBComics
Ditto
Ditto
1 day ago

I love the little curl on the duck's head, so cute :D

I stick to a schedule. I join an online writing session every morning whether I feel like it or not. I use a random word generator as a prompt for ideas. The idea usually ends up having nothing to do with the original word, though. The slowest part for me is the drawing. I'm super slow at drawing.

Flowers

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago

This is oddly heartwarming - as well as an amusing play on words.

Hair

KatyBComics
I show the comics to my friends and family and when there is a laugh or snicker, that is all it takes to keep me motivated.
Hungry

KatyBComics
Singing

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago

I love how they're still smiling at the end regardless though; it's admirable to admit when you've been outplayed and give credit where it's due without being jealous or frustrated over it.

Beanies

KatyBComics
The View

KatyBComics
Crack 1

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago

Noooo! (Also I second what Cheryl said; that's some great eye movement!)

Crack 2

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago (edited)

Jeez that one's a little psychopath! Keep a close eye on them Dad!

Bling

KatyBComics
Password

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago

I can relate - although you probably shouldn't tell others your passwords XD

Crack 3

KatyBComics
Water 1

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago

Yep, that's kid logic for you; that said aren't ducks naturally attracted to water? What happened to him?

Tips

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago (edited)

Not sure what he was eating off - looks like a notice board or something, and as for that coin that's an absolute unit of a coin - quite literally bigger than her head. She'd make more money smelting it down and just selling it - although that said that does apply to a fair few coins these days.

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago (edited)

Duck: Hello Mr spider Duck: Come to join me friend? Duck: What are you doing?? Duck: :(

The Fly

KatyBComics
Ditto
Ditto
1 day ago

Hey is heart was in the right place and thats what counts...I guess the spider's stomach is gonna be in the right place too...oh no.

Listening

KatyBComics
Attitude

KatyBComics
Ideas

KatyBComics
Water 2

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago (edited)

I'm trying to work out if the sharks are actually there and he's just being reassured or if he really is imagining them and this is just a joke about parents being worriers and always imagining the worst. Perhaps it is deliberately vague so we can interpret it either way? And either way it is amusing to a degree, so that would make sense...

Stubborn

KatyBComics
Heavy Beak

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago (edited)

I would also recommend not sleeping in a tree - or actually more specifically - not sleeping in a bendy and thin branch barely thicker than your average stick. And sleeping standing up for that matter is not advisable especially in those conditions!

Security

KatyBComics
Zip

KatyBComics
Sabre
Sabre
1 day ago

I've seen weirder things - one day after swimming in the sea I found a flat fish in my shoe - it was one of those tight-fitting shoes that you get with wetsuits as well; I have no idea how it managed to get in there. Thankfully it survived the ordeal though and I managed to get it back to the sea in time :)

