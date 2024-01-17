Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer
Health

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Hidrėlėy
Sara Sidner from CNN has shared many stories about people facing tough times and finding a positive outlook on life. However, it wasn't until she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer that she truly understood the importance of appreciating the simple act of breathing.

The 51-year-old CNN anchor shared the news that she is currently getting treatment for stage 3 breast cancer during "CNN News Central," the show she co-hosts. Sidner mentioned that she's been undergoing chemotherapy for the past two months and has plans for radiation therapy and a double mastectomy in her treatment journey.

More info: Instagram

During the CNN News Central broadcast in the U.S., Sara Sidner revealed live that she has been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

Sidner informed viewers about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. She began by sharing the statistical likelihood, stating that one in eight women may experience this disease. She admitted, "I am that one in 8 in my group of friends."

"I have never been sick a single day in my life. I don't smoke, I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family. And yet, here I am, with stage three breast cancer. It's hard to say it out loud," she spoke.

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

"Phase three is no longer a death sentence for the vast majority of women. But it is a reality that shocked my system when I started researching more about breast cancer"

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

"Something I didn't know before this diagnosis. If you are a black woman, you are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women… 41%. So, to all my black, white and brown sisters, please, for the love of God, get mammograms every year. Do self-examinations, try to detect it before me," Sidner shared.

In her talk, the news anchor talked about how having the illness changed the way she sees life

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

She now values every moment and enjoys being with the people around her

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

"Here's something I never, ever could have predicted would happen to me. I have thanked cancer for choosing me. I'm learning that no matter what hell we go through in life, I'm still madly in love with this life, and the mere fact of being alive makes me feel really different now," the TV presenter spoke while holding back tears.

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

"I'm happier because I don't get stressed over stupid things that used to bother me"

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

"Now, every day I breathe, I can celebrate that I am still here with you"

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

"I'm here with my coworkers, my colleagues, my family. And I can love and cry and laugh and hope, and that, dear friends, is enough," Sidner concluded.

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

CNN's Sara Sidner Shares That She Is Getting Treatment For Advanced Breast Cancer

Image credits: sarasidnertv

Sidner reveals that she has stage 3 breast cancer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sidner (@sarasidnertv)


Video credits: sarasidnertv

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

