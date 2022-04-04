Spring is a beautiful season in the Netherlands. Every year, there are many different flowers to see and photograph. You might know me for my many years of photographing tulips. But there are so many more beautiful flowers to see in the Netherlands!

This photo series shows frozen flowers on the morning of Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Betuwe area of the Netherlands, which is famous for its fruit trees. Special thanks to local Betuwe photographers that photograph this beautiful sight every year, in particular Ronald Verwijs, who pushed me to come and see (and photograph) it.

