“The Knife Slipped”: Guy Ends Up In ER After Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

There’s always that one person… The class clown. The prankster. The guy that turns everything into a joke, at the expense of others. And while some pranks can be funny, others can backfire and go horribly wrong.

A man’s attempt to scare his sister-in-law for laughs has landed him in the emergency room. She wasn’t expecting someone to jump out at her while she was holding a kitchen knife and what was meant to be a practical joke has left a deep wound, quite literally. The woman says she’s now being blamed for “overreacting.”

What would you do if the kitchen lights suddenly went out and someone ran towards you?

This woman reacted without thinking, not realizing that she was about to stab her prankster BIL

Play stupid games, learn stupid lessons…

Some pranks are funny. Others are just plain stupid and can have very serious, if not fatal, consequences. There are endless news reports of people landing in the hospital, jail, or even a coffin, after practical jokes went horribly wrong.

In May this year, an Australian comedian became the butt of his own joke after a disgusting coffee bean prank backfired. Michael Brookhouse cooked up a plan to eat a bunch of coffee beans, digest them, and pass them out the ‘other side.’

The man thought he would have them cleaned and get them made into coffee, which he would then serve to his friends. Brookhouse shared footage of him swallowing the beans on social media.

“This is the plan, I eat the coffee beans, I s*** the coffee beans, I wash the coffee beans. I make the coffee, then I feed the coffee to my friends,” he told his followers. “It’s a prank and I’m gonna get as many people as I can. We’re gonna start digesting the coffee. I cannot crunch it, I must swallow it. Now we let it digest.”

But things didn’t go quite as planned.

A day later, he posted an update, revealing that the beans had “clogged him up.” The comedian ended up being rushed to hospital and having surgery after it was found that the beans had caused a severe blockage in his intestines.

“We just got the x-ray back and there are so many coffee beans so now I’m in the minor procedure room and they’re gonna give me gas and then do something and I’m terrified,” he said from his hospital bed.

After the procedure, a doctor was filmed saying they took out a “ton of beans” from his insides.

Instead of a coffee date, applause and hysterical laughter, Brookhouse received backlash from his fans, who went as far as calling him a “clueless idiot.”

”That was the worst week of my life,” the prankster admitted. “Don’t eat coffee beans.”

Why scaring someone as a prank isn’t as funny as you might think

When it comes to scaring someone for laughs, you might want to think twice. Apart from possibly getting injured yourself (or worse) if they mistake you for an attacker, you could do them some serious harm.

“Jumpscares can trigger a fight-or-flight response, leading to increased heart rate and potential injuries,” warns the Ispira Health site. “Those with underlying health conditions, such as heart problems or anxiety disorders, are particularly vulnerable to emergencies like heart attacks and panic attacks.”

The bottom line? Not everything is as funny as you might think.

“Before engaging in pranks, consider the risks and the health of those involved,” advises Dr. Richard Hendrix, an Urgent Care physician at Inspira. “It’s crucial to strike a balance between humor and safety to ensure everyone can enjoy a good laugh without compromising their well-being.”

Go ahead and be the class clown but use some common sense while you’re at it. It might just make the difference between life and death.

“What joke?” Many people felt the prankster should have known better

