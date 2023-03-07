Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A “Day In The Life” Series As A Childfree Woman
29points
People, Social Issues1 hour ago

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A “Day In The Life” Series As A Childfree Woman

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

In recent years, there has been a growing number of women who have been vocal about remaining child-free. The reasons behind their choice vary, but common ones are concerns about financial stability, the desire to focus on personal interests and careers, and broader things like overpopulation.

39-year-old Vancouver-based photographer and artist Jackie Dives is one of these advocates. In addition to her creative work, Jackie uses social media to break the ice and invite the public to talk about (not) having children.

Photographer Jackie Dives has made a conscious decision not to have kids

Image credits: Jackie Dives Photo

To normalize the discussion about this choice, she runs a TikTok vlog series

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

Here’s an example of  ‘A Day in a Life of a Child-free Woman’

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

Here’s the entire video

@jackiedives When my partner left our relationship after 5 years because he wanted to have a baby, I knew I didn’t want to be a parent, but I felt lost because I had no examples of what my life could look like. This is what a happy childfree life can look like. #childfreebychoice ♬ original sound – Jackie Dives

“You can live a childfree life that is not lonely”

@jackiedives You can live a childfree life that is not lonely. #childfreebychoice #artistsoftiktok #solotravel #solotravelwoman ♬ Sunshine – WIRA

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedivesphoto

Recently, another TikToker, Maelen S., turned to the platform, asking: “If you are [in your] 40s and up and a woman or even a woman with a partner who has gone their entire life childless (on purpose), please tell me what your life is like now”

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

And Jackie provided an honest answer, explaining why it’s important to talk about the subject

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Image credits: jackiedives

“I often get in s**t on TikTok for saying, like, this is how a childfree person does XYZ or this is a day in the life of a childfree person. People are like, “Why do you need to put in there that you’re child-free? What difference does it make?” And the reason I do that is because I want women, like the person who I’m stitching, to see what a life without children can look like.”

“I’m 39, and I’m child-free. My experience of being childfree was that when my partner decided that he wanted to have children, we’d been together for five years, and he actually left our relationship. So I had to decide very sure that I was willing to let my partner go in exchange for living a child-free life.”

The woman revealed that she even ended a relationship because of her decision

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

“I really loved my partner a lot. And a lot of people were telling me that it was crazy to let him go and not just have a baby with him. I knew in my heart and in my gut that I didn’t want to be a parent. But after we separated, it was really hard for me to visualize what my life would look like.”

“I could see what my life would look like if he and I had stayed together, I would be with him, and we’d have a house and a baby and a family and like, great in-laws and a white picket fence, the whole thing. But because we are never shown examples in media or pop culture about what it looks like to be a woman who doesn’t have children, I had no idea what my life would look like if I didn’t go down the path that everyone expected me to go down.”

Jackie wishes there was more representation of child-free women

Image credits: freestocks (not the actual photo)

“It felt really lonely and strange. And I had to go seek out other women who had also made that choice. So that’s why I always say in my videos, this is what a day in the life of a childfree artist looks like, because I want women who don’t want to have kids to have an example of what your life can look like.”

@jackiedives #stitch with @Maelen S. women are shown one way to live their life because entertainment media never features childfree narratives. #childfree ♬ original sound – Jackie Dives

People on TikTok are really thankful for her content, since they agree there’s not enough positive light shed on this particular group

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Many also share their own experiences

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

TikToker Tries To Normalize The Decision To Not Have Kids By Creating A "Day In The Life" Series As A Childfree Woman

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's so late to the train. There have been at least two millions similar posts.

4
4points
reply
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's starting to be as boring as people who continously post images and videos of their children. Not having children is OK, you don't need to demonstrate anything against the society.

2
2points
reply
B-b-bird
B-b-bird
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like a lot of women don't want children, but they give in because of wishes of their partner and parents. Sad that women contribute their life and dreams, to make wishes and dreams of other come true. At the end no one is appreciating it anyway. And no, your children will not be visiting often when you are in retirement home. Once you are in there - you are in there.

2
2points
reply
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It depends on how your culture and family are built. If you expect your children to leave home at 18 and never come back, this will be the nature of the relationship. I hope I will have a regular, growing relation with my children as they will grow up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's so late to the train. There have been at least two millions similar posts.

4
4points
reply
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's starting to be as boring as people who continously post images and videos of their children. Not having children is OK, you don't need to demonstrate anything against the society.

2
2points
reply
B-b-bird
B-b-bird
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like a lot of women don't want children, but they give in because of wishes of their partner and parents. Sad that women contribute their life and dreams, to make wishes and dreams of other come true. At the end no one is appreciating it anyway. And no, your children will not be visiting often when you are in retirement home. Once you are in there - you are in there.

2
2points
reply
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It depends on how your culture and family are built. If you expect your children to leave home at 18 and never come back, this will be the nature of the relationship. I hope I will have a regular, growing relation with my children as they will grow up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda