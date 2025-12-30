ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Chappell Roan found herself at the center of controversy after making a post about French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot.

Bardot passed away on Sunday (December 28) at the age of 91. She was best known for portraying liberated women in films such as And God Created Woman and Contempt during the 1950s and 1960s.

After she retired from acting in 1973, she drew attention for her far-right views and hateful remarks, targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community and the supposed “Islamization of French society,” as well as the #MeToo movement.

Fans urged Chappell Roan to delete an Instagram post about the late French actress Brigitte Bardot

Chappell Roan lying on bed with curly hair and tattoo, facing backlash over Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: chappellroan

Bardot even faced legal consequences for her comments and was ordered to pay multiple fines.

Fans of Chappell Roan know she is not one to stay quiet about issues she considers unfair.

The 27-year-old, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, has previously confronted a paparazzo over what she called “disrespectful” red carpet behavior and told a different photographer to “shut the f**k up” after he yelled at her at the VMAs last year.

Chappell Roan wearing elaborate jeweled costume and headpiece, preparing backstage amid final touches.

Image credits: chappellroan

This is why many people were surprised by her tribute to Bardot, which did not express any disagreement with the late actress’ views.

In her Instagram stories, Roan wrote, “She was my inspiration for Red Wine Supernova. Rest in peace Ms. Bardot.”

In the opening line of the song, released in 2023, the Missouri-born star sings, “She was a Playb*y, Brigitte Bardot/She showed me things I didn’t know.”

Many were surprised to see the 27-year-old paying tribute to the actress, who was known for her hateful rhetoric

Chappell Roan's Instagram post featuring Brigitte Bardot inspiration message amid backlash over Bardot post controversy.

Image credits: chappellroan

As her tribute made the rounds on social media, fans questioned why she had chosen to honor an actress whose views were completely at odds with her own.

“Chappell Roan posting that about Brigitte Bardot is insane like has nobody informed her the entire time she’s been singing Red Wine Supernova that Bardot was notoriously hateful?” one fan asked, adding, “Gay people we gotta do better.”

“The concept of a queer pop anthem being inspired by an openly homophobic person,” noted another.

Tweet questioning backlash against Chappell Roan for celebrating controversial Brigitte Bardot, highlighting public debate and criticism.

Image credits: holiestdreams

“Your inspiration was a racist woman? Interesting,” read a separate comment.

“Oh she’s cancelled,” wrote someone else, while another user advised, “Chappell baby there’s still time to delete this….”

Many fans jumped to the singer’s defense, blaming her PR team for failing to inform her about Bardot’s history of discriminatory remarks.

“I think you are being purposely obtuse if you think Chappell posting a tribute to Brigitte Bardot means she endorses a single one of those views she had rather than her not being aware of them,” suggested one fan.

Brigitte Bardot posing in a vibrant yellow embellished dress with styled long hair against a decorative backdrop.

Image credits: Tony Kent/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet from user @introvrtdreams saying Let’s start researching mama, related to Chappell Roan backlash.

Image credits: introvrtdreams

Amid the backlash, Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, deleted the tribute and posted another Instagram story clarifying that she was unaware of the star’s conservative views.

“Holy sh*t I did not know all that insane sh*t Ms. Bardot stood for,” the Hot to Go! singer wrote. “Obvs I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

Roan later deleted the tribute, saying she was “disappointed” to learn about Bardot’s controversial public statements

Text message with censored expletives expressing shock and disappointment about Brigitte Bardot, related to Chappell Roan backlash.

Image credits: chappellroan

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chappell Roan’s Brigitte Bardot post amid backlash over the content.

Image credits: evensstars

Bardot appeared in a total of 47 films throughout her life, becoming one of France´s best-known actresses and an international pop culture icon.

But the Parisian was also known for her far-right views on a range of issues, including immigration, the role of women in Hollywood, and LGBTQ+ rights.

In 1992, she married Bernard d’Ormale, a former adviser to the far-right Front National, which is now the National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen.

Chappell Roan in a pink dress and dramatic makeup, posing amid studio equipment and awards, facing Brigitte Bardot backlash.

Image credits: chappellroan

Twitter user comments on Chappell Roan facing backlash over Brigitte Bardot post amid widespread criticism online.

Image credits: sawakoded

Bardot was fined multiple times by the French government after being found guilty of inciting racial hatred due to her criticism of Muslims in France.

“My land is again invaded by an overpopulation of foreigners, especially Muslims,” she wrote in her 1999 book Le Carre de Pluton.

Bardot reportedly had to pay $5,800 for her xenophobic rhetoric.

