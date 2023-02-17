Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral
People

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Remember those perfect attendance awards they would give out sometimes in school? Did you know they are still alive and kicking? On the surface, it does sort of seem like a participation award and not anything alarming. Until you remember how often kids get sick. So to get this award, you would have to come in no matter how ill you are that day.

TikToker and educator, the Speech Prof shared his surprise that at his son’s school, they were still giving out awards for not missing any classes. He went viral for asking a very pertinent question, namely, why have we learned zero lessons from the pandemic and are still incentivizing kids to come to school sick?

Schools often give out awards to different students for achievements like best reader and funniest jokester. Somehow, the perfect attendance award is still around

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Image credits: speechprof

A Dad shared his disbelief that schools would incentivize never missing class even though we now know the risks

“My son won an award for being a good reader. And at that ceremony, they also gave out perfect attendance awards. And I was like, ‘How? How are we still doing this after what we just went through and are still going through?”

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Image credits: speechprof

He wonders what is the lesson kids are taking away from this award

“How are we rewarding students for something that’s beyond their control?’ And I realize that it all comes down to funding, but in the current state of the world we live in, should we really be encouraging parents to send their sick kids to school? Is that the message we should be sending? Or should we be rewarding the students that are responsible citizens for staying home when they’re ill, instead of coming to school and getting their classmates sick? Because what’s the lesson that we’re teaching children? That they should feel guilty for getting sick that they’re somehow less than? They’re not worthy of an award? Simply because they caught a cold?”

Image credits: Taylor Flowe (not the actual photo)

You can watch the dad’s full video here

@speechprof #stitch with @jayrscottyy can we get rid of perfect attendance awards? #parentsoftiktok #stayhome #gettingsick ♬ original sound – The Speech Prof

Commenters agreed that schools really ought to stop and how this award punishes disabled children

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Share your thoughts
just_a_demiboy_panda
just_a_demiboy_panda
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I always wanted one, but my school didn't have religious holidays off.

Jiska Veldhuizen
Jiska Veldhuizen
Community Member
21 minutes ago

This seems such an American thing to hand out awards to a bunch of kids. Growing up in the Netherlands we were never given awards for anything!

i_like_boats
i_like_boats
Community Member
2 minutes ago

What’s with the classist, racist and white supremacist comment up there? That guy might be going a bit far

