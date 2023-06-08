I love mixing up the sagas with real-life events. The character of Thrand has been on my mind for 18 years now. The man he's based on passed away a couple of years ago, but his memory stays strong. I made this partially to honor his outlandish personality, and partially to warn about people like him. I hope to explore him more later; he has a lot more to say and a lot more hatred to spew out. I hope you enjoy these devilish adventures; please do let me know if there's a character you want to see more of. If the comics go out of order because of upvoting (... or downvoting) worry not, I wrote them so that they stand alone as well!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#2

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#3

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#4

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#5

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#6

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#7

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#8

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#9

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#10

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#12

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#13

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#14

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#15

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#16

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST
#17

An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding Turned Grave Robbing

Report

0points
RealMundiRiki
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!