Bardot, who rose to fame as a pop culture icon in the 1960s, made several racist, xenophobic, and homophobic comments

Brigitte Bardot sitting at desk signing papers with a lamp behind her, related to backlash over Chappell Roan post.

Image credits: ARNAL/Getty Images

Tweet discussing backlash over Brigitte Bardot post, mentioning Chappell Roan and controversies around pop culture inspirations.

Image credits: headnavy

In 2006, she wrote a letter to the then-Interior Minister, Nicolas Sarkozy, in which she criticized the Muslim festival of Aid el-Kebir and claimed that the Muslim population in France was “destroying our country by imposing its acts.”

Chappell Roan dressed in black sequined outfit and top hat, posing on red velvet bed with dramatic makeup.

Image credits: chappellroan

Tweet criticizing fake activism and discussing Chappell Roan's backlash over Brigitte Bardot social media post.

Image credits: fraqilethings

In her 2003 book, Un Cris dans le Silence, the late actress made homophobic remarks, referring to the LGBTQ+ community as “fairground fr*aks” and accusing its members of contributing to the “destruction” of French culture.

The late actress attacked the #MeToo movement and paid six fines after being found guilty of “inciting racial hatred”

Brigitte Bardot in a blue dress with braids, seated on outdoor stone stairs in a vintage style portrait.

Image credits: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Tweet from user Quality_denied replying to Chappell Roan, discussing fan reactions amid backlash over Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: beyondthevast

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, which saw many actresses come forward with allegations against predators in Hollywood, Bardot made headlines again when she dismissed their accusations as “hypocritical, ridiculous, and uninteresting” in an interview with Paris Match.

Brigitte Bardot wearing black outfit using crutches while standing on outdoor steps in daylight.

Image credits: Gilles BASSIGNAC/Getty Images

“Many actresses flirt with producers to get a role. Then when they tell the story afterwards, they say they have been harassed … in actual fact, rather than benefit them, it only harms them,” she said.

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Chappell Roan facing backlash over a Brigitte Bardot inspired song.

“Imagine not doing research on someone you claim is your inspiration,” one person wrote



Image credits: Guiltyasjoao

Tweet from user noah replying about Chappell Roan with the phrase there’s still time to delete this, posted in December 2025.

Image credits: bloodlineprint

Screenshot of a social media post discussing backlash against Chappell Roan over a Brigitte Bardot statement.

Image credits: somekindofsin

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Chappell Roan amidst backlash over Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: BarbiiHater69

Tweet discussing backlash related to Chappell Roan and controversy over Brigitte Bardot post in 2025.

Image credits: dontsayrem

Chappell Roan facing backlash over Brigitte Bardot post on social media, sparking controversy and public criticism.

Image credits: mi4d0lan

Tweet replying to Chappell Roan with criticism about lack of research amid backlash over Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: Dabidumcumpster

Twitter user replying to Chappell Roan, calling her response the most embarrassing back-tracking amid backlash over Bardot post.

Image credits: SziIlar

Screenshot of a tweet showing backlash faced by Chappell Roan over a controversial Brigitte Bardot post on social media.

Image credits: JacCooper1

Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Chappell Roan facing backlash over a Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: theblackqueen

Screenshot of a tweet defending Chappell Roan amid backlash over her Brigitte Bardot post on social media.

Image credits: yourfatimaxx

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to backlash faced by Chappell Roan over a controversial Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: 7NanaNanaBatman

Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan for referencing Brigitte Bardot, sparking backlash and discussion about inspiration and tribute.

Image credits: pterygoliccthis

Tweet from user Emma discussing backlash faced by Chappell Roan over Brigitte Bardot post on social media platform X.

Image credits: EmmaH0lt

Tweet from user QG Melanie Martinez reacting to backlash faced by Chappell Roan over Brigitte Bardot post.

Image credits: MelanieLBBHQG

Twitter user defending Chappell Roan amid backlash over Brigitte Bardot post on social media platform.

Image credits: subrbn_legendss

Tweet discussing backlash faced by Chappell Roan over controversial Brigitte Bardot post and public awareness of its implications.

Image credits: WAKEUPDONNlE

Tweet discussing Chappell Roan apologizing and deleting post amid backlash over Brigitte Bardot comments in a social media thread.

Image credits: RoryRachniry

Tweet by user Homosexual Ambitions on backlash and controversy involving Chappell Roan and Brigitte Bardot.

Image credits: ARF_Takes

Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash against Chappell Roan related to a Brigitte Bardot post in pop music culture.

Image credits: jaysonbuford