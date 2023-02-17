Chelsea Handler’s Comic Video ‘Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman’ Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience
To be a happy parent or a happy childfree person? It is pretty weird, of course, that at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, we still continue to massively ask this particular question, although the correct answer is quite obvious – this is a personal matter for everyone, and the key word here is “happy”.
And still, adherents of one or another point of view still continue to insist on their own, and the most striking manifestations are massively discussed, only raising the degree of debate. Even if it is quite obvious that some of these manifestos are just a clever satire of the opposite viewpoint.
For example, recently famous American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler recorded a parody video that almost instantly became absolutely viral. 34.8M views, nearly 122K likes, a heated discussion in the comments and a lot of celebs reacting – in general, an excellent punch towards the conservative public.
Famous American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler recently made a parody video about her childfree lifestyle and the internet was very divided over it
“I get ready for a busy day of doing whatever the [hell] I feel like”
“This is a day in the life of a childless woman. I wake up at 6am. I remember that I have no kids to take to school. So I take an edible, [play with myself] and go back to sleep. I wake up at 12:30pm and get ready for a busy day of doing whatever the [hell] I feel like. I put on my most impractical and stylish shoes, since I won’t be chasing a child around the grocery store.”
“The weightlessness of my existence has granted me superhuman powers”
“I go to my favorite spot in Paris to grab a croissant. I do a meditation session on the plane since I have no screaming kids, allowing me all the time in the world to become enlightened. The weightlessness of my existence has granted me superhuman powers. I teleport myself back home, then I get ready for a night out with whatever hot guy I met on Raya that morning.”
“It’s amazing what you can do when you have this much free time”
“I call up a babysitter and tell her that I don’t need her since I still don’t have kids. Now it’s time for a workout. So I hit Mount Everest for a quick climb. I invent a time machine, go back in time and [end] Hitler. Crazy bastard. It’s amazing what you can do when you have this much free time. And that’s a day in the life of a childless woman.”
It’s not to say that this was Handler’s most outstanding performance, but if you’ve seen a lot of rather monotonous TikTok videos from happy moms talking about how they spend their day, then you have to admit that it was quite funny. And if one of the goals was to trigger some of those conservative guys, then the author definitely achieved this goal!
Literally immediately, such prominent representatives of the right-wing conservative public as political observers Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro took up arms against Chelsea Handler. Of course, neither one nor the other noticed any humor in her video, and for lack of other arguments, both relatively quickly turned to personal insults.
Attacks on Chelsea Handler’s appearance or personal achievements – this is the maximum “argument” from Mr. Carlson or Mr. Shapiro, completely unwilling to notice that this is essentially a harmless comedy sketch. Actually, what Chelsea’s critics have said is pretty sufficient for a successful lawsuit, but Handler literally destroyed her opponents in a response video, recalling, for instance, her six New York Times best-selling books and an impressive amount in her bank account. Enough to be considered ‘a boss girl’, right?
Of course, Chelsea Handler loves and knows how to shock the audience – just remember her recent topless skiing trip on her own birthday. On the other hand, the results of the studies are damn convincing – more and more adults in the contemporary world are choosing to stay childfree, and at the same time feel happy. For example, about a quarter of people surveyed in a recent research by Michigan State University psychologists admitted that they consciously made the decision for themselves not to have kids – and are quite happy with it.
“After controlling for demographic characteristics, we found no differences in life satisfaction and limited differences in personality traits between child-free individuals and parents, not-yet-parents, or childless individuals,” Zachary Neal, associate professor in MSU’s department of psychology and on of the research authors, says. “We also found that child-free individuals were more liberal than parents, and that people who aren’t child-free felt substantially less warm towards child-free individuals.”
However, the comments on Twitter were split between both harmless and quite aggressive ones. And if Handler’s supporters mostly just laughed at the funny video and drew their opponents’ attention to it, then many of them were outraged, calling the video ‘propaganda of the childfree lifestyle’. Well, I don’t know – personally, as a dad of three, I was heartily happy for Chelsea Handler, but at the same time, no amount of propaganda will make me less happy when I look at my kids. In the end, it doesn’t matter who you are, as long as you simply enjoy your life.
Massive online (and offline as well) debate ensued with people either avidly siding with Chelsea, or criticizing her with all their anger and wit
Online Moms for 20 Years: OMG being a mom is so hard somebody give me a medal and acknowledge how hard my life is Child Free Woman: My life is easier Online Moms: No not like that
It's not moms being all buthurt about this. It's (mostly) men. I'm willing to bet that every one of the angry men complain about this video and insisting parenthood is the most besest thing ever left 90% of the hard work of parenting to their kids moms.
I noticed that it was mostly men griping. I wonder if those are the ones BP chose, or it really is mostly men? I suspect the latter.
I notice a lot of women whining that men commented.
Lmao this is exactly it. I have 2 young kids and thought it was hilarious. But I don't get butt hurt over most things
Conservatives AND progressives get butt hurt over silly things. Progs still can't stop whining JK Rowling said men can't menstruate.
@ChestRockwell24, why do you have a pórno handle?
Also, what was the point of this comment? Was it meant as some sort of gotcha? Not sure I get the point lol.
It's from Boogie Nights. I love the name "Chest Rockwell".
The funny thing is Chelsea doesn't seem happy. She seems like a deeply depressed person who continues to insist to everyone she is totally happy alone.
Why? Because she is not dancing around like a disney princess? Sure she is somewhat cynical but she might be happier than people that always gush about their social life/family/what ever.
Cuz she felt the need to make this video
You’re just projecting your own unhappiness onto her.
Your response boils down to "NO YOU!!!!!". Like a child.
Ahhh yes, I’m a child. Not the guy who won’t stop bitching, whining, and complaining about a total stranger’s life choices. Grow up.
I mean yeah, you're the child. You guys are bitching about the response to her, how is that any better, son? She made her life choices public, it's fair game to comment. It's also still hilarious to see her trash other peoples looks. Clearly has no mirrors.
I think I speak for all of us when I say, f**k off Chest. We get it, you hate women and anyone who is happy with their life choices.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
By this logic, Chelsea hates men lol.
Wow. Lots of triggered posts up there over what amounts to satire. Even if it wasn't satire...lots of triggered posts. I have a child, but I have friends who are child free. We each have found happiness and fulfillment, and the real thing I'm proud of: we respect each other's choices.
All these "you'll die alone" people --- so they just get kids as nurses for their dying days? How will that work even work out? So many broken families going no contact for decades... The happiest old folks I know were just socially active in their middle age and built up a large group of friends their age and younger, and those drop by. Not all of them had children.
Nursing homes are filled with people whose kids never bother to visit. This delusional "benefit" does not hold up once you factor in the total cost (monetary & emotional) of children.
It's true she wont die alone, she'll have a bottle of vodka and xanax to keep her company.
More than you’ll have after your children abandon you once they realize what a piece of s**t you are.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Dave's are always such angry little d***s.
He thinks he is white knighting her, it's hilarious.
Aww you made a friend! It’s not white knighting, I don’t really care about Chelsea Handler. You’re just a f*****g pathetic loser.
Aww, swing and a miss kiddo!
You’re right, “kiddo” no woman would ever dare get near that diseased little thing you call a penis so no way you’ll ever have children. And thank god, you’d be a worse parent than you are a person. You’d probably call your adult daughter a whore for kissing her own husband.
Now you're thinking about my penis? Hilarious. Call my daughter a whore for kissing her husband? Yep because that is exactly the same as calling Handler trash for bragging about getting 3 abortions in high school. I dont need a virgin, I just dont want the town pump. Most men feel this way, only insecure men date hoes. She literally got famous for writing a book about being a ho lol. She also bragged about getting a show on E! after sleeping with someone. She seems deeply unhappy.
Chelsea seems quite triggered. She's gonna die alone because she was fed the lie that it's empowering for women to sleep with a bunch of men in their 20s. In reality, most men dont want trash like that.
And how does what those men want have anything to do with what women want? Just maybe she has no interest in those guys.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
You're right, she could just be interested in insecure men willing to settle for anyone who will throw some pussy their way. No matter how used up that pussy may be.
It's crazy the amount of righteous indignation these men have. Why is hearing a woman say she is happy in her life without children sooooo upsetting to them??! What the hell?! Go Chelsea go!
I think they are threatened by her and what she represents. A liberal woman whose happiness isn't defined by her roles as wife and mother.
There's plenty of women with equal righteous indignation right here on BP, a regular man-bashing site.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Yep. I remember an article that had examples of people cheating, and men got bashed for cheating, they got super harsh comments. There were very little harsh comments for the women cheating.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Her tone comes off like she thinks she is better than people with kids. Which she isn't. They aren't better than her either.
