BoredPanda

Chelsea Handler’s Comic Video ‘Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman’ Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience
People5 hours ago

Chelsea Handler’s Comic Video ‘Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman’ Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Oleg Tarasenko and
Monika Pašukonytė

To be a happy parent or a happy childfree person? It is pretty weird, of course, that at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, we still continue to massively ask this particular question, although the correct answer is quite obvious – this is a personal matter for everyone, and the key word here is “happy”.

And still, adherents of one or another point of view still continue to insist on their own, and the most striking manifestations are massively discussed, only raising the degree of debate. Even if it is quite obvious that some of these manifestos are just a clever satire of the opposite viewpoint.

For example, recently famous American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler recorded a parody video that almost instantly became absolutely viral. 34.8M views, nearly 122K likes, a heated discussion in the comments and a lot of celebs reacting – in general, an excellent punch towards the conservative public.

Famous American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler recently made a parody video about her childfree lifestyle and the internet was very divided over it

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: chelseahandler

“I get ready for a busy day of doing whatever the [hell] I feel like”

“This is a day in the life of a childless woman. I wake up at 6am. I remember that I have no kids to take to school. So I take an edible, [play with myself] and go back to sleep. I wake up at 12:30pm and get ready for a busy day of doing whatever the [hell] I feel like. I put on my most impractical and stylish shoes, since I won’t be chasing a child around the grocery store.”

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: chelseahandler

“The weightlessness of my existence has granted me superhuman powers”

“I go to my favorite spot in Paris to grab a croissant. I do a meditation session on the plane since I have no screaming kids, allowing me all the time in the world to become enlightened. The weightlessness of my existence has granted me superhuman powers. I teleport myself back home, then I get ready for a night out with whatever hot guy I met on Raya that morning.”

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: chelseahandler

“It’s amazing what you can do when you have this much free time”

“I call up a babysitter and tell her that I don’t need her since I still don’t have kids. Now it’s time for a workout. So I hit Mount Everest for a quick climb. I invent a time machine, go back in time and [end] Hitler. Crazy bastard. It’s amazing what you can do when you have this much free time. And that’s a day in the life of a childless woman.”

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: chelseahandler

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: chelseahandler

It’s not to say that this was Handler’s most outstanding performance, but if you’ve seen a lot of rather monotonous TikTok videos from happy moms talking about how they spend their day, then you have to admit that it was quite funny. And if one of the goals was to trigger some of those conservative guys, then the author definitely achieved this goal!

Literally immediately, such prominent representatives of the right-wing conservative public as political observers Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro took up arms against Chelsea Handler. Of course, neither one nor the other noticed any humor in her video, and for lack of other arguments, both relatively quickly turned to personal insults.

Attacks on Chelsea Handler’s appearance or personal achievements – this is the maximum “argument” from Mr. Carlson or Mr. Shapiro, completely unwilling to notice that this is essentially a harmless comedy sketch. Actually, what Chelsea’s critics have said is pretty sufficient for a successful lawsuit, but Handler literally destroyed her opponents in a response video, recalling, for instance, her six New York Times best-selling books and an impressive amount in her bank account. Enough to be considered ‘a boss girl’, right?

Of course, Chelsea Handler loves and knows how to shock the audience – just remember her recent topless skiing trip on her own birthday. On the other hand, the results of the studies are damn convincing – more and more adults in the contemporary world are choosing to stay childfree, and at the same time feel happy. For example, about a quarter of people surveyed in a recent research by Michigan State University psychologists admitted that they consciously made the decision for themselves not to have kids – and are quite happy with it.

“After controlling for demographic characteristics, we found no differences in life satisfaction and limited differences in personality traits between child-free individuals and parents, not-yet-parents, or childless individuals,” Zachary Neal, associate professor in MSU’s department of psychology and on of the research authors, says. “We also found that child-free individuals were more liberal than parents, and that people who aren’t child-free felt substantially less warm towards child-free individuals.”

However, the comments on Twitter were split between both harmless and quite aggressive ones. And if Handler’s supporters mostly just laughed at the funny video and drew their opponents’ attention to it, then many of them were outraged, calling the video ‘propaganda of the childfree lifestyle’. Well, I don’t know – personally, as a dad of three, I was heartily happy for Chelsea Handler, but at the same time, no amount of propaganda will make me less happy when I look at my kids. In the end, it doesn’t matter who you are, as long as you simply enjoy your life.

Massive online (and offline as well) debate ensued with people either avidly siding with Chelsea, or criticizing her with all their anger and wit

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: iamstevencooper

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: kumarmanish9

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: lilibalfour

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: GadSaad

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: matthewdmarsden

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: JustinTHaskins

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: AJDelgado13

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: Liz_Wheeler

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: MaisonBelle19

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: TheJaredMonroe

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: Kevkellam

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: CrazyDivaRock

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: goon303

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: monalisasworld

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: djajax

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: nobedevil

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: UberCSGO

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: RobAnderson2018

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: pocketgayJT

Chelsea Handler's Comic Video 'Day In The Life Of A Childless Woman' Goes Viral, Deeply Triggers Conservative Audience

Image credits: Stacy_Lillis

Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies. After six years of making pub quizzes in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
