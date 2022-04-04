1k+views
13 Close-Up Photos Of Frozen Flowers That I Took
Spring is a beautiful season in the Netherlands. Every year, there are many different flowers to see and photograph. You might know me for my many years of photographing tulips. But there are so many more beautiful flowers to see in the Netherlands!
This photo series shows frozen flowers on the morning of Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Betuwe area of the Netherlands, which is famous for its fruit trees. Special thanks to local Betuwe photographers that photograph this beautiful sight every year, in particular Ronald Verwijs, who pushed me to come and see (and photograph) it.
Awaken
Plum blossoms awakens two hours after sunrise by the first sunlight under a blue sky.
During spring, we occasionally get some very cold nights here with temperatures dropping way below zero. When that happens, fruit growers spray all of their fruit trees with water during the night and early morning. This actually protects flowers, the opposite of what you would expect. Sleepless nights for the fruit growers, but beautiful frozen flowers in the morning. The water freezes around the flowers and buds and gives a protective layer for the ‘real’ destructive frost. In the morning, the water unfreezes from the first sunlight, and most flowers awaken untouched! The frozen water around the flowers gives a magical effect!
Water Spray
Water spray constantly spraying the little flower buds of pear blossoms, making the water freeze around them and also causing beautiful ice pinnacles below them.
Red Dots
The little red flower buds are apple blossoms.
I'm a 37-year-old photographer from The Netherlands. I am known for my extreme passion for landscape photography, always wanting to plan unique shots. Volcanos, Solar Eclipses, I've done it all.
My work has been published in the biggest media channels in the world, like Time, Huffington Post, Daily Mail, National Geographic and so on. I am addicted to landscape photography and capturing the beauty of the world. Next to photography, I am specialized in design, motion graphics, video, audio, and basically everything that has anything to do with media as I have a Master's Degree in Multimedia & Entertainment technology.
Asleep
Here you can see how the water bulbs are still thick as this was photographed before the sun rose with temperatures still way below zero. The ice is crystal clear as you can see the little flower bud right through it.
Apple Buds
I really liked the contrast between the red buds and the crystal clear ice created by the water. The red really makes it pop through the ice.
Tie
Sometimes the ice creates spectacular structures around the flowers. In this case, it looks like a tie!
Orchard
A wider view of the trees getting sprayed by the water with the first light of the day.
as am amateur photographer, I really love all of these
Apple Baby
Super close up of an apple blossom bud in its very early stage.
this reminds me of those resin flower jewelry charms people wear, so pretty!!
In Peace
Getting very close to the little apple blossom buds where you can see how they are ‘in peace’ in their little shell of frozen water.
Frozen Half
Taken more than 2 hours after sunset when this water bulb melted halfway, exposing the flower the sun unharmed.
Red Icycles
A slightly wider view of the apple blossoms.
Frozen Flower
Frozen blossoms, that actually look like just one flower on itself with the frozen structure.
It's remarkable how each one gets encapsulated instead of it just being one big blob of ice.
Frozen Duo
Two flowers that awaken from their melted ice.
Very beautiful. Thank you!
Thank you for sharing! These Photos are very beautiful and amazing!
These photos are amazing. I didn't know that they were actually sprayed with water to get frozen, today I learned something new. Thanks for sharing.
