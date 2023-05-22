Parents Online Go Viral After Discussing Their Decision To Ask Their Adult Daughter To Pay Rent As She Still Lives In Their Home
Parents take care of their kids. That’s a given, right?
But there is one hidden clause in that agreement and it’s in that little word “kids,” as, and I hope this won’t come as a shock to you, parents are legally required to take care of you till you’re an adult.
Today’s story is about parents sharing their whys for charging their high school graduate daughter rent until she decides to go to college or make a plan for her future.
The question of whether graduated kids should pay their parents rent may be a dividing one for many
The Archers opened their video by asking what others think about asking for rent from their kids if they’ve graduated
They mentioned that they applied this to their own daughter, a high school graduate who wasn’t going to college
The Archers said they want 200 to 300 bucks for rent, saying that it fosters independence
Watch the full video here:
@bar7ranch How do you feel about making your adult children pay rent to live at home? This is a REPOST from last year but since its on Fox Business News right now we thought we’d chat about it again! #Parenting #ParentsChargingRent #AdultChildren #DryHumor #Sarcasm #MarriageHumor #Marriage #CoupleTok #RanchTok #AgTok #KeepRanchin #KingOfTikTok #RanchLife #Ranch ♬ original sound – Bar 7 Ranch
There are many different opinions about charging kids rent, especially when housing prices are rising
Cody and Erika Archers are a family of 1st generation ranchers, living in central Texas. They run the Bar 7 Ranch channels across a whole bunch of social media, from TikTok to Facebook, even doing Cameos (a website where fans can order personalized messages).
Across these platforms, they post edutaining content about their lifestyle, striving to share what they do with the world. They share all the chores that they do in a day or talk about something specific.
In this video, which went particularly viral, they talk about charging their daughter $200 – $300 in rent after she graduated from high school and decided not to go to college, at least for the time being.
This story was so popular that they were even interviewed by NBC Today, giving a couple more comments about their reasoning.
The parents emphasized a wish for their daughter, named Kylee Deason, to move towards becoming more independent – and paying rent would be one of the things to help her.
According to the Today article, the family created a plan that satisfied all of them. Kylee would pay her landlords, the Archers, rent from her job as a clerk, while being more of a tenant in her home and not needing to report to her parents as much.
Although Deason’s rent was frequently paid late, the arrangement seems to have worked for everyone.
Image credits: bar7ranch
The question whether you should charge your kids rent is quite popular these days. It seems that a significant amount of young people had their lives quite severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. This gave rise to the phenomenon of ‘boomerang’ kids – people who return to their parents for various kinds of support after having moved out.
This phenomenon has even earned a Wikipedia article about it, collecting various arguments for and against the practice.
With the economic situation across the globe not getting any better fast, graduated kids staying with their parents for some time until they get in a more stable position seems to make a lot of sense. One Family shares reasons and advice for getting rent from your kids.
The first thing you should do is create a realistic budget for your family, discussing it with all family members, especially your soon-to-be renters.
Then, you should agree upon the amount that is fair. It could be arbitrary, a certain percentage, or something they pay for.
Doing this could teach your kids to budget their own finances better, save money, and, of course, pay for their expenses in the household.
According to the Today article, Kylee Deason is currently living with her aunt and babysitting instead of paying rent to her.
The video posted by Bar 7 Ranch currently has almost 230k views, with 13k likes and 5700 comments. In the comments, people are split. Some say that it’s not fair to ask your kids for money, while others say it’s perfectly reasonable. Share your opinions below!
The comments were split, with some saying that it’s unfair to take rent from kids, while others said that they would do it or are already doing so
I am grateful my parents did it to me. Minimum rent helped prepare me for the real world
I live in a country where you're required to take care of your child until they finish their college education (if they decide to) or until they reach 25 years old. When I was still living at home but got kicked out of university, I voluntarily suggested to may parents to pay them some money to add to the family budget. This seems pretty fair, to be honest.
It really depends on circumstances. I had to drop out of college when my father pulled the plug on helping me (despite being easily able to afford to, promising my entire life that he would, but then arbitrarily moving the goal posts to ensure that I failed; he had narcissistic personality disorder, so this was the norm for him), and this was during the Great Recession, in California, which is notoriously expensive while the minimum wage was way below the cost of living. He charged me $250/month in rent, which effectively the rest of my paycheck after I made my student loan and gas payments. It was financial abuse designed to keep me dependent and trapped, because I couldn't afford to leave.
