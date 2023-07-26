Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“CEO Got To Drink Disgusting Coffee Because Of Stealing Mine”
30points
Work & Money

“CEO Got To Drink Disgusting Coffee Because Of Stealing Mine”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

Out of all the ways you can make enemies at your workplace, stealing is probably one of the most effective ones.

A few days ago, a woman who goes online by the nickname Cute-Age-9393 made a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge’, recalling the time when she was an intern at one company.

It was amid the pandemic and due to various restrictions that prohibited larger gatherings, each department had one designated coffee person who would fix its members up with their hot java.

Cute-Age-9393 ended up being her department’s supplier, however, she began noticing that someone was getting their hands on her personal stockpile. So the intern devised a sneaky plan to get back at the thief.

During the pandemic and its restrictions, this intern was in charge of her department’s coffee

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

When she noticed that someone was stealing from her private stash

Turns out, it was the CEO’s secretary

Image credits: Emre (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Cute-Age-9393

As the story went viral, the person who shared it provided more context

And it really resonated with people, with many sharing similar experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda