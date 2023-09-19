Hello! My name is Talmadge and I’m happy to share some of my cartoons with you. With a nod to Shintoism, Zanyee is a world where everything is alive and anything can happen. Zanyee is a single-panel cartoon that shows a snapshot of a moment in time. I feel the humor of my cartoons comes from putting a twist on a relatable situation and watching it come to life through the perspectives of different characters. I have always admired single-panel cartoons; one panel to hit, or miss, the joke. But either way it is quick... no dancing around. I love that a single piece of art can give you an entire story leading up to and beyond the snapshot of time you are viewing within a universe.

The Scholastic Book Fair was my introduction into comics. Heathcliff, Marmaduke, Garfield, Ziggy, Family Circus, B.C., Beetle Bailey, and Peanuts... those were my first influences. As I got older, I started to gravitate towards different comics like Bloom County and Calvin and Hobbes. However, the cartoon that resonated with me the most was The Far Side by Gary Larson. His book, The Prehistory of The Far Side, taught me everything I know about creating cartoons.

I was lucky enough to create cartoons for my high school newspaper, as well as my college newspapers, but after graduation my cartoons were sidelined for a bit. Life took over and all my cartoons stayed in a suitcase under a bed for 20 years. Then, in 2016, I got myself an iPad and an Apple Pencil and sparks started to fly. I grabbed the old suitcase from under the bed and digitized my cartoons. I went from paper and Pigma pens to iPad and Pixelmator and I haven’t stopped creating cartoons ever since. I find myself constantly amazed by the options the digital format provides. There are endless creative possibilities, all in the hopes of sending some giggles out into the universe. I hope you enjoy Zanyee.

More info: Instagram | zanyee.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The flashing USB stick

Report

8points
Talmadge
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait! This is just a stickup.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

I was lucky enough to create cartoons for my high school newspaper, as well as my college newspapers, but after graduation my cartoons were sidelined for a bit. Life took over and all my cartoons stayed in a suitcase under a bed for 20 years. Then, in 2016, I got myself an iPad and an Apple Pencil and sparks started to fly. I grabbed the old suitcase from under the bed and digitized my cartoons. I went from paper and Pigma pens to iPad and Pixelmator and I haven’t stopped creating cartoons ever since. I find myself constantly amazed by the options the digital format provides. There are endless creative possibilities, all in the hopes of sending some giggles out into the universe. I hope you enjoy Zanyee.
#2

A pair of socks

Report

8points
Talmadge
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're my sole mate. Don't sound so defeeted!

1
1point
reply
#3

Prehistoric men with a rock

Report

7points
Talmadge
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy on the left appears stoned.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Part of the fun in creating a single-panel cartoon is watching an idea go from a random thought to a finished product. I have never been very good at forcing an idea, I just let them happen. Most of my ideas for cartoons happen right before I fall asleep or when I let my mind wander a bit. That’s not to say the idea is fully formed, it tends to get refined as the cartoon does. Once I start drawing my ‘toons they go through multiple rough drafts and sometimes I feel like I’m sculpting rather than drawing. Trying to reshape and move objects around to fit in the panel, and after all that I never really feel a cartoon is done. I don’t know if I have ever felt any of my cartoons are truly finished, but with each one I reach a point where I feel it’s complete enough and it’s time to move on to creating the next one.
#4

A man in hell surrounded by devils

Report

7points
Talmadge
POST
#5

A hamburger and a cow

Report

6points
Talmadge
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

My cartoons tend to have a word play or a twist on a very mundane daily activity, but thrown into a completely different context. They highlight what we as humans do every day without even thinking about it. I enjoy the moment when a character has an epiphany in a situation, for better or for worse. That shock of realizing something has always made me chuckle, in any form of entertainment. Watching a character come to the realization of events unfolding around them is my favorite.
#6

Jagermeister and other drinks

Report

6points
Talmadge
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only when this guy is the only one left to drink.

1
1point
reply
#7

Numerous chefs in the kitchen

Report

5points
Talmadge
POST
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Too many cooks spoil the broth".

0
0points
reply

With Zanyee my hope is to always add a few giggles to the world. I feel laughter has become a bit underrated and it is easy to get overwhelmed with the negativity around us. To me, laughter has an energy that it puts off and affects us and those around us in such a positive way. I find it so satisfying when I see one of my ‘toons being shared among people. I used to cut out cartoons from newspapers that reminded me of a friend and send it to them, using humor and laughter as a way to connect with others. When I create, that is what I’m hoping to send out into the world.
#8

Superheroes And Raid

Report

5points
Talmadge
POST
#9

Bird wants to eat the roadkill

Report

5points
Talmadge
POST

Creating cartoons is a boundless medium. There are no rules to your style or voice, my cartoons are a mash up of things that I grew up with. My art style is a combination of Jim Henson’s Muppets and 1980s after-school animated shows, but my style has definitely evolved throughout the years. When starting with cartooning, I think it’s important to give yourself grace, try things out, feel what works, and don’t push your creativity into a place that feels like it does not fit. Make yourself happy with your work before you worry about others’ opinions, and once you are there, it is time to start showing off your creation. It also helps to follow and interact with other artists that you like so you can build relationships and communities.
#10

Three skeletons battling

Report

4points
Talmadge
POST
#11

A kid before the high basket

Report

3points
Talmadge
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

All shades of lipstick

Report

3points
Talmadge
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

Pirates on the ship

Report

2points
Talmadge
POST
#14

Star Wars Empire

Report

2points
Talmadge
POST
#15

The Enterprise mission

Report

2points
Talmadge
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... and beam down some Viagra!

0
0points
reply
#16

The Nutcracker on the boxing ring

Report

1point
Talmadge
POST
#17

Pencils in the office

Report

1point
Talmadge
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but this one is actually super meaningful. Don't burn yourself out!

0
0points
reply
#18

Caterpilar around the human remains

Report

1point
Talmadge
POST
#19

Vampire feeding on the man

Report

1point
Talmadge
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!