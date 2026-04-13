Coachella Performer Forced To Run Off Stage After Suffering Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

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Swedish pop star Cobrah suffered a jaw-dropping wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Coachella.

On Sunday (April 12), the electro pop artist took to the Gobi stage in a daring bodysuit with a structured fit.

Midway through her performance, her top suddenly burst open, leaving festivalgoers stunned.

The wardrobe mishap reportedly occurred in seconds. One concertgoer wrote that Cobrah appeared to be adjusting her outfit before she quickly ran offstage.

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Highlights Swedish musician Cobrah suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her bodysuit burst open at Coachella's Gobi stage.

Fans praised Cobrah's professionalism, saying she "put on such a stellar show" and showed "10/10 showmanship."

Cobrah seemingly joked about the incident in a social media post featuring photos from the performance.

Singer Cobrah stunned fans at Coachella when her bodysuit suddenly burst open mid-performance



Image credits: Cobrah

According to Billboard, the malfunction coincidentally happened while Cobrah was performing Hit Girl off her new album, Torn.

“I was jaw on the floor,” one fan posted on Reddit about the blink-and-you-miss it moment, while another shared, “We were so shocked and felt so bad.”

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After the awkward moment, the singer returned to the stage wearing an oversized black T-shirt over the same bodysuit.



Image credits: Cobrah

She later changed into a black br* and continued her performance as if nothing had happened, inviting special guest Grimes to perform their new song, Sign from God.

Reacting to the unexpected interruption, fans praised Cobrah’s professionalism and noted that she had “handled it very well.”



The wardrobe malfunction prompted her to run offstage

Image credits: The New York Post

“She had a great recovery, actually turned it into a moment,” one user shared.

“I felt so bad for her!!! I was impressed with how she handled it though,” agreed another fan.

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“She did such a great job and put on such a stellar show in spite of it! 10/10 showmanship,” a Reddit user posted.

Billboard noted that Cobrah’s show “went flawlessly” after the mishap, with the electro pop star performing “danceable banger after banger from her new record.”

Image credits: Cobrah

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While many fans believed the wardrobe malfunction was genuine, some skeptical viewers speculated that it might have been an intentional move to generate buzz for the artist.

The 29-year-old singer, born Clara Christensen, draws more than 1.5 million monthly streams on Spotify. Her most popular song is Brand New B**ch, which has amassed more than 44 million listens.



The electro pop musician resumed the show seamlessly



Image credits: Cobrah

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Taking to social media, Cobrah seemingly referenced the Coachella mishap, sharing multiple photos from the show with the caption, “S*ck my t*ts Coachella I’ll be back for you!”

Before she released music, Cobrah worked as a primary school music teacher.

She released her debut song, IDFKA, in 2018.

Image credits: Cobrah

Cobrah will likely modify her wardrobe (or do a double-check on all pieces before she hits the stage) as she is due to perform again at the 02 Forum in London on Wednesday (April 15).

For those who don’t know, Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, which began in 1999. The popular festival usually attracts around 125,000 people per day.

The first weekend of this year’s Coachella began on April 10, and the festival is set to end on April 19.

Cobrah showed her professionalism and even joked about her wardrobe mishap on social media



Image credits: Cobrah

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Image credits: Cobrah

Cobrah’s incident comes after a wardrobe mishap involving a woman named Michelle Dang Le ended up being featured in an advert for the festival.

“When you’re featured in a Coachella commercial but no one catches your wardrobe malfunction,” Dang Le captioned a video of the embarrassing moment.

As the camera panned over the influencer, she raised her arms up to dance, and one half of a stick-on br* she was wearing under her crop top suddenly came loose, sliding out from under her shirt.

Coachella, one of the most famous music festivals in the world, draws around 125,000 attendees per day



Image credits: Cobrah

Dang Le tagged the festival’s account and wrote in the caption: “@coachella explain yourself.”

Still, the most talked-about moment from the festival so far came from headliner Justin Bieber, who divided opinions with his stripped-down show, which included the star singing over his own YouTube videos.

The Canadian superstar performed some of his hits from his teenage years, such as Baby, Beauty and a Beat, That Should Be Me, and Favorite Girl.

Image credits: Cobrah

Bieber sat in front of a laptop, whose screen was projected onto a large screen on stage, and searched for each music video on YouTube. After hitting “play,” he sang over his own voice.

The 32-year-old was widely criticized, with his performance being compared to a karaoke session. Meanwhile, others defended the pop star, arguing that the show was intimate and preferable to a larger production with dancers and elaborate scenery.