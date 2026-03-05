Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Is Hurting”: Cillian Murphy’s Appearance Ignites Heated Debate Over How He’s Aged
Cillian Murphy in a dark coat at a nighttime event, sparking debate over how he has aged and his appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“He Is Hurting”: Cillian Murphy’s Appearance Ignites Heated Debate Over How He’s Aged

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A “before and after” comparison of Cillian Murphy is gaining traction on social media, as fans debate the Irish actor’s changing appearance over a 13-year period.

The left photo on the post shared by Complex Pop Culture shows a long-haired Murphy with a V-neck and cardigan, a picture taken at the Peaky Blinders premiere in 2013.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A “before and after” comparison of Cillian Murphy is going viral as fans debate how much the actor’s appearance has changed.
    • The post contrasts a photo from the 2013 premiere of 'Peaky Blinders' with a recent image from the premiere of 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.'
    • Approaching 50, Murphy said middle age has made him reflect on time and focusing on being a good husband and father.

    As Cillian Murphy made his Peaky Blinders comeback, many fans focused on his appearance rather than his film
    Cillian Murphy wearing a patterned coat and dark shirt at an event, sparking debate about how he’s aged.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, on the right is an image of the actor with short hair and a suit, captured at the Peaky Blinders film premiere this month.

    “How old is he? 13 years difference can really age a person this much?” one user asked on X.

    “Yea so that’s what happens to people who don’t inject stuff into their bodies. They age,” replied someone else.

    Another person chimed in, “He is 50 years old. I don’t think you would look half as good at his age.”

    Side-by-side images of Cillian Murphy showing noticeable changes in appearance over the years sparking aging debate

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images / Fred Duval/FilmMagic

    Meanwhile, other fans complimented the 49-year-old actor’s looks, saying he “aged like fine wine.”

    “He’s even better looking now. Love the coat!” agreed another.

    “Looks d*ad inside in both pictures,” a separate viewer quipped, while another echoed, “He is hurting.”

    Murphy has made it very clear that he doesn’t care about Hollywood fame. Known for his reserved personality, he has little interest in the exposure that inevitably comes with being a famous actor.

    Murphy started working on the crime drama as Thomas Shelby in 2013Cillian Murphy seated in a black blazer and shirt against a dark background, sparking debate over how he’s aged.

    Image credits: HeyUGuys/YouTube

    “Being a personality is not what I am good at,” the Oscar winner recently told The Times of London, before modestly adding, “I’m an incredibly average person, really.”

    “Existing in this world? Talking about yourself, going on f***ing red carpets? It’s not healthy if you start to believe this s**t, and I’m really bad at it, too.”

    Murphy lives near Dublin rather than in Hollywood and keeps most of his friends outside the film industry. Emily Blunt, his Oppenheimer co-star, labeled him “the best actor in the world and the worst celebrity in the world.”

    Cillian Murphy with a concerned expression sparking debate over how he’s aged and his current appearance.

    Cillian Murphy's recent appearance sparks heated debate on how he has aged, showing a noticeably different look.

    Cillian Murphy in a navy suit and striped shirt posing at an event sparking debate over how he has aged.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The Cork native, who will turn 50 in May, reflected on the milestone birthday, sharing that he’s at a “really interesting” stage of his life. The thought of the new decade has also made him value his loved ones and his time more.

    “Middle age is really interesting,” Murphy told The Times in his profile, published last Saturday (February 28). “You’ve had children and been successful and then hit this certain age and think, ‘All right, this is the first time I’ve got less time left than I’ve had so far on this planet.’”

    The Oppenheimer star said he’s focused on valuing the time he spends with his family as he turns 50
    Cillian Murphy speaking against a red background, wearing a dark sweater, sparking debate about his aging appearance.

    Image credits: GQ

    He added, “So I do think, ‘Well, what do I do now?’ Hopefully, I can just be a reasonable dad and husband, and then, when it comes, still take the work incredibly seriously. Most of the time, I’m at home, walking the dog.”

    The Dunkirk star has been married to Irish visual artist Yvonne McGuinness since 2004. The couple has two sons, Malachy and Aran.

    Image credits: ymcgprojects/Instagram

    Comment about a man’s bone structure in a discussion related to Cillian Murphy’s appearance and how he has aged.

