“Did I Hurt Her In A Past Life?”: Restaurant-Goer Encounters Hostile Waitress, Gets Some Revenge
Oftentimes, picky eaters get the short end of the stick in a restaurant. After all, it’s a business that operates in a specific way to make a profit. But there is a pretty big difference between just asking for an ingredient or two to be excluded versus requesting an entire recipe be overhauled.
This is why one internet user was taken aback when their request to have a burger without lettuce and tomato was just repeatedly dismissed by a waitress. So after receiving their order with everything they specifically requested be taken off, OP hatched a devious little plan to give the belligerent waitress a taste of her own medicine.
Asking for a dish to be slightly altered is common enough at a restaurant
But one patron came across a waitress who refused to listen to their request, so they came up with a plan
OP added a few updates later
And addressed some comments about being a picky eater
I prefer Burgerking to Macdonalds as BK make a point of the customer being able to omit certain ingredients. i have a very nasty allergy to leaf veg causing severe intestinal cramps and the runs if I eat them so no lettuce or any other greens for me. I love tomatoes, pickles etc. I have not encountered that problem but if i do find that lettuce is on my burger or whatever I pick it off or if on a plated meal I scrape it off to one side of the plate and do not eat it. I salute the poster for how they got their own back with a paltry tip on a worn out 1 Dollar Bill and with the unwanted items on top of it. Bravo!
