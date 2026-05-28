Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chilling Discovery In France Leads To Arrest Of Two Teens After Boy Is Found With Towel Around Neck
Rescue team in France preparing for water search after chilling discovery leads to arrest of two teens.
Crime, Society

Chilling Discovery In France Leads To Arrest Of Two Teens After Boy Is Found With Towel Around Neck

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

32

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Rennes, a town 350 km northeast of Paris, was left reeling over the weekend after an 11-year-old boy lost his life along the Vilaine River. 

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the case, though prosecutors have not revealed their identities or their relationship to the victim.

France’s organized and specialized crime division is now handling the investigation, citing the unusual circumstances in which the youth’s body was found — with a wet towel around his neck.

Highlights
  • Two teenagers were arrested after an 11-year-old boy was found deceased near the Vilaine River in Rennes, France.
  • Both locals and netizens have expressed shock over the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the boy’s body reportedly found with a wet towel wrapped around his neck.
  • France has grappled with teen violence for years, with former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal condemning the trend in 2024.

Netizens have urged authorities to deliver uncompromising justice, with one writing, “We need a life for a life.”

RELATED:

    A disturbing discovery along the Vilaine River resulted in the arrest of two teenagers in France

    Scenic river canal in France with boats and buildings on a sunny day

    Image credits: Thanh Ly/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This article discusses violence involving minors that may be upsetting to some readers. 

    A fisherman heard a child’s screams along the Vilaine waterway at approximately 4:40 pm on Sunday, May 24.

    He alerted emergency services without any delay, and firefighters arrived at the scene by 4:50 pm.

    After finding a young boy lying motionless, the team made desperate attempts to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

    Yellow police crime scene tape on mossy ground at a French crime scene

    Image credits: Siobhan Howerton/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    Law enforcement took over the case and swiftly launched a homicide investigation, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy at his home on Monday. 

    According to Rennes prosecutor Frédéric Teillet, a 15-year-old girl voluntarily appeared at the police station for questioning. 

    He informed that the teens were “seen with the victim at the scene on the afternoon of the incident.”

    Online comment expressing confusion about French crime case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment criticizing French justice system for lenient youth sentences

    Local media reported that the boy’s mother had been searching for him at the time the riverside ordeal unfolded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He had told her he was going fishing in the area with a friend.

    Forensic team investigating a crime scene by a river in France

    Image credits: M6 Info/YouTube

    According to authorities, the area where he lost his life was “wooded” and “at the foot of several apartment buildings.”

    None of the residents sensed anything unusual before the tragedy, with a 57-year-old named Stephane telling Agence France-Presse she “can’t believe” a child was subjected to high-degree violence nearby.

    Aerial view of location marked for body discovery in France crime scene

    Image credits: M6 Info/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s a real shock. It’s a quiet neighborhood, not far from the center. I’ve never been bothered,” said another resident in her 30s.

    “The circumstances that led to the d**th have yet to be established,” the prosecutor said.

    Pictures circulating from the crime scene show a tent set up with investigators donning personal protective equipment (PPE), while divers plunged into the river to assist in the probe.

    The tragedy in Rennes coincided with another fatal confrontation involving teenagers over the weekend

    User comment discussing responsibility of teens aged 15 and 16 in crime case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment demanding prison for teens aged 15 and 16 in France crime case

    A 17-year-old admitted to fatally stabbing a fellow teenager over a row provoked by a girl rejecting his TikTok contact request on Saturday, May 23.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The violence unfolded at a camping site in the town of Villevaudé on the outskirts of Paris.

    A heated telephone call was recorded between the teen and the girl on the day of the incident, during which he was reprimanded by the boyfriend of the girl’s close friend and challenged to a fight.

    Canal and apartment buildings near location of boy found with towel in France

    Image credits: Sharjah24 News/YouTube

    Prosecutor Jean-Michel Bladier revealed in a statement that the latter was set upon by two individuals at the camp, where he suffered a fatal wound to the chest.

    The suspect, identified by witnesses, was arrested the same day after he turned up at the emergency ward of a Paris suburban hospital with a knife wound on his hand that he claimed he had caused by accident.

    Emergency rescue van parked near crime scene in France involving teens

    Image credits: Sharjah24 News/YouTube

    The suspect claimed he “lost his head and did not intend to k*ll,” per Bladier.

    He had a previous criminal record for violence against an older relative and for weapon possession.

    Comment on lack of education and violence related to the chilling discovery in France

    Comment on teenage criminals related to chilling discovery in France arrest

    He was arraigned in court in Meaux, near Paris, on Monday on the charge of premeditated homicide.

    The suspect’s accomplice at the camping site is yet to be determined.

    France has long been battling youth violence, with the spike strongly condemned by the prime minister in 2024

    Rescue divers preparing at water site during chilling discovery in France investigation

    Image credits: Sharjah24 News/YouTube

    Shemseddine, a 15-year-old schoolboy, was fatally beaten by peers outside his school in Viry-Châtillon, France’s Essonne region, in April 2024.

    Speaking in the town, then-French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal called the “a**iction of adolescents to violence” concerning, adding, “There are twice as many adolescents involved in a**ault cases, four times more in d**g trafficking, and seven times more in armed robberies than the general population.”

    Teen suspect in handcuffs after arrest related to chilling discovery in France

    Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    He called on authorities to curb the trend. 

    Measures implemented included expanding compulsory school attendance to all days of the week, from 8 am to 6 pm.

    “In the day, the place to be is at school, to work, and to learn,” he said.

    Comment on child strangling tragedy linked to chilling discovery in France

    Social media post expressing concern about extreme youth violence problem

    Parents, according to him, also needed to take more responsibility, warning that their disruptive wards would have sanctions marked on their final grades.

    Attal also floated the possibility of children, in exceptional cases, being denied the right to minority treatment.

    Hand holding smartphone displaying TikTok app logo on screen

    Image credits: greenwish _/Pexels (Notthe actual image)

    The present-day situation, however, has led netizens to suggest the country needs to do more to curb violence among teens.

    “Kids m**dering kids is getting out of hand. Schools need to address this seriously, with police helping kids understand the consequences of their action” one wrote.

    “Horrific,” a social media remarked about the demise of the 11-year-old

    Tweet reacting to shocking news about poor child with sadness emoji

    Image credits: pamsgray79

    Tweet expressing heartbreak with broken heart emoji

    Image credits: diheppy

    Tweet lamenting poor little boy with crying and broken heart emojis

    Image credits: jcocodixie

    Tweet about tragic child case needing investigation and justice in France discovery

    Image credits: x22Report110

    Tweet expressing sadness and rest in peace for boy in France chilling discovery

    Image credits: CarlaCotterell

    Tweet describing the incident in France as horrific in chilling discovery

    Image credits: Fetes2022

    Tweet with crying emojis reacting to chilling discovery and arrest in France

    Image credits: Abus_Rituel200

    Tweet offering rest in peace for boy in chilling France discovery

    Image credits: takapirulainen

    Tweet commenting on arrest of two teens in France after boy found with towel around neck

    Image credits: John73016119961

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    32

    0

    32

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT