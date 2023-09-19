Hello! My name is Talmadge and I’m happy to share some of my cartoons with you. With a nod to Shintoism, Zanyee is a world where everything is alive and anything can happen. Zanyee is a single-panel cartoon that shows a snapshot of a moment in time. I feel the humor of my cartoons comes from putting a twist on a relatable situation and watching it come to life through the perspectives of different characters. I have always admired single-panel cartoons; one panel to hit, or miss, the joke. But either way it is quick... no dancing around. I love that a single piece of art can give you an entire story leading up to and beyond the snapshot of time you are viewing within a universe.

The Scholastic Book Fair was my introduction into comics. Heathcliff, Marmaduke, Garfield, Ziggy, Family Circus, B.C., Beetle Bailey, and Peanuts... those were my first influences. As I got older, I started to gravitate towards different comics like Bloom County and Calvin and Hobbes. However, the cartoon that resonated with me the most was The Far Side by Gary Larson. His book, The Prehistory of The Far Side, taught me everything I know about creating cartoons.

I was lucky enough to create cartoons for my high school newspaper, as well as my college newspapers, but after graduation my cartoons were sidelined for a bit. Life took over and all my cartoons stayed in a suitcase under a bed for 20 years. Then, in 2016, I got myself an iPad and an Apple Pencil and sparks started to fly. I grabbed the old suitcase from under the bed and digitized my cartoons. I went from paper and Pigma pens to iPad and Pixelmator and I haven’t stopped creating cartoons ever since. I find myself constantly amazed by the options the digital format provides. There are endless creative possibilities, all in the hopes of sending some giggles out into the universe. I hope you enjoy Zanyee.

More info: Instagram | zanyee.com