    Cillian Murphy in a casual outfit with short hair, sparking debate over how he’s aged and his current appearance.

    Murphy reprised his famous role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, set to be released on Netflix on March 20.

    The film is a continuation of the crime series Peaky Blinders, which follows a criminal group in Birmingham, England, in the aftermath of the First World War. The successful show premiered in 2013 and concluded in 2022.

    “I was 35 when we started and 48 when we made the film,” Murphy said. “I’ve played Tommy for over a quarter of my life, moving from being a youngish man right into the teeth of middle age. It’s incredibly rewarding seeing everybody around you get older.”

    Murphy was recently linked to the upcoming Harry Potter series and James Bond film
    Cillian Murphy dressed in vintage attire outdoors, sparking debate over his appearance and how he has aged.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The film, set amid World War II, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, and Sophie Rundle.

    Though countless fans don’t think twice before naming the series as their all-time favorite, Murphy recalled that Peaky Blinderswasn’t an instant hit.

    “People thought that it was OK, but its second series was when it really clicked, and people are still discovering it,” he told the British newspaper, suggesting that TV shows are more likely to age better than films.

    “A film will come and be hot or not and then it’s gone. But TV? It’s like a novel — people find it.”

    Cillian Murphy looking serious in a dark turtleneck, sparking debate about his appearance and aging.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Over the past years, Murphy has played many dark, psychologically complex characters, including the physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons, a traumatized British naval officer, and the leader of a crime family.

    Some fans suspected that he would soon add Lord Voldemort to his résumé by starring in the upcoming Harry Potter series, produced by HBO in partnership with Warner Bros. Even Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the villain in the original films, said Murphy would be a “very good” choice.

    Comment text discussing Cillian Murphy’s appearance and how opinions vary on how he has aged over the years.

    However, Murphy clarified that he’s “categorically not” playing Harry Potter’s nemesis.

    Speaking with Extra, the Inception actor further debunked claims that he would be playing James Bond after a new 007 movie was confirmed.

    Asked about the speculation surrounding the role, Murphy simply replied, “I’m kind of busy.”

    Fans commented on the recent red carpet photos from Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders premiere
    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Cillian Murphy’s appearance sparking a heated debate about how he’s aged.

    Image credits: zutshiii

    Tweet discussing the heated debate over Cillian Murphy’s appearance and how he has aged over 13 years.

    Image credits: Xtrapressure_

    Cillian Murphy with a serious expression, sparking discussion about his appearance and how he has aged.

    Image credits: ccmfoos

    Tweet discussing Cillian Murphy’s appearance and the heated debate about how he has aged over time.

    Image credits: ayo__lani

    Cillian Murphy seen with a concerned appearance, sparking a heated debate over how he’s aged.

    Image credits: aashtthaa

    Social media reaction highlighting heated debate over Cillian Murphy’s appearance and how he has aged.

    Image credits: signonrita

    Tweet response praising Cillian Murphy’s appearance, sparking debate about how he has aged.

    Image credits: ethandavismerde

    Tweet discussing opinions on Cillian Murphy’s appearance and how he has aged, sparking a heated debate online.

    Image credits: Jeanoxndra

    Tweet by user Lizzie praising Cillian Murphy’s appearance and coat, sparking debate over how he’s aged.

    Image credits: Lizziesaurus

    Comment on a social media post discussing Cillian Murphy's appearance and the debate over how he’s aged.

    Cillian Murphy with a serious expression, sparking debate over his appearance and how he has aged visibly.

    Comment praising Cillian Murphy’s appearance and how he looks more interesting with age in a discussion about how he’s aged.

    Text post expressing admiration for Cillian Murphy’s changed appearance, sparking debate on how he’s aged.

    Cillian Murphy looking serious in a casual outfit, sparking debate over how he’s aged and his current appearance.

    Comment highlighting opinions on Cillian Murphy’s appearance and aging discussed in an online debate forum.

    Cillian Murphy with a serious expression, sparking debate online about how he’s aged and his current appearance.

    Comment discussing Cillian Murphy’s appearance and opinions on how he has aged naturally and plastic surgery.

    Cillian Murphy looking noticeably aged sparking debate over his appearance and how he has aged in recent years.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
