CNN’s Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Sara Sidner from CNN has shared many stories about people facing tough times and finding a positive outlook on life. However, it wasn’t until she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer that she truly understood the importance of appreciating the simple act of breathing.

The 51-year-old CNN anchor shared the news that she is currently getting treatment for stage 3 breast cancer during “CNN News Central,” the show she co-hosts. Sidner mentioned that she’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past two months and has plans for radiation therapy and a double mastectomy in her treatment journey.

Sidner informed viewers about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. She began by sharing the statistical likelihood, stating that one in eight women may experience this disease. She admitted, “I am that one in 8 in my group of friends.”

“I have never been sick a single day in my life. I don’t smoke, I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family. And yet, here I am, with stage three breast cancer. It’s hard to say it out loud,” she spoke.

“Phase three is no longer a death sentence for the vast majority of women. But it is a reality that shocked my system when I started researching more about breast cancer”

“Something I didn’t know before this diagnosis. If you are a black woman, you are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women… 41%. So, to all my black, white and brown sisters, please, for the love of God, get mammograms every year. Do self-examinations, try to detect it before me,” Sidner shared.

In her talk, the news anchor talked about how having the illness changed the way she sees life

She now values every moment and enjoys being with the people around her

“Here’s something I never, ever could have predicted would happen to me. I have thanked cancer for choosing me. I’m learning that no matter what hell we go through in life, I’m still madly in love with this life, and the mere fact of being alive makes me feel really different now,” the TV presenter spoke while holding back tears.

“I’m happier because I don’t get stressed over stupid things that used to bother me”

“Now, every day I breathe, I can celebrate that I am still here with you”

“I’m here with my coworkers, my colleagues, my family. And I can love and cry and laugh and hope, and that, dear friends, is enough,” Sidner concluded.

