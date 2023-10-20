ADVERTISEMENT

The reasons why modern-day dating sucks so much are plentiful and a lot of it is, of course, related to dating apps. For one, they are giving us too much choice while at the same time not enough good matches. This leaves many overwhelmed but still starving for meaningful connections.

Then, there are all the problems that are related to texting. Ghosting, quickly losing interest in a conversation, not being able to convey emotion or get into a conversational flow through a screen.

Throw in some instant gratification and an otherwise already hectic schedule and voila— you have just created an awful dating experience. So awful, in fact, that almost 80% of singles report that they are experiencing dating burnout.

If you’re already in that 80%, the list of examples below will only make you feel worse about it. That is why Bored Panda contacted Lilian Czolbe, a relational coach and an author of a web series on online dating, to get some tips on how to navigate today’s dating scene.