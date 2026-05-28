Chilling Discovery In France Leads To Arrest Of Two Teens After Boy Is Found With Towel Around Neck

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Rennes, a town 350 km northeast of Paris, was left reeling over the weekend after an 11-year-old boy lost his life along the Vilaine River.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the case, though prosecutors have not revealed their identities or their relationship to the victim.

France’s organized and specialized crime division is now handling the investigation, citing the unusual circumstances in which the youth’s body was found — with a wet towel around his neck.

Highlights Two teenagers were arrested after an 11-year-old boy was found deceased near the Vilaine River in Rennes, France.

Both locals and netizens have expressed shock over the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the boy’s body reportedly found with a wet towel wrapped around his neck.

France has grappled with teen violence for years, with former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal condemning the trend in 2024.

Netizens have urged authorities to deliver uncompromising justice, with one writing, “We need a life for a life.”

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A disturbing discovery along the Vilaine River resulted in the arrest of two teenagers in France

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This article discusses violence involving minors that may be upsetting to some readers.

A fisherman heard a child’s screams along the Vilaine waterway at approximately 4:40 pm on Sunday, May 24.

He alerted emergency services without any delay, and firefighters arrived at the scene by 4:50 pm.

After finding a young boy lying motionless, the team made desperate attempts to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Image credits: Siobhan Howerton/Pexels (Not the actual image)

Law enforcement took over the case and swiftly launched a homicide investigation, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy at his home on Monday.

According to Rennes prosecutor Frédéric Teillet, a 15-year-old girl voluntarily appeared at the police station for questioning.

He informed that the teens were “seen with the victim at the scene on the afternoon of the incident.”

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Local media reported that the boy’s mother had been searching for him at the time the riverside ordeal unfolded.

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He had told her he was going fishing in the area with a friend.

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According to authorities, the area where he lost his life was “wooded” and “at the foot of several apartment buildings.”

None of the residents sensed anything unusual before the tragedy, with a 57-year-old named Stephane telling Agence France-Presse she “can’t believe” a child was subjected to high-degree violence nearby.

Image credits: M6 Info/YouTube

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“It’s a real shock. It’s a quiet neighborhood, not far from the center. I’ve never been bothered,” said another resident in her 30s.

“The circumstances that led to the d**th have yet to be established,” the prosecutor said.

Pictures circulating from the crime scene show a tent set up with investigators donning personal protective equipment (PPE), while divers plunged into the river to assist in the probe.

The tragedy in Rennes coincided with another fatal confrontation involving teenagers over the weekend

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A 17-year-old admitted to fatally stabbing a fellow teenager over a row provoked by a girl rejecting his TikTok contact request on Saturday, May 23.

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The violence unfolded at a camping site in the town of Villevaudé on the outskirts of Paris.

A heated telephone call was recorded between the teen and the girl on the day of the incident, during which he was reprimanded by the boyfriend of the girl’s close friend and challenged to a fight.

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Prosecutor Jean-Michel Bladier revealed in a statement that the latter was set upon by two individuals at the camp, where he suffered a fatal wound to the chest.

The suspect, identified by witnesses, was arrested the same day after he turned up at the emergency ward of a Paris suburban hospital with a knife wound on his hand that he claimed he had caused by accident.

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The suspect claimed he “lost his head and did not intend to k*ll,” per Bladier.

He had a previous criminal record for violence against an older relative and for weapon possession.

He was arraigned in court in Meaux, near Paris, on Monday on the charge of premeditated homicide.

The suspect’s accomplice at the camping site is yet to be determined.

France has long been battling youth violence, with the spike strongly condemned by the prime minister in 2024

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Shemseddine, a 15-year-old schoolboy, was fatally beaten by peers outside his school in Viry-Châtillon, France’s Essonne region, in April 2024.

Speaking in the town, then-French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal called the “a**iction of adolescents to violence” concerning, adding, “There are twice as many adolescents involved in a**ault cases, four times more in d**g trafficking, and seven times more in armed robberies than the general population.”

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He called on authorities to curb the trend.

Measures implemented included expanding compulsory school attendance to all days of the week, from 8 am to 6 pm.

“In the day, the place to be is at school, to work, and to learn,” he said.

Parents, according to him, also needed to take more responsibility, warning that their disruptive wards would have sanctions marked on their final grades.

Attal also floated the possibility of children, in exceptional cases, being denied the right to minority treatment.

Image credits: greenwish _/Pexels (Notthe actual image)

The present-day situation, however, has led netizens to suggest the country needs to do more to curb violence among teens.

“Kids m**dering kids is getting out of hand. Schools need to address this seriously, with police helping kids understand the consequences of their action” one wrote.

“Horrific,” a social media remarked about the demise of the 11-year-old

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