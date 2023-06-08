I love mixing up the sagas with real-life events. The character of Thrand has been on my mind for 18 years now. The man he's based on passed away a couple of years ago, but his memory stays strong. I made this partially to honor his outlandish personality, and partially to warn about people like him. I hope to explore him more later; he has a lot more to say and a lot more hatred to spew out. I hope you enjoy these devilish adventures; please do let me know if there's a character you want to see more of. If the comics go out of order because of upvoting (... or downvoting) worry not, I wrote them so that they stand alone as well!

