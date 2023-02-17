Dad Calls Out Schools For Still Having Perfect Attendance Awards, Goes Viral

Remember those perfect attendance awards they would give out sometimes in school? Did you know they are still alive and kicking? On the surface, it does sort of seem like a participation award and not anything alarming. Until you remember how often kids get sick. So to get this award, you would have to come in no matter how ill you are that day.

TikToker and educator, the Speech Prof shared his surprise that at his son’s school, they were still giving out awards for not missing any classes. He went viral for asking a very pertinent question, namely, why have we learned zero lessons from the pandemic and are still incentivizing kids to come to school sick?

Schools often give out awards to different students for achievements like best reader and funniest jokester. Somehow, the perfect attendance award is still around

Image credits: speechprof

A Dad shared his disbelief that schools would incentivize never missing class even though we now know the risks

“My son won an award for being a good reader. And at that ceremony, they also gave out perfect attendance awards. And I was like, ‘How? How are we still doing this after what we just went through and are still going through?”

Image credits: speechprof

He wonders what is the lesson kids are taking away from this award

“How are we rewarding students for something that’s beyond their control?’ And I realize that it all comes down to funding, but in the current state of the world we live in, should we really be encouraging parents to send their sick kids to school? Is that the message we should be sending? Or should we be rewarding the students that are responsible citizens for staying home when they’re ill, instead of coming to school and getting their classmates sick? Because what’s the lesson that we’re teaching children? That they should feel guilty for getting sick that they’re somehow less than? They’re not worthy of an award? Simply because they caught a cold?”

Image credits: Taylor Flowe (not the actual photo)

You can watch the dad’s full video here

Commenters agreed that schools really ought to stop and how this award punishes disabled children