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While some people prefer to stay child-free, others want kids so badly that they feel incomplete if this wish doesn’t come true. It’s really heartbreaking to hear stories about couples struggling with infertility, when all they ever wanted was children. The realization can almost crush their spirit.

Even these two lovebirds were devastated after finding out that the woman could not have kids. However, the guy was exhausted from supporting his depressed wife, who refused to leave her bed even after 7 months. Read on to uncover whether they were able to resolve the issue!

More info: Reddit

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Finding out that they are infertile can be extremely heartbreaking for women who really wanted kids

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s wife slipped into depression after finding out she was infertile, and he was exhausted as she couldn’t get past it, even after 7 months

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As she rejected all his attempts to help, the poster contemplated divorce, but netizens advised him to express himself

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They were able to sympathize with both of them and said that the poster needed to communicate with his wife properly

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster wrote a letter just as netizens had advised him to, and they both broke down into tears after she read it

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Image credits: wifeneedshelp123

Moreover, she agreed to go to therapy, and they were also planning a vacation to Japan, which made him very happy

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares the tragic news that rocked his marriage. When he and his wife found out that she couldn’t have kids, they were shattered. She quit her job, cried in bed, and watched Netflix all day, while he tried to do everything to support her. The fellow also looked after the household, despite working full-time, and even took care of her.

However, it started to bother him when this continued for 7 months straight, as he was exhausted. Whenever he suggested anything like therapy, adoption, moving near her parents, getting a pet, or even going on vacation, she immediately shut him down. The tired husband just couldn’t take it anymore and started to wonder if divorce was the only solution for them.

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After he vented online, netizens couldn’t help but feel sorry for OP and his wife. It was a really tough situation for both of them, so people advised writing her a letter. That’s exactly what OP did, as he poured all his thoughts into it. He also promised to work through it together, and she broke down in tears after reading it. Even he had a meltdown, and the two held each other for a long time.

The best part was that his wife finally decided to go to therapy, and the poster was really proud of her. Moreover, she was planning their trip, and he was happy to see her old self that he had fallen in love with. OP also updated that after their trip, they were going for counseling and planning to get a dog. Although things were still shaky, he was glad for this change.

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, large numbers of people are affected by infertility in their lifetime, according to a report published by the World Health Organization. It elaborates that, “Around 17.5% of the adult population – roughly 1 in 6 worldwide – experience infertility. It can cause significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being.”

The truth is that infertility can be like hitting rock bottom for some. Research emphasizes that such women may face severe physical, emotional, and psychological challenges. Moreover, they may also experience a sense of loss of control and planning of life with high stress and anxiety. No wonder the woman could barely leave her bed due to her struggles.

Netizens couldn’t help but sympathize with both of them. Even the poor poster must have been worn out emotionally and physically. Experts also highlight that living with a spouse who is struggling with depression can make a person feel stressed, helpless, and frustrated. This just proves why the poster felt like divorce was the only way to resolve the issue.

However, the update made netizens happy that he decided to stay and work through things. Ultimately, they loved each other, and all they needed was proper communication and a willingness to seek help. Don’t you agree? What are your thoughts about the story? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to type away in the comments section!

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Netizens were delighted to receive such a heartwarming update, and many applauded him for standing by his wife

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