Professor Tastes His Own Medicine After He Instructed Lab Assistant To Clean Up Only After All Of The Students Left

It always sucks when you figure out a way to do things more efficiently, benefiting everyone around, and… Someone complains and you’re suddenly forced to do things the old way. The lame way. The my-way-was-way-better way. Ugh.

In today’s malicious compliance story, the exact same thing happened. Except this time around, the teller of the story decided she wouldn’t put up with being disrespected and underappreciated.

It’s so embarrassing to be shouted at in a work environment, yet it happens far more often than it should

The poster was working as a teaching assistant at university and they would clean up the lab while another assistant and the prof would answer students’ questions

When the poster missed a question because she was working, she was shouted at by the prof and told to clean up only once there were no students in class

The poster complied, causing the prof and assistant major delays, and on top of that, she couldn’t return to help because of university regulations

The poster is a Master’s student, working as a Teaching Assistant (TA), helping out on a lab course with a lot of set-up and cleanup. She would clean up at the end of lectures, when only some students would be left, still asking questions, which could be answered by the prof and another TA.

Once, she missed a question from a student while doing cleanup and the prof snapped and yelled at her. This prompted OP to stop cleaning up during the lectures, which would slow everything down, making the prof and other TA stay on for way longer than usual.

The prof said that OP could start cleaning up during the lectures again, but she had already used up all of her extra hours for the semester and wouldn’t be helping.

In the comments, the poster said that the look on the professor’s face when he realized that he’d be getting no more help from the poster was priceless. The other TA was pretty useless, being on his phone, taking to lab techs, and dozing off in general.

A smart thing the poster did was report the hours of work she put in and because they couldn’t exceed 65 hours of work per term, that meant that she would be off the hook with this rude professor. The other TA had done no such thing, so he was left cleaning up for the rest of the semester.

Being underappreciated sucks in any environment. If it’s at home, you’ll start feuding with your siblings and parents, eventually leading to huge conflicts and long stretches of no talking. At work, you’ll start despising your coworkers and eventually your job, which will tank efficiency and job satisfaction of everyone surrounding the drama.

If you think you may be unappreciated at work, but are unsure, Indeed has a couple of pointers. You may be unappreciated if you: receive a lot of negative feedback, but rarely any praise, you don’t get a lot of feedback on large projects, if other people take credit for your work or if you feel like others are getting praised and promoted, while you’re being left behind.

Harvard Business Review has a couple of tips to help you broadcast the things that you do in order to get the recognition and praise you deserve.

Before you start, you have to make sure that you’re being realistic. You should evaluate whether the things that you’re doing are somehow extraordinary and noticeable. Do people have a chance to see your work somewhere? If you’re unsure about these things, you could ask a colleague you respect to tell you how they see things.

The next step would be talking to your boss. You may ask them about your performance and what you could do to improve or have your work noticed more. You may also want to give your boss a short list of your recent achievements, to put things into perspective.

You should also make sure that you recognize the work of others. When you do this, others will also be more likely to appreciate you as well and recognize your achievements in turn.

Finally, if you cannot get recognition from others, be sure to adequately evaluate yourself and recognize your achievement. It’s important to be able to validate yourself internally, rather than externally, as it’s a more reliable and stable form of recognition.

The poster’s story made a splash on Reddit, collecting nearly 14k views in about a day. It also got 275 comments, in which people supported the poster, resonating with the frustration of not being appreciated and even humiliated in front of others. Have stories of pro revenge in academic or work settings of yourself? Type ‘em up in the comments!

The commenters celebrated the poster’s story, saying that the prof got what he deserved

