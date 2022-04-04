Spring is a beautiful season in the Netherlands. Every year, there are many different flowers to see and photograph. You might know me for my many years of photographing tulips. But there are so many more beautiful flowers to see in the Netherlands!

This photo series shows frozen flowers on the morning of Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Betuwe area of the Netherlands, which is famous for its fruit trees. Special thanks to local Betuwe photographers that photograph this beautiful sight every year, in particular Ronald Verwijs, who pushed me to come and see (and photograph) it.

#1

Awaken

Awaken

Plum blossoms awakens two hours after sunrise by the first sunlight under a blue sky.

43points
Albert
POST
During spring, we occasionally get some very cold nights here with temperatures dropping way below zero. When that happens, fruit growers spray all of their fruit trees with water during the night and early morning. This actually protects flowers, the opposite of what you would expect. Sleepless nights for the fruit growers, but beautiful frozen flowers in the morning. The water freezes around the flowers and buds and gives a protective layer for the ‘real’ destructive frost. In the morning, the water unfreezes from the first sunlight, and most flowers awaken untouched! The frozen water around the flowers gives a magical effect!
#2

Water Spray

Water Spray

Water spray constantly spraying the little flower buds of pear blossoms, making the water freeze around them and also causing beautiful ice pinnacles below them.

42points
Albert
POST
#3

Red Dots

Red Dots

The little red flower buds are apple blossoms.

37points
Albert
POST
I'm a 37-year-old photographer from The Netherlands. I am known for my extreme passion for landscape photography, always wanting to plan unique shots. Volcanos, Solar Eclipses, I've done it all. 

My work has been published in the biggest media channels in the world, like Time, Huffington Post, Daily Mail, National Geographic and so on. I am addicted to landscape photography and capturing the beauty of the world. Next to photography, I am specialized in design, motion graphics, video, audio, and basically everything that has anything to do with media as I have a Master's Degree in Multimedia & Entertainment technology.
#4

Asleep

Asleep

Here you can see how the water bulbs are still thick as this was photographed before the sun rose with temperatures still way below zero. The ice is crystal clear as you can see the little flower bud right through it.

34points
Albert
POST
#5

Apple Buds

Apple Buds

I really liked the contrast between the red buds and the crystal clear ice created by the water. The red really makes it pop through the ice.

24points
Albert
POST
#6

Tie

Tie

Sometimes the ice creates spectacular structures around the flowers. In this case, it looks like a tie!

23points
Albert
POST
#7

Orchard

Orchard

A wider view of the trees getting sprayed by the water with the first light of the day.

23points
Albert
POST
most likely not human
most likely not human
Community Member
1 year ago

as am amateur photographer, I really love all of these

2
2points
reply
#8

Apple Baby

Apple Baby

Super close up of an apple blossom bud in its very early stage.

23points
Albert
POST
most likely not human
most likely not human
Community Member
1 year ago

this reminds me of those resin flower jewelry charms people wear, so pretty!!

4
4points
reply
#9

In Peace

In Peace

Getting very close to the little apple blossom buds where you can see how they are ‘in peace’ in their little shell of frozen water.

22points
Albert
POST
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago

And when the ice thaws, the buds go on to blossom!

1
1point
reply
#10

Frozen Half

Frozen Half

Taken more than 2 hours after sunset when this water bulb melted halfway, exposing the flower the sun unharmed.

22points
Albert
POST
#11

Red Icycles

Red Icycles

A slightly wider view of the apple blossoms.

22points
Albert
POST
#12

Frozen Flower

Frozen Flower

Frozen blossoms, that actually look like just one flower on itself with the frozen structure.

20points
Albert
POST
Teresa Stabler
Teresa Stabler
Community Member
1 year ago

It's remarkable how each one gets encapsulated instead of it just being one big blob of ice.

3
3points
reply
#13

Frozen Duo

Frozen Duo

Two flowers that awaken from their melted ice.

16points
Albert
POST
James Draper
James Draper
Community Member
1 year ago

great picture ...I loved seeing this picture.

2
2points
reply
